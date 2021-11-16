The personal information of present and former Lodi Unified School District employees may have been compromised by cyber thieves, the school district has said. A little over a month ago the district suffered what they’re calling an “incident” that took down many of the schools’ critical systems. Those systems included phones, email, and computing services. In a letter to employees, the district has admitted that the intruders invaded areas where personal data was stored. However, an investigation into the matter has turned up no evidence that the data was in fact stolen.
The “potentially impacted” information includes a person’s first and last name, social security number, and medical information. The letter says LUSD worked with third party specialists to determine the nature and scope of the break-in. It’s been over a month and the letter is the first time the district has acknowledged publicly that their systems were hacked. District officials are still not forthcoming about the type of attack and how it was perpetrated. The district says it has since changed passwords and “enhanced security protocols.” Employees have been offered 12 free months of credit monitoring and identity protection services as a consolation.
GOOD DEEDS: The 10-year-old was walking alone along Lower Sacramento Road toward Raley’s. He was wearing socks, no shoes, and not dressed particularly warmly on the cool autumn day. The youngster was looking rather dejected as he walked along the sidewalk. Mike Carouba, who was driving by, noticed the boy and thought things didn’t look right. So, he pulled over, got out and stopped to talk to the young man. The boy alluded that there might have been trouble at home, according to Carouba. About then city public works employees Jose Flores and Luis Gomez happened by and Carouba flagged them down. While they were waiting for police to arrive, the two city employees engaged the young man in conversation. Carouba was impressed. “Right then, they stopped being city employees; they were just dads,” said Carouba. About then a police officer arrived and took the boy back home, potentially preventing a tragic outcome. City Manager Steve Schwabauer said, “As a dad, I am so proud of our staff for going above (and beyond) in that moment for the safety of the young boy.”
SOLD: Denis’ Country Kitchen has apparently been sold. It is now Gianna’s Greek Fork, according to an employee. The restaurant has been a favorite for breakfast for years. Owner Denis Xenos, who has had the place for the past 20 years, will be there for a month during the transition. During the pandemic Xenos turned the restaurant into a membership breakfast club, with no fee or card required. The breakfast club will continue in the morning hours, serving some Country Kitchen favorites, but it will be a full-on Greek eatery in the afternoon and evening hours, according to the employee.
RUNNING: Former Lodi-area resident Ricky Gill has declared his candidacy for Congress in Dist. 10 (Modesto). You’ll recall Gill ran unsuccessfully in 2012 for the 9th Congressional District, which is currently held by Jerry McNerney. The republican is a former State Board of Education member, US State Department senior advisor, and White House National Security Council director. He currently lives in Modesto.
TRIBUTE: A special memorial to LOEL Center’s former President and CEO Tracy Williams was recently finished. It was made by one of the senior center’s staff members, according to former board chairman Chris Jacobson. It’s a quilt made of Tracy’s favorite patches, one of her rings, and several challenge coins she received over the years — all things special to Tracy, says Jacobson. The framed memorial was hung on the wall inside the center last week. Williams headed up LOEL for 20 years. She passed away unexpectedly earlier this year from cancer.
CHALLENGING: Have you heard about the latest “TikTok challenge?” Kids have been dared to saw through their school chairs with face mask strings (it’s possible). The problem is global, and there are reports of kids ruining hundreds of plastic chairs at their schools. Can’t happen here, right? Wrong. Teachers in LUSD are saying they’ve discovered some of their classroom chairs partially or completely sawed through. TikTok is a video-focused social networking platform from China, popular with kids these days. If caught, the young vandals could face a suspension, we’re told. The last “challenge” called for slapping a teacher.
LAKE LATEST: In 2018 the city council was told about the need to repair and reinforce the shoreline around Lodi Lake, where it nears the Mokelumne River. About a year later Assemblyman Jim Cooper secured a $1 million grant to pay for the project. Fast-forward to today. Nothing’s happened. Why? City officials say bids are due this week, but receiving final approval from the state lands commission “is proving challenging.” Work should begin in December, if the state approves and the creek don’t rise.
NOW OPEN: The new Oxford Kitchen and Gastropub at 110 W. Oak Street has opened for business. The new restaurant features “Fine food and drinks inspired by a London street market, with the enticing flavors of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India and the United Kingdom.” The place is located in the space previously occupied by the Vine and Branches Bible book store, across the street from Bank of America. Owner Narender “Neil” Ramarapu has another restaurant by the same name in Sunnyvale. The building has been transformed with English-style pub architecture. The restaurant includes outside seating along Oak Street and extends into the parking lot to the west. … Speaking of Bank of America, will their main downtown location on School Street ever reopen? It’s been shuttered ever since the pandemic broke out in early 2020. The branch on Kettleman and Crescent has remained open. … There’s a new coffee shop called Grinding Grounds at 400 E. Kettleman Lane, in the Kettleman Station shopping mall at Central Avenue. Deanna Brown Williams is a big fan, saying, “They have many great coffee options and the owner will greet you with a friendliness you will enjoy.”
BIG IDEA: Lodian Ron Richards has an idea for some of the COVID relief money the city has received. He notes that there are many homebound seniors and others who cannot get to a vaccination clinic, so he thinks the city ought to set up a mobile clinic for those people. Take the vaccine to them, where they live. Maybe partner with Lodi Memorial Hospital. City officials say it could be done using pandemic funds, but the city council would have to approve. They also question how big the need for it would be. The council will be reallocating much of the COVID relief funds the city received after the initial plans were found to be ineligible.
SEEING DOUBLE: Charley Hauner also has an idea. The next palindrome date is Feb. 2, 2022 (2/2/22), when the date reads the same forwards and backward. Since the date includes a lot of twos, Charley was thinking it might be a great day for a gathering of all the twins in town. There must be dozens and dozens of them. He thinks the Chamber of Commerce or the city ought to organize such an event, just for fun.
FIRE POWER: The police department is purchasing thousands of rounds of ammo, spending $53,000. The department orders about a year in advance because of the extended delivery date. Most of the ammo is used for practice and re-qualifying officers at the shooting range. The police budget about $60K for training and service ammunition.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.