Stick a fork in it. The year 2021 is about done.
Here’s a last glance back:
WE WERE SICK OF IT: The COVID-19 pandemic continued to occupy our lives. Schools remained closed for a few months of the year, re-opening two days a week in April. Mask and vaccination mandates littered the news as advocates and opponents squared off before the city council and school district board. … The Lodi Library remained closed for much of the year, while the front of the library was converted into a full time COVID-19 testing facility. … U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra visited St. John’s Episcopal Church in May to observe a COVID vaccination clinic. … A $25 utility bill credit was offered to qualified residents who got fully vaccinated. … A proposal to pay city employees a $500 incentive for verifying their COVID vaccination was voted down by the city council. However, the city council approved offering a $10,000 signing bonus to select new employees whose positions have been hard to fill. … The annual Air Force holiday concert at Hutchins Street Square was canceled this year. … This year’s Walk for the Health of It was pushed back to May, 2022. … By December the numbers were bad. About 9,215 Lodians had caught the virus, and 208 had lost their lives, according to the San Joaquin County Health Department.
WE CRINGED: Two Galt police officers were involved in a deadly head-on accident on Highway 99 at Dillard Road in August. The crash killed Officer Harminder Grewal and severely injured Officer Kapri Herrera. Both were former Lodi police officers. … Lodi architect John Vierra was among those who lost their family cabin in the Caldor Fire. … Lodi Unified School District came to grips with the ongoing substitute teacher shortage by raising pay 30%. … Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan was arraigned on 63 felony charges, including running a gambling joint, money laundering and defrauding the EDD. He pleaded not guilty. … Lodi pastor Jon Duncan sued the State of California and the City of Lodi, among others, for enforcing COVID-19 stay-at-home orders last year. … Lodi Fire Department deployed several of their personnel to help battle the persistent wildfires that burned throughout Northern California. … The Lodi Lions Club discovered it had been the victim of a $30k embezzlement when their checks started to bounce. … Lodi Unified’s computer systems were down for days. After a month, district officials advised employees their personal info might have been stolen. … A mammoth storm dumped up to 8 inches of rain in October, causing streets to flood and schools to close.
WE CELEBRATED: Pietro’s Trattoria celebrated its 35th anniversary with a gala dinner. … The Lodi Winegrape Commission celebrated its 30th anniversary. … Bill Meehleis and Jim Murdaca were given the Mayor’s Community Service Award by outgoing mayor Alan Nakanishi. … Lodi turned 115 years old this year. … Lodi’s Will Heryford was posthumously given the Golden Quill Award by Lodi Unified School District trustees. … Lodi’s Hugh Metcalf, 92, received the Daruma Award by the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) of Lodi. … Lodi residents Mike and Jill Twitty and Dave and Adeline Katen won the $37,500 raffle at a Giants game in late June. … Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center owner Ken Heffel gave new cars to four long-time employees. … Lodi’s Fred Reynolds and family took a leisurely drive to the Harrah’s casino in Ione and came back $18,000 richer. … Lyle and Vera Cook celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, but unfortunately both passed away shortly after. … Doris Owen celebrated her 100th birthday on July 12. … Lorraine Katzakian celebrated her 101st birthday in August. … Lodi High grad Justin Medeiros, 22, won the 2021 CrossFit Games in early August, the youngest man to win the title. … Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea made the list of “50 States – 50 Police Heroes.” … The Sunset Theater officially qualified for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. … Kirk Wentland’s classic 1957 Cadillac El Dorado Brougham won the prestigious FIVA Award at the annual Concours d’Elegance car show at Pebble Beach. … Lodi’s Tia Linda’s Margarita company won a silver medal in the USA Spirits Ratings competition. … Lodi’s Russell Humphrey won the 37th annual Oregon State Senior Amateur Golf Championship. … Tokay High teacher Todd Dillon of Lodi won the Impact Influencer Award from the U.S. Navy. … Larry Underhill was elected to the Lodi Association of Realtors Hall of Fame. … Lodi’s newest park just south of Lower Sacramento Road between Harney and Century was named after the late councilman Bob Johnson.
WE WELCOMED: FoodMaxx opened its doors to customers on Kettleman Lane. … Habanero Hots Mexican restaurant reopened after a fire shut it down a year ago. … Ruby’s Bakery and Café opened in February on Church Street. … The Oxford Kitchen and Gastropub opened on Oak Street between School and Church. … Papapavlo’s Bistro and Bar opened at the corner of School Street and Lockeford. … A new America’s Tire store is being built in the Walmart shopping center. … New classroom construction at Lodi High, Needham and Tokay High is all but done. … Local historian Lisa Craig says her family is turning the vacant Rocha’s Mortuary on School Street into a Clearsuites business center. … Denis’ Country Kitchen was sold and is now Gianna’s Greek Fork. … The Village Coffee Shop on Victor Road became Mel’s Dive-In, but ownership did not change. … Prime Pizza opened on the corner of School Street and Lodi Avenue. … Crumbl Cookies opened a store in the Walmart shopping center.
WE CHANGED: Lodi Library Director Anwan Baker left for the City of Livermore. … PALS animal rescue moved into their new digs at the end of Sargent Road. … Lodi’s new fire chief is Ken Johnson. … The new Parks, Rec and Cultural Services director is Christina Jaromay. … Akiliah Manuel Mills was named the city’s new library director. … Lodi City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir said she’s heading to West Sacramento. … The American Legion Building on Washington Street was sold to someone in Sacramento for about $900k. … Reo’s Appliance on Oak Street closed after decades in business. … The Rex Pool Hall building on Sacramento Street was demolished, a year after it was gutted by fire. … Longtime Lodi CPA Bruce Sasaki welcomed his son Kirk into the accounting practice in April. … Mary Campbell was hired as Lodi’s new public information officer. … The rickety hose tower that had been attached to the old Main Street fire station was torn down. … Lodi residents will have to start separating food waste from their regular garbage starting in 2022. … The long-abandoned packing shed at Main and Pine was torn down. … A fire roared through the strip mall at Pioneer and Cherokee Lane.
WE CAME BACK: Village Adult Developmental and Community Center reopened to onsite services for the first time in 16 months … The annual July 4th festivities returned to Lodi Lake, but the Kiwanis pancake breakfast did not. … Fireworks were once again sold in town. … The annual light parade returned to downtown Lodi. … City Hall and Carnegie Forum reopened to the public in October after being shuttered for more than a year because of you-know-what. … Overnight visits to Lodi, where people stayed in hotels, shot up an impressive 33% in 2021. … The Lodi Grape Festival was back this year. … The May Lodi Street Faire was COVID-canceled, but October’s event was held as usual. … The downtown farmer’s market was held in spite of a prediction that it would be canceled. … Radio personality Dr. Laura Schlessinger donated her collection of personally hand-assembled Lego sets to Lodi’s World of Wonders (WOW) Museum, which re-opened in April. … Jessie’s Grove Winery brought back its “Groovin in the Grove” concert series. … Baseball legend Dave Dravecky was the keynote speaker at the Greater Lodi Leadership Prayer Breakfast in September.
WE PROGRESSED: The cherry orchard at Lower Sac and Harney was ripped out to make way for development of about 175 new residential lots. … Phase 1 of the Dancing Fox expansion project was completed, but owner Gregg Lewis says phase 2 may not happen anytime soon. … Lodi’s Michael David Winery sent a small amount of their grape juice to the International Space Station in February. The space-fermented juice came back in July showing great promise. … Well-monitoring equipment was removed from behind Guild Cleaners in May, marking the quiet end to an emotional, expensive, protracted contamination cleanup effort that spanned decades. … The HarmonyHomes project for the homeless was finished in December, with its first residents due to check in by early 2022. … The Lodi City Council approved spending $10 million on a controversial new homeless access center on Sacramento Street.
WE SAID GOODBYE: We said a tearful goodbye to many of our friends and family this past year, including Charlie Mauch, retired Lodi Police Captain; Don Parsons, political consultant; Ivan Suess, local Realtor; Job Sanchez, owner of Casa Mexicana restaurant; Clay Sayler, local barber known as the “Mayor of Sacramento Street;” Della Badeker, Air Force veteran and nursing assistant; Joe Hassan, local businessman; Ed Wall, Park and Rec Commission member for 18 years; Art Schimke, 101-year-old war hero; Tracy Williams, the powerhouse and driving force behind LOEL Center; Amelia "Lu" Pinkerton, widow of former city councilman James Pinkerton; Nancy Martinez, retired Lodi Library Director; Ed Olson, local businessman and husband to former councilwoman Evelyn Olson; Jim Rehn, well-known local stockbroker; Fred G. Heagarty, former Lodi furniture store owner; Cliff Goehring, last remaining Goehring brother and a principal at Goehring Meat Co.; Evelyn “Evie” Olson, second woman to be elected to the city council; Jim Elson, a true gentleman and longtime local businessman; Dale Gillespie, real estate developer and another true gentleman; Don Linn, well-known and respected Lodi CPA; Danny Duke, much-beloved city employee; Will Heryford, Lodi resident and photojournalist at KCRA Channel 3 for 42 years.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.