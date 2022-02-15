Former sheriff Steve Moore has confirmed that he will be a candidate for District 4 San Joaquin County supervisor, which includes Lodi. Moore joins local restaurateur Steve Ding, Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne, and American Event Rentals owner Steve Colangelo. All are seeking election to the seat currently occupied by Chuck Winn, who terms out this year. Moore was county sheriff for 12 years, but lost in the 2018 primary election. Kuehne is finishing up his second term on the city council. He also owns King’s Carpet Cleaning service in Lodi. Colangelo is a Linden resident along with Moore. Ding was chief of staff for former Tracy Congressman Richard Pombo back in the ‘90s. Today he is owner of the Woodbridge Crossing restaurant. … Three Lodi City Council seats will also be up for grabs this fall. Alan Nakanishi says he is definitely running for re-election. Mark Chandler is undecided, as is Kuehne. However, if Kuehne is among the top two vote-getters in the primary race for county supervisor (assuming no one garners 50 percent of the vote), he won’t be able to run for council re-election. If he makes it to the General Election, but loses, his political career could be ended, at least for now.
EMERGENCY: The three-alarm fire a couple weeks ago that destroyed much of the two-story apartment building on the corner of Locust and Stockton Streets made a number of people homeless. There is currently a community outreach to help the fire victims. According to Lodi resident Joyce Freeman, the Red Cross gave each fire victim $500 to use as needed. Several of them have taken up temporary residence at the Motel 6 on Cherokee Lane. However, the funds will be gone soon, Freeman says. Besides donations of clothing from the community, the Village Coffee Shop has also stepped forward and provided lunches for the people. What’s more, the coffee shop is also hoping to raise money by selling raffle tickets for donated prizes such as gift baskets and tickets to the SF Giants game. All proceeds go to the fire victims, says Village Coffee Shop owner Juli Jette. Tickets can be purchased at her cafe on Lodi Avenue.
FINGER-POINTING: Ok, we gave you a bum steer last week. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is opening today, Feb. 15, not last week, according to their website. The Louisiana chicken chain is located on Kettleman Lane at the entrance to the Sunwest Plaza shopping center, across from (the now burned out) Farmer Boys. … The much-anticipated opening of Valley Food Market will be this Friday, Feb. 18, according to their social media post. The new grocery store is in the Woodlake Shopping Center at Turner and Woodhaven.
HOMELESS CHRONICLES: Last week we reported on the large homeless village that’s sprouted up in center median of the northbound Highway 99 offramp at Turner Road. It’s a larger encampment than the one that the sheriff cleaned out directly across the highway late last year. But that’s nothing compared to all the tents and shanties that line the ridge of the Highway 99 embankment. The abandoned railroad trestle that crosses over Highway 99, parallel to Lodi Avenue, is again stuffed with tents and garbage. Interestingly, all these sites have been cleaned up before, either by Caltrans, the city, or local volunteers. Of course, no California city is immune from such eyesores, but folks lament that the tent cities and scattered debris fields do nothing for Lodi’s image as the world drives by.
MISSING HISTORY: The historic brick buildings on Sacramento Street between Pine and Elm are essentially down. All that remain are the bookends, the two-story Joe Hassan warehouse at the corner of Elm and the two-story retail building on Pine. Demolition crews are finishing up digging out the basements and preparing the property for what will become a grand expansion of the World of Wonders (WOW) Museum across the street. A fire, which devastated the Rex Pool Hall and adjoining tattoo parlor over a year ago became the catalyst for razing the buildings. The old buildings were erected sometime after the 1887 fire that completely destroyed that block, bearing witness to the town becoming a thriving city.
CRIME BEAT: You’re almost not going to believe this. One of our readers says he and a friend were having coffee at a store on Kettleman Lane recently when two young men decided to rip off the store of all the Spam they had. Spam! Who knew? Well, anyway, our friend says, “They walked out with an armload. We followed them out to their car, which reeked of weed and saw another case of Spam on the back seat.” They couldn’t do anything but take pictures and tell the thieves what they thought of them. For that they got a can of Spam thrown at them as the perpetrators sped off. … And then there’s this one. A Lodi resident and his wife were walking out the door of a local department store and saw a couple store employees talking to a customer as they watched a woman with her arms full of clothes getting into her car. “That’s the second time today,” the disgusted store clerk told a customer. Our witness says the woman was in no hurry and the front seat of her car was packed with other clothes. “It’s sad because just a few years ago loss prevention (personnel) would have taken her into custody and held her” for the police, he says. Oh, that’s so last year. Nowadays, most stores tell employees not to interfere with such larceny and many don’t even bother reporting the theft to police. Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said last year that if stores will sign a citizen’s arrest, his officers will take someone to jail. Stores will tell you it’s not worth the risk of lawsuits.
HELP WANTED: Things are bad for many local restaurants. Besides inflation cutting deeply into their profit margins, some of them are having to close temporarily for lack of staff. Such was the case with Cut the Mustard deli last week. They were closed for three days because they couldn’t get enough people to work. Across town, the Starbucks on Ham Lane is also having trouble staffing the store. Several employees were reportedly exposed to Covid and had to quarantine for 10 days. The store has had to close on some days and adjust hours on others. Habanero Hots on Victor Road is still struggling to fully staff up. They remain open five days a week, instead of seven. Owner John DeNigris says people will make appointments for employment interviews, but never show up. Grrrr.
FLASHBACK: It was 30 years ago this month that the city approved moving to a “3-cart system” of refuse collection. The new system was accepted warily by most residents, and some hated the idea. But that was then. The change was spawned by a new state law that required California cities and counties to reduce their solid waste stream into landfills by 75 percent by the year 2000. The new system would require citizens to separate their garbage, funneling recyclables and green waste into their respective wastewheelers. The plan received much criticism at first, but later that year new carts started being delivered to homes by the city’s contract waste hauler, California Waste. Now it’s a way of life. … Last week we flashed back to a horrible Bay Area accident that tragically took the lives of as many as six young people, some from Lodi. The lone survivor was Tom Burns, as reported in the News-Sentinel at the time. We heard from local financial advisor Tom E. Burns, who wishes to clarify that he was not the one in the accident, but someone else by the same name.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.