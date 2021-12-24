You know you feel it. It’s a couple of weeks after Christmas and you’re driving around Lodi one night and you feel kind of bummed. I mean it was the holiday season and inflation and COVID be darned, you had a good time.
But what’s taking you down the mild depression highway now? Then it dawns on you. The lights are gone. The Christmas lights. The Christmas lights are gone.
Lodi has outdone itself this year with bright red, blue, white and green displays on just about every block. Clark Griswold would be proud. There are the subtle ones with a single string of colorful lights along the eaves. Then there are the ones you can see from the International Space Station, the houses that have so many lights that when they flip the on switch, the needle on the gauge at the Lodi power station jams to the right. Whether simple or elaborate, Christmas lights are just the medicine to counter the gray damp weather we’ve had for the past few weeks. Sit on it Winter Warlock.
Christmas lights have a couple of functions. They project positive energy into the atmosphere and help brighten the holiday season. But they also kind of celebrate the end of the year. Sort of like having a Fourth of July fireworks in your front yard minus the threat of third-degree burns or a ticket from the fire department. Safe and sane, my friend.
The lights are only part of what makes the season bright. The inflatables in town are off the chain this year. Those are those big blow-up things you buy at stores all over Lodi. There’s everything from Santa bobbing up and down in a chimney to Snoopy flying in his Sopwith Camel to Frosty the Snowman and his family trapped in a giant snow globe.
Sure, Frosty and his kin are putting on a good show with anguished smiles frozen on their faces but I can feel their pain. I’m tempted to take my Cub Scout knife and pop their bubble every time I ride by. I have to admit I avert my gaze when I drive past the inflatable where a shirtless Santa is taking a bath with a reindeer helping out. Not sure which one volunteered for that duty but I’m sure it went something like, “Hey, Rudolph, you’re lowest on seniority and the old man is due for his annual dunking. Grab a brush.” And I haven’t been a cop for a few years but I think it’s still a crime to watch what’s going on in Santa’s bathroom.
Then there’s the looming black Darth Vader “Christmas” inflatable around town. Yeah, most people associate the Dark Sith with the Christmas season. “I am altering the deal Santa. Pray I don’t alter it any further.”
All kidding aside, Christmas lights brighten our neighborhoods and our outlook on life as the cold gray days of winter set in. It seems the tradition of decorating our homes and yards with colorful lights and interesting inflatables comes around at just the right time of year, precisely when we need it the most. The year is tired and coming to an end, everyone is stressed in one way or another, and we crave a sweet shot of candy cane espresso to help us make it to the finish line. Christmas lights help us do just that.
In their own special way, Christmas lights bring light and hope into a dark world at exactly the right time. Just like that little fella born in a manger did 2,000 years ago.
Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.