With all the money and effort going into programs to solve the homeless problem, the homeless are still a problem. Despite having been cleaned up at least once, there’s a tent city on the abandoned railroad overcrossing at Highway 99, parallel to Lodi Avenue. In recent weeks there’s been a homeless person shot near there, and a homeless female who reportedly was throwing things off the nearby Lodi Avenue overpass onto traffic below. However, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig says she’s up to here over the chronic crisis. “The homeless may espouse the desire to be ‘free’ and not contained by Access Center walls or our community’s societal norms. Meanwhile, I’m not ‘free’ to walk my neighborhood without walking thru the filth, smelling the stench, and fearing for my safety.” … Jack Roderick used to operate a laundromat in the 200 block of East Pine. It was a successful enterprise — until the homeless arrived. They “just moved in,” literally, he says, sleeping inside his business. Before long customers would avoid the place. When he’d lock it up the homeless would break in and vandalize it, causing about $8,000 in damage each time. He says they ruined all the washers. Roderick spent $225,000 opening the place years ago, but ended up having to close it down because customers were gone and the ongoing damage to his equipment. “The neighborhood suffers,” he says. His clientele live close by and most don’t drive. The nearest wash-n-dry is now a half-mile away. He says the homeless situation has improved a little and the neighbors continue to urge him to reopen. So, Roderick’s considering reopening the business this fall. It will cost him about $100,000 to replace damaged equipment and make other repairs. He’s hopeful it will work this time.
MOVING UP: Model homes in the new Chelsea neighborhood at Rose Gate are open. And they’re drop-dead gorgeous. There are 189 lots in the new tract being developed by FCB Homes. Models range in size from 1,755 to 2,929 sq. ft. with base prices from $639,950 up to $754,950. With options the price could easily exceed $800,000. In the center of the new development is a neighborhood park, complete with a kids’ playground. When it’s finished, Tokay Street will run through the middle of the new neighborhood. FCB Homes President Tom Doucette says he is cautiously optimistic the homes will sell quickly, but acknowledges there are some headwinds in the form of a slowing economy and high mortgage rates. FCB is also building the subdivision at the corner of Lower Sac and Harney.
HOME SWEET HOME: Loretta, the lady we wrote about last week who is among about 20 residents being evicted from the Deluxe Hotel, may have a soft landing, after all. She says she and the others are receiving assistance in finding new digs as the hotel property closes just ahead of the city buying it. As you’ll recall, the city received a $3 million grant to buy the old hotel at 122 S. Main Street and turn it into affordable housing, with the hopes of renting the rooms for enough to break even on the deal. When Loretta reached out to us, she said hotel management was offering little help in relocating, but apparently all that’s changed.
MR. CLEAN: Local high schooler Jayden Martindelcampo is saving up money to buy his first car. To generate income the young entrepreneur has set up a small business cleaning people’s garbage carts, $10 per can. He says, so far, it’s been a blessing. “I can’t wait to see where this business takes me,” he says on social media. When he’s not at work cleaning cans, he says he loves fishing. Jayden’s mom Kris is his business manager and she helps line up the jobs for him. She says she’s booking clients in Lodi, Galt, Woodbridge and Acampo.
WATCH WHAT YOU SAY: Have you ever said or written something that you just knew should have been stated differently? Well, last week we wrote about how the fire department is having a hard time filling the ranks and keeping firefighters. We wondered, “Whatever happened to little boys’ dreams?” Well, we heard from Sandie Richards, who wrote, “Little girls can dream of being firefighters too, and many grow up to become not only firefighters, but often captains and chiefs!” She’s right, and Lodi Fire has had female firefighters in the past, and may still.
BUY FOR LESS: The city’s electric utility department has given over $1.5 million in discounts to large industrial customers who have added net new jobs to their payrolls.
The discount is given monthly against the account holder’s consumption, according to city officials. Currently, nine accounts receive the discount, including Rich Products, Pacific Coast Producers, Cepheid, Costco, Epic Plastics, Mepco, Scientific Specialties, Sanborn Chevrolet and Ford Construction.
BY THE NUMBERS: The city appears to be gaining ground on the pension front. As of the end of 2022, the public safety (police and fire) pension fund with CAPPERS was 66.9% funded, which is fair but not great. On the other hand, the miscellaneous group, which includes non-public safety employees, is 79% funded. Combined, pensions are 77.8% funded. That means the city is staring down a $458.7 million hole in the theoretical case everyone at City Hall retired at once (unlikely). It is also the figure the city would have to cough up if it wanted to separate from CALPERS. About 25 years ago city pensions were mostly “superfunded,” meaning the city had paid in more than was needed. Indeed, the city stopped making some premium payments for a few years. But then the “Dot Com” bust happened, the Great Financial Meltdown of 2008 occurred, and a couple recessions thrown in for good measure. When the financial dust settled, CALPERS investments had lost about half their value. The party was over and CALPERS agencies like Lodi had to get serious about paying (much) more into the retirement system. In 2017 the city created a pension stabilization fund, which would be like a savings account to be used in years when the ole budget was stretched thin and pension costs were rising. There’s about $20 million in the account right now, giving the city an extra margin of comfort and safety.
FLASHBACK: In September 2002 the Lodi city council voted to spend a half-million to create an indoor soccer field next to the Lodi Grape Bowl. The impetus for the move was a large, generous donation of sports equipment to the city by Dave Vaccarezza, current owner of Cal-Waste. The stipulation was that the equipment be used within two years, or the deal was off. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2002 the city council accepted the donation and committed the funds—by a 3-2 vote. The fields would be erected on city-owned property at the north end of the Grape Bowl parking lot that borders Lawrence School. Then-Parks and Rec Chief Roger Baltz said he was looking for the most cost-effective way to utilize the donation.
However, two council members weren’t convinced. One said they couldn’t agree to spend the money because of potential budget cuts. The other said he wasn’t convinced the project would turn a profit and could become a financial burden to the city. The other three council members and a line of citizens disagreed, enthusiastically endorsing the plan. But two years later the project hadn’t happened, so it never did.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
