Pacific Gas and Electric has announced they will pre-emptively turn off power to certain areas this summer when wind and humidity conditions are ripe for wildfires. That’s the bad news. The good news is Lodi generates much of its own electricity and doesn’t depend on PG&E power. The bad news is that all of Lodi’s electricity is wheeled over PG&E transmission lines from its substation in Victor. In other words, there’s only one pathway into Lodi for all those electrons. The good news is that there are two separate transmission lines, so if one fails the other one picks up the load. The bad news is both lines are on the same pole, so if a truck were to plow into one of those poles and damage the lines, it’s lights out Lodi. The good news is PG&E is planning to construct a new pathway for its transmission lines east of Lodi, ones that will be on steel towers and away from roadways. The bad news is local farmers hate the plan and will likely challenge it. Regardless, PG&E is hoping to have the new lines constructed and connecting Lodi by 2022.
CANDID CAMERA: Over 600,000 people have viewed the shocking video of the Lodi officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 23, 2017, resulting in the death of a suspect with a gun. The video came from officers’ dash and bodycam recordings of the event that happened on Pleasant Avenue. It was hard to watch, but it gives a glimpse into what police officers here and elsewhere face every day on the job, the potential of encountering an armed suspect. Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson praised his officers’ professionalism and said their training was evident. The district attorney recently declined to file any charges against the officers, saying the shooting was justified. The video, which is posted on YouTube, garnered dozens of comments, mostly positive. Some of them, not so much.
ON THE DL: Former Lodi High School coach and athletic director Greg Clark is recovering from a stroke — and the serious complications that followed — he suffered about three months ago. The stroke caused a brain bleed, requiring surgery to correct, according to the family’s posts on the carringbridge.org website. In addition to his 11 years at Lodi High School, Clark currently serves as a member of the San Joaquin Board of Education. He is making significant progress, his family reports.
ALMOST THERE: Lodian Price Burlington has pedaled about 3,000 miles in his quest to ride his bike from the West Coast to Pennsylvania. He has about 500 miles to go and is due to arrive in Newtown Square in about 10 days. Burlington says wet weather has affected his schedule a little. In fact his tire slipped on wet pavement last week and he went down, resulting in an impressive road rash, but otherwise he says it’s been a smooth ride. He’s doing all this to honor his late son Carson and to raise money for the High-Fives Foundation. … The so-called Death Ride bicycle event in the Sierra Nevada mountains was two Sundays ago. About six Lodi guys participated in the five-pass ride that included “129 miles and 15,000-plus feet of lung-busting climbing.” All but one of the Lodi guys finished as many passes as they set out to accomplish. One Lodi rider got sick and had to quit after completing just two mountains. Jeff Hood, Lodi’s Parks and Rec director, and fellow rider Jon Kanas finished all five passes. The grueling ride is an annual event attracting the fittest, most dedicated cyclists around these parts.
TIMBER!: Lodi residents Phillip and Katie Jay were vacationing at Redwood National Park last week along with their four young boys. They were standing at the base of a huge redwood tree along the Tall Trees Trail, in awe of it sheer size and height. About five minutes after they’d moved down the trail, they heard a thundering crash. It was the same tree they’d been standing under that had fallen over. Everyone was safe. Talk about close calls!
WEEKENDERS: It’s no secret that Lodi’s hugely successful wine industry has helped popularize the Airbnb business in town. Many houses around town have been converted to weekend rentals to take advantage of the wine-tasting crowd. Now some wealthier out-of-town folks have been coming to Lodi, but they aren’t renting. They’re buying homes in Lodi’s central core (the so-called “Coveted Cradle”) for their personal retreats. The homes aren’t rented, but are largely used on the weekends, according to one neighbor. A recent purchaser is one of the founders of a well-known technology company, we’re told. That new trend bodes well for local real estate prices. Lodi broker Larry Underhill says there are currently 157 single family homes for sale in Lodi and he’s experiencing “strong buyer activity.”
HOMELESS CHRONICLES: Sally Goose (not her real name) is part of the Take Back Lodi movement and is an outspoken critic of the whole homeless situation in town. One of her most recent postings on social media shows the remnants of a homeless encampment behind the Safeway store on Lower Sacramento Road. She writes, “Anyone want a shopping cart? (She includes some pictures). Yes, those are soiled Depends (diapers) and used toilet paper packed into the carts at the shopping center cart return … KTOX is a radio station in Needles, California. They recently posted a picture on Facebook showing a sidewalk strewn with garbage left behind by someone, with a tongue-in-cheek message, “Congratulations, California. Not a single plastic straw!” … If Lodi’s homeless situation is big, Stockton’s is monumental. They are everywhere, even underground. A homeless type was photographed in Stockton easing himself down into a manhole. … The next time you see someone panhandling in front of Walmart and are tempted to whip out your wallet, remember that nearly all homeless folks get money from the government, according to a volunteer who works with an intervention team that helps individuals get off the street. He says virtually every one of them receives anywhere from $200 to $1,800 per month, in cash.
