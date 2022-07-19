Local Realtor Roxanne Rocha never knew her dad, who died in 1983. She was raised by her single mom. She says her parents split while her mother was pregnant with her.
About all she knows about her dad is that he was married three times, worked in agriculture and was a golden glove boxer in the army, and that’s about it. Roxanne says she missed not having a father while growing up, and believes such circumstances impact people for life.
She grew up with a half-brother and half-sister, all sharing the same mother. But it wasn’t until Roxanne took an Ancestry DNA test that she found out she belongs to a much bigger family. After taking the test, Ancestry sent her a list of people with matching DNA. At the top of the list were two people with a 28% and 24% match, suggesting they may be first cousins.
Roxanne messaged the first one through the Ancestry website. It turned out to be her half-brother. The other was the half-sister she grew up with. One message led to another. Before long Roxanne found she has 10 half-siblings, all with the same father. She also discovered she has an aunt living in Elk Grove. Her other half-siblings are scattered throughout Texas, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.
Roxanne says she’s beside herself with joy and intends on meeting as many of her newfound family as she can, perhaps organizing a reunion of sorts. Having missed knowing her father, she says, “It feels wonderful to be connected like this. I feel blessed.”
RETIRING: It’s been 40 years since 27-year-old Joe Fiori and his wife Barbara opened up a full-service meat market on Lodi Avenue. But now they are looking to retire and have decided to sell the popular business.
Not long after opening their meat market they discovered there was a growing demand for deli-made sandwiches. So, they transitioned into more of a sandwich shop that also sells fresh meats, cheeses, and deli items. Today, about 80% of the store’s sales come from sandwiches, Fiori says.
Joe started with Pure Sausage and Meats on Central Avenue in 1972, while still in high school. He worked there as a butcher for 12 years, but decided to open his own shop in 1983 when he saw that Pure Sausage was going to close its doors. Over the next 40 years Fiori’s has become a Lodi institution. “We’ve been blessed,” says Fiori. Joe is hopeful a buyer can be found who will continue the same tradition he and his wife started decades ago.
CHA-CHING: Whoa! Did we ever get it wrong with regard to city council salaries. Last week we wrote that city council members receive $700 per month. Wrong. It’s actually $860 per month, and Councilman Shakir Khan is looking for a raise. He has requested the city council discuss increasing their pay to as much as $1,462 per month, all of which is apparently allowed by state government code. In addition to cash, council members also receive accidental death and dismemberment insurance of $10,000, chiropractic coverage, deferred compensation match of 3%, dental coverage, $10,000 life insurance, medical insurance (or a buyout option), PERS Retirement, technology allowance, travel insurance, vision coverage and workers compensation. Not bad for a part time gig, no?
FIXED UP: Part of Lodi’s eastside will be receiving some badly needed upgrades, thanks to a $705,000 state grant. The Garfield Street Safe Routes to School project will include installation of missing sidewalk at various locations along Garfield Street between Harold and Poplar. It will also include putting in 20 accessible curb ramps, accessible alley approaches, among other things. The improvements will benefit students walking to Heritage School. … Part of the library roof will soon be replaced. A portion of the flat roof area was replaced in 2017. The remaining sloped part will be removed and replaced soon at a cost of about $325k.
HOMELESS HELP: With the city’s emergency homeless shelter opening today or tomorrow on Sacramento Street, the call for donations has gone out. Inner City Action, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that also operates a facility in Stockton, has been tapped by the Lodi City Council to run the temporary shelter.
The facility will house 50 homeless people while the new access center is being built at the same site. People are being asked to donate such things as clothing, shelving units, totes, and hygiene items. Mark Armstrong, who has led efforts to clean up homeless campsites through the Take Back Lodi group, was non-plussed by the donations request he received. “At some point — where does it end,” an exasperated Armstrong asks rhetorically. “I thought it was a ridiculous ask,” he says. The Grape Festival manager says he’s already “given” $40,000 to the homeless in thefts and damage and feels asking for even more is over the top.
SUPREME JUDGMENT: Even though the Supreme Court has issued a recent ruling clarifying a person’s right to carry arms, nothing has changed in the process of issuing someone a concealed weapon permit (CWP). “We do not base the issuance of concealed carry permits solely on ‘good cause,’” according to Lodi Police Cpt. Dave Griffin. He says the reason for asking for the permit may alert police to the need for psychological testing in keeping with their “good moral character” requirement.
FLASHBACK: Last week we remembered how and when Lodi and Tokay High schools were named, and the name they almost ended up with. That was 50 years ago, in 1972. Fifteen years later, Lodi Unified’s board of trustees thought they wanted to change the name of the district itself. They thought by doing so it would be “a good opportunity to bring the communities of Lodi and Stockton together.” That’s never been a particularly popular notion around here.
The proposal was made by Trustee Ann Johnston and supported by trustees Bob Ball, John Vatsula, and Bonnie Meyer. However, the idea was blasted by fellow trustees Eleanor Todd, Francis Derrick and board president Floyd Dale. Johnston said at the time that the current name didn’t reflect the fact that over half the district’s students come from North Stockton. Derrick said changing the district’s name would be upsetting to a lot of people, and that the district would lose its identity.
County Board of Education President Chester Locke denounced the name change idea, and instead suggested the district split, creating a new district south of Eight Mile Road. Trustees Todd and Dale said the district was sporting a “considerable deficit” and that spending money on something so superfluous was crazy talk. Nevertheless, the board voted, on a split vote, to impanel a 20-member committee to study the idea. It went nowhere.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the passing of Kelly Reilly, the “car wash guy,” who died late last year at age 63. He owned three car wash operations in Lodi at the time of his death. The newest one had just opened in Reynolds Ranch, near Costco. He was son of the late Kevin Reilly, who died in 2019. Reilly’s carwash operations dominated the Lodi-Stockton area for years. Kelly’s father was also an inventor of a number of carwash technologies which are still used today.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Wine is now cheaper than gas. Drink. Don’t drive.”
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.