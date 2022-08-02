Another year. Another shortage. A new school year began yesterday for most Lodi Unified students, as usual. But behind the scenes there is a mad scramble to find teachers to fill positions.
Adding to the problem is many new reading intervention positions that were added using COVID relief money. Most of the new slots were initially filled with existing teachers, many of whose classes were suddenly without teachers because the district hasn’t been able to hire enough people to fill them. The result has been yanking those same teachers back into the classrooms they left.
Washington School’s Katie Jay is one example of a teacher who spent two weeks preparing for her new role as a reading intervention teacher, only to be told at the last minute that she would be going back to class. “I feel all my time spent preparing has been a total waste,” she says in frustration. “I am not the only teacher whose job has been torn out from underneath them.
Many others have been forced to move sites, not just positions or grade levels,” she says.
Every school is struggling to find teachers. District Trustee Ron Heberle confirms the shortage, saying, “There is a teacher shortage in every district, every county and in every state. Everybody is short.”
NO WAY, DUDE: Grape Festival Manager Mark Armstrong got an answer from the city on his proposal to lease Lawrence Park. “I got a big fat ‘no,’” says Armstrong after receiving an email from City Manager Steve Schwabauer outlining all the reasons why it can’t be done. You’ll recall that Armstrong had proposed leasing the park that’s across the street from the Festival grounds, primarily to remedy the homeless problem there. He envisioned using the park for RV events, family picnics and other Festival-related activities. Schwabauer says the state’s Surplus Lands Act would make leasing the park nearly impossible because it would require the city to first consider the property for low-cost housing. But how did the Catholic Church end up with a block of Walnut Street? They bought it, says Schwabauer, and it was done before the Lands Act was changed. Plus, “Closing a park is not solving the (homeless) problem,” says Schwabauer, who emphasized that the city is on the cusp of spending $12 million on a new access center in the hopes that it will be the remedy.
GOING UP: That’s a new housing tract underway on the south side of the Harney Lane overcrossing. Construction crews are currently moving dirt and etching out the new streets. There will eventually be 150 new homes built there. It’s called the Lumina Subdivision, and the first phase of the two-phase residential development will include 67 single-family residential lots. … Construction crews have also been busy making way for a new apartment complex at the corner of Lower Sac and Century. The Benjamin Apartments will be comprised of a clubhouse, pool building, and six apartment buildings, totaling 108 high-density residential dwelling units.
UPDATE: Here's the latest on the Sunset Theater reno project: “We have all permits in hand and are going to pour both slabs soon—one for the restaurant and one for the addition to the theater,” says owner Terry Clark. … Vine Street, which had dead-ended just past Gracepoint Church, has been extended into the new housing development behind the church. … Last week we wrote about Keaton Burlington’s swim across Lake Tahoe and mentioned his late brother, whose name is actually Carson.
NEW BUDGET: The new city budget became effective on July 1. Here are some highlights: 13 new positions were added citywide; money for employee raises was included; $7 million has been dedicated to park improvements; the new budget provides for a new $13 million animal shelter; there’s $1.3 million to help shore up the city’s pension liability; and $1 million for economic development-focused art projects has been included. “Lodi is truly in renaissance,” the city manager says.
PICTURE PERFECT: Have you noticed the huge mural on the east side of the new bowling alley at the corner of Sacramento and Lockeford? The wall painting was done by professional artist Jo Ann Gallagher of Tracy, and it depicts old town Lodi through a collage of different scenes. Gallagher says she chose to feature trains because the railroad played such a big part in Lodi’s establishment. The mural took six months to paint, says Gallagher, who is licensed and has been painting professionally for three years. She has done other art in Modesto, Byron, Tracy and the Bay Area. That’s all well and good, but when’s the place opening? Maybe by year’s end, says project architect John Vierra.
FROM THE ASHES: Remember that sad day last September when the beloved Delta landmark Giusti’s Restaurant burned to the ground in a spectacular fire that was shown on live TV? So far as we know there are no plans to rebuild, but take heart, Giusti’s former chef is reportedly now cooking up meals at King Island Bar and Grill at King Island Marina, including some of the former restaurant’s fan favorites. King Island Marina is located at the end of Eight Mile Road, west of I-5. Reviews have mostly been five-star.
EAT UP: Remember a couple years ago when we were in the middle of the COVID lockdown, and all we longed to do was get together to put on the ole feedbag? Well, here’s your chance. The Lodi Police Partners are throwing a spaghetti feed on August 19 at First Baptist Church in Lodi from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are 15 bucks, a mere pittance. It’s a fundraising event that will include door prizes and a raffle—just like the old days. The Partners is a volunteer group of seniors who donate thousands of hours each year supporting our men and women in blue. Net proceeds from this event will go toward the purchase of a new Partners vehicle.
FLASHBACK: If you hate paying your city bill, check this out: the lights nearly went out in Lodi 46 years ago after the city purposely didn’t pay its power bill. The city of Lodi owns and operates its own electric utility. These days, Lodi buys its power through a consortium of cities and other public agencies called the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA). But before NCPA was established in the ‘70s, the city bought all of its wholesale electricity from PG&E. In late 1976 a dispute arose between the city and PG&E. The city was refusing to pay its $420,000 electric bill from PG&E because it believed the company was charging them “inequitable fuel cost adjustment charges.” Four days later PG&E gave the city two weeks to pay up or be shut off. It was a tense time for residents, who were worried they wouldn’t have juice to keep their lights on. The standoff eased a few days later when the city council blinked, a little. They voted to pay part of the bill, less the “illegal” portion. Turns out the city was already in court suing PG&E over high rates. But in a surprising announcement a month later, the city and PG&E had kissed and made up. They reached a settlement. Councilman Richard Hughes and Mayor James Pinkerton said the agreement provided the city with $3.5 million in rebates from PG&E and an additional $2.4 million in power cost savings for Lodi and five other municipalities fighting PG&E over the same issue. “We’ve had these cases in the hands of attorneys for four years and nothing’s happened. But we country guys went over to the big city and settled it in 21 days,” a proud Mayor Pinkerton said when it was over.
ADAGE OF THE WEEK: Someone posted, “Common sense is a flower that doesn’t grow in everyone’s garden.”
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “If you think you’re smarter than the previous generation, 50 years ago the owner’s manual of a car showed you how to adjust the valves. Today it warns you not to drink the contents of the battery.” (See above).
