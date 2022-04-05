Lodi has a new city clerk. Olivia Nashed has been appointed to the position by the city council, replacing Jennifer Cusmir, who resigned late last year. Nashed will begin her duties here on April 11 and will make $132,831 per year, plus benefits. Olivia comes from Manteca, where she served as Deputy City Clerk. … The city council may also select its preferred revised district map tomorrow night, following public input on the matter. The new map may adjust district boundaries, so your council representative may change. Every 10 years following the U.S. census the city must consider adjusting district boundaries to best reflect population changes. You’ll recall that the city used to elect council members “at-large.” But all that changed in 2018 when the city was threatened with a lawsuit forcing it to change to district elections. The city has until April 17 to adopt a new map.
DOWN SHE GOES: If you haven’t driven by Lodi High School lately, many more of the old classrooms have been torn down. What is now dirt and rubble on the south end of the school will soon become a parking lot. It’s all part of a huge school makeover that began about two years ago. When it’s done this summer, the $40-plus million project will have added 66 new classrooms, two new parking lots, removed of 27 portables, and torn down 34 non-standard- classrooms.
COURT REPORT: In case you missed it, one of Lodi’s two courtrooms will be closing for business this month. The one at 315 W. Elm (L2) will close, sending all its cases (small claims and other civil matters) to Stockton. Retired Judge Dave Warner is currently sitting on the bench there and will be the one to turn the lights out. The other court, located on the second floor of the police department (L1), which mainly handles criminal matters, will remain open. This is not the first time the court has closed. About 10 years ago when the county was in the grips of the Great Recession, most of the outlying courtrooms, including both in Lodi, closed to save money. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic caused courtrooms to go virtual. Reason for the closure is the civil caseload has dropped off dramatically over the past few years, according to a court insider.
APPRECIATION WEEK: We spend all year hugging our pets, but if you see an animal control officer next week, give ‘em a hug too. The mayor has declared next week “National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week.” But if you think that’s a little too over the top, then hug a public safety telecommunicator (dispatcher) next week, if you see one. Yep, it’s their week, too. … Members of the Lodi Police Department recently attended a several-day strategic planning conference in San Francisco. Such sessions are authorized by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) organization every three years, at their cost, according to Police Chief Sierra Brucia. So, most of the tab was picked up by POST, says Brucia. He said they identified several goals for the coming years, ranging from addressing the retail theft problems in town, to staffing concerns, to overall employee wellness and workload. The last planning session was held eight years ago under a different police chief.
UPDATES: Dr. Toni Reynolds, DC, is calling it a career after 41 years of adjusting bones for patients in Lodi. But your four-legged furry friends might still get an appointment. Toni says she will continue to treat certain pets once a week. She has been certified by the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association since 2000 and limits her practice to canines and felines. … Cherokee Memorial Park is outside the city limits, but it may soon connect to the city’s sewer system. The cemetery\funeral home is planning an 18,000 sq.-foot addition to the north side of the chapel building, which will require either upgrading their septic system or connecting to the city’s infrastructure. The city plans to accommodate.
SOLD: Save Mart supermarkets has been sold to L.A. private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management L.P., according to “Supermarket News.” The Save Mart company is based in Modesto, but it has two stores in Lodi, one on Lodi Avenue plus the new FoodMaxx (former Save Mart) store on Kettleman Lane. The Save Mart company has a huge presence in Northern California with some 200 stores to its name. The company also owns Lucky California and FoodMaxx. Kingswood says it’s an “operationally focused” firm, whatever that means, and has a goal of making a “good business even better.”
UPDATE: It’s taking longer than Craig Quijada thought to re-open the historic Woodbridge Inn. The county building permit process and production of environmental and asbestos reports have thrown a meat cleaver into the works. “If it wasn’t for all the red tape, I would have opened in December,” he laments. Quijada says he’s keeping a positive attitude toward the project, given the restaurant’s location along the main street of Woodbridge. “It’s a goldmine,” he says of the property that backs up to the river. He says when he opens up, he’ll be “booked up for months in advance.” The storied restaurant has been shuttered for years. Jim and Annette Murdaca of Pietro’s Trattoria had planned on reopening the place, but then Covid-19 struck, and they ended up backing away from the project. … Healthy Ways health food store in the Vineyard Shopping Center closed for good on March 30. Owner Keri Blanchard says in a statement posted on social media that competition from online competitors like Amazon and the effects of the pandemic led to her decision to close the store after 22 years of operation. She tried to sell the store but a deal with a potential buyer fell through, she says.
FLASHBACK: Forty-five years ago the new Tokay High School campus on Century Boulevard opened to students. You might call it a soft opening. Construction wouldn’t be finished for a couple months. In the meantime, classrooms didn’t have functioning air conditioners, which may have been ok except the temps outside were 100 degrees. Parents told school officials that if the A/C didn’t work the next day, they wouldn’t allow their kids to attend school. The new campus was built because the previous facility, now Hutchins Street Square, burned down. But that wasn’t the only headache for district administrators that year. It was also opening day for the new Heritage School on Eden Street, which was built to replace Garfield and Lincoln schools. That facility was also not completed when the new school year began and students began arriving. Much of the furniture hadn’t even arrived yet. District superintendent Ellerth Larson told trustees at the time that while construction continued, it didn’t significantly impact the educational process. Not everyone agreed. Some parents were livid. Indeed, one irate parent suggested to trustees, “I recommend we shut this menace to society down!” Superintendent Larson later admitted “there was a tentative feeling” at the school staff meeting the week before. Undaunted, Larson said, “Viewed from some distance, it may look like all hell is breaking loose. But the opening was with a strong feeling of optimism.”
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Kathy Carey Dias, who died last week following a battle with cancer. She was a Lodian through-and-through. She loved Lodi and was a frequent volunteer with “Take Back Lodi.” She also loved her high school class of 1969, spending hours planning the reunions and keeping tabs on classmates. Her parents were Tom and Naomi Carey. Tom was a local high school teacher, and her mom a well-known Lodi historian. Naomi wrote, “Mountain Men to Astronauts,” arguably the first Lodi history book. Naomi was also named Lodi’s Citizen of the Year in 2003 in recognition of her efforts to chronicle the town’s history.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.