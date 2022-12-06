Over the next 18 months there will be two huge grape cluster monuments erected, one on Highway 99 and another on I-5. The structures will be strategically placed, one near Flag City, and the other on the Highway 99 southbound offramp at Turner Road. The monuments will help promote the Lodi wine industry and cue motorists where to exit the freeway. The project is the brainchild of outgoing Mayor Mark Chandler, who spent years helping develop Lodi’s wine industry into what it is today. The city allocated $1 million for the monuments, $500,000 each, out of its $10 million operating surplus from two years ago. Chandler says the Lodi Winegrape Commission has expressed interest in helping to get it done. The grape cluster on I-5 will be about 35 feet tall, and each grape in the cluster about 5 feet tall, says Chandler. The monument on Highway 99 will be a little smaller. Chandler says he and retiring Chamber of Commerce President Pat Patrick are “co-chairs” of the project. Steve Diede and Nick Jones have volunteered to head up construction and land procurement, according to the mayor.
10 CARAT OCCASION: There will be no Citizen of the Year award given by the Lodi Chamber of Commerce this year as the organization will celebrate its 100th anniversary in January. If there were an award given, it would be to its members, volunteers, and paid staff over the years, according to retiring President and CEO Pat Patrick. There will also be no other awards given out this year for the same reason. Patrick says the chamber board wanted to focus on applauding all those who have contributed so much over the decades, both to the chamber and the community.
An historical review of the chamber’s key members, businesses, volunteers and staff will be the highlight of a special annual meeting, slated for Jan. 26 at Hutchins Street Square, Kirst Hall.
The chamber has been giving its Outstanding Citizen award to individuals since 1955. To date, some 66 people have been honored. It has been known as the William T. Harkins award since 1965. Harkins was the local PG&E manager at the time and volunteered to be the chamber’s unpaid manager when financial hard times hit the organization.
OVERFLOW: The city’s cash cup runneth over. When the final numbers were crunched, the city realized it had another bumper crop of extra cash at the end of last fiscal year, which ended June 30. The surplus totals $8 million, according to city officials. That follows an even larger--$ 10 million—surplus the year before. But what to do with it? Last year’s bundle was allocated to beefing up reserves, buying a new fire truck, spending buckets of it on long-overdue park maintenance and repair, a couple of grape cluster monuments along Highway 99 and I-5 (see above), and playground renovations. City Manager Steve Schwabauer says the council will be asked in January or February what it wants to do with the newest cash pile. Both my readers have chimed in, suggesting a generous credit on their utility bills might be a nice touch.
DOING GOOD: A couple months ago Farmers and Merchants Bank held a silent auction and raised a whopping $25,000 for United Way. The bank will be holding a reception today at the main downtown branch to thank all the donors, according to Daniel Meza, senior VP and Lodi market manager. … This past Small Business Friday a shopper spotted a Marine in uniform standing outside Rabbit Hole Trading Company on West Pine Street, accepting toys for Toys for Tots. Owner Mike Windham said the Marine was his son.
FOR SALE: The Cut the Mustard sandwich shop is up for sale, according to owner Ben Holcomb. He calls the place “Lodi’s legendary sandwich shop,” saying it is a “turn-key” opportunity for someone. Holcomb says it has been a bittersweet decision to sell, but indicates he has decided to go a different direction with his food and service industry career.
CLOSING: The Weibel Winery will be closing its downtown tasting room at the end of the month. No specific reason for the closure was given. However, the company said through social media, “Our company is not closing, and our wines will remain available for pick-up at our offices or through our website.” Reaction from customers was swift. Laurie Cavil posted, “Oh that is so sad.
My family used to go to the original Fremont location. I was so happy when I found the one in Lodi. It will be missed!” Dana Rickett wrote, “This is heartbreaking. I’ve been a part of Weibel since the first tasting room. This will definitely hurt Lodi.” Lorraine Beausheur posted, “Totally bummed!”
HOSPITAL TAB: Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital has treated some 5,975 homeless patients since 2018, according to hospital documents. Treatments have resulted in unreimbursed costs totaling $5,984,041, for healthcare alone. A primary reason for the high cost is that hospitals are obligated to ensure there is a “safe release” for all patients. They can’t be released back onto the street. There has to be an address, according to hospital sources. In addition to that, the hospital often has to provide clothing, rental deposits, transportation and even cash to homeless patients in order to properly discharge them, according to the hospital foundation, which raises money for capital projects.
FLASHBACK: Fifty-five years ago, in September of 1967, the fire, police and justice court moved into the spacious new Lodi Public Safety Building, located behind City Hall. Lodi Police Chief Emil Keszler said there would be five phone circuits at their new headquarters, as opposed to the three they had when they occupied the basement of City Hall. Keszler said crews would man both locations until the move was complete. Meanwhile, Lodi Justice Court Judge Bob Bainbridge said he’d move the court over a weekend. He and court clerk Maxine Cockayne had to transport thousands of files into their new quarters. It would be a challenge, but they had no choice as there was a jury trial starting at 9:30 Monday morning in the new courtroom. When the fire department completed the move from their previous home on Main Street, they had 36 full -time employees and 14 volunteers supporting the department. While the fire department stayed put, the police moved into a new building across the street in 2003. The court also moved into a space on the second floor of the new police building. When the police moved into the Public Safety Building, there were 40 staff members, 23 volunteers and 10 cars. Thirty-six years later, the department boasted 121 staff, 126 volunteers, and a fleet of 70 vehicles. The Public Safety Building was renovated and repurposed several years ago, and is still home to Lodi fire’s main station, in addition to the city’s finance and Cultural Services departments.
