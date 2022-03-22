As fast as it went up, it came down. The message on a Lodi Avenue billboard advertising marijuana delivery is gone.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the advertisement was illegal because it violated California’s marijuana laws. He indicated the advertisement was too close to schools, so the Community Development Department contacted the parties and explained the error of their ways.
The billboard was located on Lodi Avenue at the railroad tracks and read, “HIGH, LODI,” and included a number to call for home delivery of pot. The drug is now legal in California, but the city of Lodi currently bans the sale of it within its city limits.
Update
The trial of two remaining defendants in the murder of Dr. Tom Shock has been continued to this week, according to observers of the proceedings. Shock was gunned down in a murder-for-hire scheme at his Lodi home in 2018. Two of the four defendants have already been convicted of the crime. ...
Investigations continue into the cause of two major fires last month, according to Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson. On Feb. 1, flames gutted the second floor of an apartment house on the corner of Locust and Stockton. Three people were trapped inside the inferno and had to be rescued by firefighters. One reportedly jumped to safety. All three were said to be seriously injured. They were part of a family of five who lived on the second floor. Johnson would only say the cause is still being investigated. ...
Nine days later a fire gutted the interior of the Farmer Boys restaurant on Kettleman Lane at the entrance to the Sunwest Plaza shopping center. Johnson says cause of the fire appears to be electrical, but it’s also still being investigated.
Cone zone
The abandoned railroad bridge over Highway 99 that paralleled Victor Road has been removed by CalTrans. Lockeford Street over 99 remains closed as crews raise the structure to eliminate high-load bridge strikes. The Victor Road overcrossing is next on the list to be raised. CalTrans says the project should be completed by this spring.
Good karma
Chris Paterson was walking around Downtown Lodi a couple weeks ago. Sometime later he discovers his wallet is missing — lost. It was a nice leather Coach wallet, a gift from his wife. Besides that, the wallet was loaded with bank cards and cash, a windfall waiting for someone to find it. Grrr. So, he proceeds to cancel bank cards and apply for a new driver’s license, always a fun operation.
But five days, later he gets a call from Caitlin at Lodi Beer Company. She tells Chris someone found his wallet and turned it in to the restaurant, thinking he’d dined there (he hadn’t). Against all odds, the wallet was completely intact, including his $75 in cash.
A thankful Chris writes, “My faith in humanity is fully restored, especially in the
residents or visitors (of) the great city of Lodi. To whomever found it, good karma will find you.” Indeed.
Supply drive
The Lodi Police Department will be partnering with three local charities to collect basic essentials for local women in need. The “supply drive” will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 26, in front of the police department. The drive is being coordinated with Lodi House, Pregnancy Resource Center, and the Salvation Army. Lodi Police Detective Regan Porteous is heading it up for LPD. ...
The Lodi Police Partners will host a kaffeeklatsch in the parking lot of Village Coffee Shop on March 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. Ron Johnstad and Mary Eggers say it will be an opportunity to ask questions about things going on in your neighborhood, or to find out how to become a partner.
Good eats
Have you tried the fish tacos at Corrina’s Taqueria? Oh, my goodness. If those are the kind of tacos you like, ya gotta try these babies. The delicate white fish is deep fried to perfection, nestled inside a homemade soft tortilla, topped with cilantro lime coleslaw and chipotle sauce. The sauce has an ever-so-slight kick to it. Yum! We haven’t tried them, but their breakfast burritos look amazing, too. Corrina’s operates a food truck at 900 S. Cherokee Lane and a second location inside the new Valley Food Market at Woodlake and Turner. ...
Another must-try is M Sushi Bistro in Downtown Lodi. Besides the traditional Japanese-American plates such as teriyaki chicken and the like, they also feature things like crispy Brussel sprouts, which people say is the bomb, and fried tofu. The place is located on School Street, next to the alley across the street from the Dancing Fox.
More updates
Wine Country Market may be opening in the old Daniger Furniture Store building at Sacramento Street and Lodi Avenue. Julie Jensen spied a public notice on the door stating the intent to sell alcoholic beverages. Gurjit Singh is the applicant. ...
A new signal light will soon be installed at the intersection of Guild Avenue and Turner Road, according to the city. It is currently an uncontrolled “T” intersection where Turner Road dead-ends to the east.
New digs
Jeremy Wine Co. has opened a new tasting room at their barrel facility on Highway 99 between Lockeford and Clements. The winery is a well-known fixture in Downtown Lodi, with a tasting room on Pine Street near the arch. Jeremy Trettevik and his wife Choral have assured people that they will not be closing their Downtown location, just expanding.
Jeremy began his viticulture career in 1994 working as a “cellar rat” for Sebastiani Vineyards. He later specialized in wine packaging and label design, opening his own studio. His yearning to return to the wine business itself resulted in his opening Jeremy Wine Co. ...
The Greek Fork has also opened a second location in Acampo, next to the Arco on Jahant Road and Highway 99. The restaurant moved into where Denis’ Country Kitchen was for years on Lockeford Street.
Flashback
Fifty-three years ago, a plane crash took the lives of Lodi resident Dr. Cecil Ramsel, 44, and four members of his family. The accident happened New Year’s Day, 1969. Ramsel was piloting his Comanche 260 single-engine plane in dense fog, on approach to Lind’s Lodi Airport on the Highway 99 frontage road at Jahant, when the plane went down. Witnesses heard the plane’s engine sputtering just before it crashed into a vineyard 300 yards east of the highway, between Woodbridge and Acampo Roads, about two miles from the airport.
Ramsel was a prominent Lodi pediatrician. The crash killed all onboard, including Dr. Ramsel, his wife Mary Jane, 43; daughter Mary, 12; son Robert, 10; and daughter Catherine, 8.
The family was returning to Lodi from a vacation to see his brother in Texas. Ramsel reportedly stopped at Stockton Metropolitan Airport before departing for Lodi, about 10 minutes away. One witness said the flames “lit up the sky outside the window.”
The FAA reported the plane had cleared several residential apartment dwellings before going down, undoubtedly saving lives on the ground.
Last laugh
Someone posted, “I checked Kelly Blue Book today for my car’s value, and it asked if the tank was full or empty.”
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
