Candidates are beginning to gather ‘round the starting blocks for next year’s political races. Among the contests will be the open county supervisorial seat currently occupied by Chuck Winn, who terms out at the end of next year. He represents District 4, which currently includes Lodi. Among the declared candidates are Steve Ding, Doug Kuehne and Steve Colangelo. Ding owns the Woodbridge Crossing restaurant and Kuehne is currently a Lodi City Council member. Colangelo is a Stockton resident and owner of American Event Rentals. Another rumored candidate is former county sheriff Steve Moore, who was not re-elected couple of years ago. Ding was chief of staff for former Rep. Richard Pombo in Washington. Kuehne is finishing up his second term as a city councilman. Ding is hosting a fundraising event on Dec. 14 with tickets ranging from $100 per person on up. Colangelo has an event slated for Thursday night. Kuehne had scheduled a $150-per person event last month, but canceled, saying he wanted to wait until the district boundary lines are drawn. County supervisors will consider adopting the new boundaries today.
GLAD TIDINGS: It was a letter from the heart. News-Sentinel customers along carrier Alan Rogers’ route received a note from him wishing them a joyous holiday season and a reflection upon the past year. He says 2021 has been both “difficult and eventful.” While performing his duties Rogers says he was able to return three lost dogs and two found wallets to their respective owners. He was also able to help an 87-year-old lady who was lost, and had fallen and was hurt, he says. “Being your paperboy is so much more than just throwing your paper every day,” he writes. No kidding. Rogers also says he was able to thwart a number of catalytic converter thefts while doing his route. He concludes his Yuletide letter with an admonition to “close your garages and lock your cars.” We’ll bet you didn’t know you got so much service with your subscription.
CASE CLOSED: Back in June we revealed that the Lodi Lions Club had been ripped off by a former member, to the tune of over $30,000. At the time, we reported that the club was working with the perpetrator to get the money back, with relatively dim prospects of it ever happening. The club managed to get a lien on the person’s house, which was sold recently. The whole thing left the long-time club on the financial ropes, but this news should remedy that. Police were notified but the club was advised that if they were to pursue charges the money might never have been returned. Club president Rich Prima says steps have been taken to better secure their funds.
CANCELED: The annual Air Force holiday concert at Hutchins Street Square has been canceled this year. The USAF informed organizers that all attendees would need to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result, plus masks would be mandatory. There just wasn’t enough time to notify ticketholders, so the event was canceled, according to Daphne Felde, who’s on the Hutchins Street Square Foundation board.
BAD AND GOOD: Fix the potholes. Give it to the police department. Reduce electric bills. Solve the homeless problem. Repair Lodi Lake. Restore funding to the Parks and Recreation Department. Those were just some of the ideas people offered when we asked how the city should utilize the $10 million surplus it had at the end of last fiscal year. The city council will at some point be asked to allocate the money. Jerri Busby says use it to repave the roads at Lodi Lake. Kristin Thompkins says spend the money on bathrooms at local parks. David Richardson wants to use it to build a new aquatic center. Patricia Busby Cunningham wants to put lights in the basketball court at Legion Park. Meghan Smith Gretsinger wants to use it to update the skate park on Ham Lane. Robyn Rutto says spend it on the homeless problem. Kathy and Gordon King say hire more police. Stephanie Koteles says use the money for more pickleball courts. Tricia Woodward Isbill says the city should give it back to the electric customers. Lance Kimes would hire more cops with radar guns for better traffic control. Ed Gillespie says steam-clean the downtown sidewalks. City Manager Steve Schwabauer says he would like to see it used to beef up the city’s pension reserve fund, among other similar uses. He also says one of his top priorities is funding capital improvements in city parks. The pandemic is to blame—or credit—for the record surplus. The city adopted a bare bones budget last year, cutting expenses and leaving positions unfilled, anticipating a deep recession, says Schwabauer. But it didn’t happen. Instead of treading water, the city is swimming in money (kind of). The best way to guess wrong.
TIS THE SEASON: It’s December already, and but for the unusually balmy weather we’ve had lately, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Sparkly trees and decorations have been in stores since Labor Day, it seems. Christmas parties are in fashion again after a year-long hiatus, the Light Parade once again thrilled and entertained thousands of spectators, all warmly bundled in their lawn chairs lining the streets of downtown Lodi.
The fire department again chauffeured Santa around town as he sat atop one of the city’s snorkel trucks, yelling “Merry Christmas” to all, and to all a good night. People have once again decorated their homes with 37,000 colorful lights. You can almost smell the sweet fragrance of normalcy. … More evidence that Christmas is on its way is the Village Coffee Shop’s annual donation drive for toys, coats and cash. All of the coats and toys go to local schools. The money is given to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento where they have a pediatric cancer division. Donations will be accepted at either Village Coffee Shop locations in Lodi or at their other eateries in Murphys and Clearlake. There’s also an Aiyana Margaret Rose Self toy donation box at each restaurant. Aiyana was from Lodi and died 12 years ago from leukemia. Owners Juli Jette and Raleigh Morrow are both cancer survivors and make a point each year to be generous to the UCD children’s cancer center. … … A group of local women will be hosting the Joy Story Club at the Lodi Library, starting Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. It’s a song and story hour about the life of Jesus for children of all ages through elementary school aged.
REVISIT: When’s the last time you’ve been to the Cactus Mexican restaurant in Woodbridge? Ya know they moved a couple years ago down the street from where they started. They’re now in that little shopping center right across the street from the Arco gas station. The place is best known for their enchiladas, fajitas, Chile verde. And they also have killer breakfast burritos. The place is definitely worth a revisit. … When, oh when, is the Valley Food Market going to open in the Woodlake shopping center at Lower Sac and Turner? Nobody knows for sure, even the owners, but it could be soon. The owners say via email that they are waiting on the city, but their grand opening should be in January.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.