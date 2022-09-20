The city council is poised to accept a nearly $1 million federal grant tomorrow night that will send nine Lodi firefighters through paramedic school. This will be the first step toward providing advanced life support (ALS) services on all four engine companies, according to Fire Chief Ken Johnson. The ultimate goal is to have 15 firefighter\paramedics and one battalion chief\paramedic by the end of 2024. The city will be required to kick in about $93,000 in matching funds. The chief says Lodi is only one of two cities in San Joaquin County whose fire department does not provide ALS services. Station 2 on Cherokee Lane will be the first to be staffed with paramedics, followed by Station 3 on Ham Lane, Station 1 on Elm, and Station 4 on Lower Sac. The chief estimates the paramedic program will cost the city an additional $337,000 annually. There will be one-time costs of approximately $314,000 for the purchase of medications and cardiac monitors.
NEW OWNERS: Farmers and Merchants Bank purchased the former Rocha’s Mortuary building on School Street in July for a reported $1.1 million. According to county records, the bank also owns the vacant lot next door, which used to be home to Lyons Restaurant. A source within the bank says the property may be renovated and used for additional office space for bank employees. The mortuary property was formerly owned by 215 School Street LLC (John Teresi), who had earlier announced plans to develop it into Clearsuites office space. … Victor Road over Highway 99 has finally reopened after Caltrans raised the bridge a few feet to help prevent tall vehicles from striking it. The roadway had been closed for several months while work was being done.
FLASH FORWARD: About a month ago the Lodi City Council took a momentous step toward saving one of Lodi’s most important relics: the former Main Street fire station and first City Hall. Council members agreed to spend $10,000 to have a structural engineering report done on the rickety building, which will give some insight into the feasibility of renovating the old girl. Local renovation specialist Scott Hamilton is heading up the move to save the old building and turn it into a museum. He’s working with the Lodi firefighters union, which has a similar interest in preserving the building and turning part of it into a gallery for their historical artifacts. Hamilton estimates the project will cost between $1 million and $2 million to complete, but that’s just a guess at this point. The building suffers from a bad roof, leaking walls and hazardous materials in some areas. He says the project has strong support from the city council and city staff, who he says has been great to work with. Money for the project will come from grants and donations, he says. The building was erected in 1912 at a cost of $3,995. It served as Lodi’s first city-owned city hall and firehouse.
CLASSY: A few weeks ago this column reported that Kirk Wentland and partner Larry Camuso’s 1948 Lincoln Continental won second place at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show. It is a distinct honor to be invited to display your car in the show, whether you win or not. But besides the trophy this year, Wentland and Camuso received something even more remarkable: a personal letter from Edsel Ford II, grandson of Edsel B. Ford (and great-grandson of Henry Ford), congratulating them on their win. “For years, I have anticipated the celebration of Lincoln’s centennial at Pebble Beach. You have played a prominent role in fulfilling that dream,” Ford writes. Ford’s grandfather was considered a visionary who led Lincoln to prominence in the automotive world (the Edsel motor car, on the other hand, was a sensational flop). “It’s pretty special to have a man of his background do something like this,” says Wentland.
GOING DOWN: What goes up must come down, they say. That appears to be happening with real estate prices. But, “It’s all just getting back to normal,” says Lodi Realtor Larry Underhill. He calls it an “inevitable shift from the unsustainable run-up in home values.” He says, “The market is ‘finding itself,’ as it always does in a free market.” As proof, of the 79 current active listings, 10 of them have been reduced in price, according to Underhill. The average price per square foot of homes sold was $325. The high was recorded this past March at $336 per square foot. Underhill says buyers are finding they need to get more aggressive with pricing if they want their place to sell. Only 45 homes sold in July, the lowest number in recent history. Lodi Realtor Roxanne Rocha says, “The market is still good, buyers are still buying, regardless of rates. Pricing has adjusted down a bit and stabilized for the most part.” She also says high rents have spurred people to buy instead of rent. “Buyers have more properties to choose from and multiple offers are not as common,” says Rocha.
CELEB APPEARANCE: This year’s Greater Lodi Leadership Prayer Breakfast is being held on Sept. 29 at Wine and Roses. The featured speaker is former record-setting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and punt-returner Otis Amey. The first time he touched the ball in S.F. he took it on a 75-yard sprint to the goal line. Nowadays, Amey is area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he “focuses on transforming lives from the inside out.” The event starts at 6 a.m. and tickets are $50.
CLEAN UP: The city will be spending up to $30k to steam clean the yellow sidewalks in downtown. It’s an annual exercise the city council deemed necessary back in 2019. The walkways look pretty nasty after a year of farmers markets, street faires, and other community events.
THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES: Last week we flashed back to the memories of local football great John Giannoni. Tom Sanchez remembers Giannoni’s last Lodi High championship team was the undefeated 1963 squad. Sanchez goes on to say that the team’s 58-year-old undefeated record still stands today. “In 1964 Lodi lost in the championship game to rival Stagg,” he says.
FLASHBACK: Twenty years ago, the Grape Festival board of directors voted to end the annual Sunday parade, ending a Lodi tradition that lasted over 60 years. During its heyday, the Festival Parade would attract an estimated 100,000 spectators, who lined Pine Street three deep. Parade participants included marching bands from high schools near and far. Organizations spent weeks preparing floats that showcased their pride, products, people. The first parade was a feature of the 1907 Tokay Carnival, a forerunner to the Grape Festival. It was staged on dirt streets through downtown Lodi. Queen Zinfandel rode in a buggy, followed by her court. Over the years grand marshals included state governors, congressmen, Hollywood stars, military generals, the police chief, Lodi’s mayor, an astronaut, a city manager, and other local celebrities. It was a glimpse of small-town America in its day. But over the years attendance trailed off and there were fewer entries. Festival directors took the action to avoid further declines and to avoid the risk of an embarrassing turnout in the future.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “I came home from work and my wife asked me to take her out to someplace expensive. So, I took her to the gas station.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
