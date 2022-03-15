The World of Wonders (WOW) Museum just celebrated its 13th birthday. And with that comes word that its much-anticipated expansion plans may be changing, according to Sally Snyde, the organization’s president.
Snyde says the plans could be downsized a bit, but “nothing’s set in stone.” She also says the project probably won’t cost $35 million, as originally estimated. Snyde declines to say more about it at this time, as she and her board are still talking with potential partners for the project. She says decisions will be made within the next two months, after which plans will be more definite.
Two aspects of the original plan are still intact: permanently closing Sacramento Street between Pine and Elm, and building a carousel that will feature hand-carved and painted indigenous animals of San Joaquin County.
Snyde says the organization intends to raise funds for the project by selling bricks from the recently-demolished buildings along Sacramento Street, where the expansion will take place. All of the historical bricks will be made into a wall, and each brick will be etched with the donor’s name. Snyde expects the expansion to be completed within five years. The science venue has been a popular destination for school field trips. Before Covid-19 shut the place down, the museum accommodated more than 80,000 visitors a year. Snyde has said the expansion will help them welcome hundreds of thousands more visitors once it’s done.
COURT REPORT: The Dr. Tom Shock murder trial enters its third week this week. Mallory Stewart and Robert Lee are the remaining two defendants on trial in the murder-for-hire case. Lee is alleged to have hired Stewart and two others to perform the revenge killing in 2018. Shock was shot when he answered his front door. Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV and Christopher Anthony Costello were previously convicted of the crime. Court observers expect the trial to conclude this week.
BANKER’S HOURS: Gary Kapic reports receiving a letter from Bank of America stating his branch in downtown Lodi will remain closed at least through July, 2022. Or maybe forever, as Gary thinks. The downtown location has been closed for going on two years now, with only ATM service available. The bank’s other branch on Kettleman Lane has remained open through the pandemic, and that’s where BofA is redirecting customers. If the downtown branch doesn’t reopen it could be a major blow to the downtown business district. BofA has been an anchor business there for many decades. It was also where the first known bank robbery in town took place, back in the ‘60s.
IN THE MOMENT: Roger Stafford was vacationing in Hawaii with his wife Velma last month.
The pair was riding in one of the local buses when they glanced at the reader board, which said, “2:22 P.M., Tue. 2/22/22.” And it was Velma’s birthday, too. Talk about being “in the moment.” … The inaugural Kaiser Permanente UNCORKED 5K & 10K fun run will be at m2 Winery on Peltier Road on May 15. The event is the reincarnation of the Avenue of the Vines run that used to be held at Woodbridge Winery before it was sold. The event has attracted hundreds of runners in the past.
GET TOGETHER: The Lodi Union High School Class of ’61 will be holding its 60th reunion (a year late because of COVID) on April 23 at Woodbridge Country Club.
The group was the first class in the newly-built West Campus on Pacific Avenue — what is now Lodi High School. Tickets are $40 and include lunch. Call Sandra Schmidt at 369-8332 for info.
LAST DROP: As of this writing, record gas prices in Lodi range from $5.19 to $5.93 per gallon, and they’re going up. Some people have rushed to their favorite filling station to fuel up before prices increase any further.
Even the local Costco couldn’t handle the onslaught. In fact, the pumps ran dry last Tuesday evening, with a line of motorists still waiting their turn.
Some customers hadn’t even finished filling their tanks when the pumps stopped. And people were not happy about it, according to someone who was there. Eight Costco employees were called out to help manage the angry crowd. A bit reminiscent of two years ago when there was a run on toilet paper.
MADE IN THE SHADE: Lodi Shade Tree Project has been so popular that it’s been suspended until next fiscal year, according to the organization’s president, Steve Dutra.
The original plan was to give away and plant 150 shade trees this year for those who requested one. All 500 trees available in the first round of the program were reserved within a few weeks, says Dutra. They’ve planted 170 trees since January. The pilot program is done in partnership with Lodi Electric, who funded the program. Dutra hopes the program will be extended by the city. … The sawdust was flying a couple Saturdays ago at Kofu Park on Ham Lane. The park’s bleachers received a much-needed renovation, thanks to the combined efforts of three local Rotary clubs. About two-thirds of the bleachers had their wooden planks replaced with new timber, according to project coordinator Dave Nugent. He said the city provided the lumber and the club members provided the hammers, nails and manpower. The Lodi Sunrise, Lodi-Tokay, and Satellite Rotary clubs took part in the volunteer project. The clubs will return soon to complete the remaining sections, Nugent says. … The Lodi Lake levee repair work is mostly complete, which is good news since the river is rising. The project repaired and fortified some of the levees that separate the river from the lake. The embankment had been badly eroded and was in danger of collapsing.
FLASHBACK: Eleven years ago this month Lodi Police Detective Eric Bradley shot and killed murder suspect David Paradiso in a Stockton courtroom after the defendant attacked Judge Cinda Fox with a jailhouse shiv. Paradiso was on trial for the murder of girlfriend Eileen Pelt, whom he stabbed in the neck three years earlier at I-5 and Highway 12.
The courtroom melee erupted after Paradiso said while testifying that his girlfriend “deserved to die.” He followed that up with a derogatory sexual comment about her. As the victim’s family reacted in rage and horror, Paradiso’s mother also began yelling to the defense attorney that her son “didn’t want to be up there.”
As court bailiffs began to escort people out, Paradiso took advantage of the distraction and lunged at the judge, stabbing her with a makeshift knife.
Detective Bradley, who was at the prosecutor’s table, rushed toward Paradiso, firing three shots at him from close range. Paradiso lay dead. Judge Fox soon retired from the bench. She also brought an unsuccessful lawsuit against the county sheriff's office and various individuals in September 2010, claiming officers knew Paradiso intended to harm someone in the courtroom but did nothing about it. Detective Bradley is still with the Lodi Police Department.
News-Sentinel reporter Layla Bohm, who was in the courtroom that day and witnessed everything, quit journalism. She’s now a public safety dispatcher in Oregon.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Pretty excited. Our loan was approved. We’re closing on a full tank of gas this weekend.” Funny if it weren’t so true.
