Nothing has so piqued residents’ anger over garbage collection since the three-cart system was implemented 30 years ago. Back then, members of the public would routinely line up to thump the city council over the idea of replacing their one cart with three. This time around the proposal is to crack down on chronic over-stuffers, who City Manager Steve Schwabauer suggests are “pushing (the) cost of service off on other ratepayers.” Waste Management, the city’s franchise waste hauler, says their audits reveal some folks with smaller cans put their excess garbage in the recycling bin, a major no-no under new state rules. Schwabie says, “They need to fix the problem (with) increases as the cost to provide service increases.” To that end, the company is proposing to upsize most Lodi customers to a 64-gallon cart. However, for the first lucky 1,000 who apply, if you like your 35-gal can, you can keep your can (and pay more for it). But you still must be on your best behavior. If you over-fill your can three or more times in a six-month period, you’ll be up-sized, according to the latest agreement before the city council.
DOING-IT-YOURSELF: To prove their point, Waste Management says they performed an audit last summer and found that 65% of customers with smaller cans over-filled them. Not so fast. Local residents Mark and Judy Wilcox dispute the claim. They say they performed their own audit about a month ago. “My wife and I counted 5,367 carts on the nights before WM made their rounds. Of those, only 966 carts were over-filled. “The number of over-filled (carts) is less than 18%, not 65%,” Mark says. His conclusion is that all the smaller cans don’t need to be replaced because, by his estimate, only 18% are in violation.
NEW LANGUAGE: We also heard from Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig. She says she offered up some alternate language at the meeting two weeks ago that would regulate how future solid waste franchise extensions are granted. Instead of being renewable “for successive 7-year increments,” the proposal now says it will be renewable for a “minimum of one 7-year period, subject to city council approval.” The contract with Waste Management will expire March 31, 2034, including a 5-year bump for which the company is set to pay the city $1 million. That comes on the heels of another extension which cost the company $1 million in 2010. Coffee shop talk wonders why the city wouldn’t just put the franchise out to bid again rather extend it.
NAILED IT: We recently wrote about how Larry Seiler noticed some railroad spikes coming loose along the tracks behind the downtown transit station. He notified the Federal Railroad Administration, not knowing if his report would be taken seriously. Well, it was. As it turns out, a railroad inspector who lives in Lodi hustled out to have a look. He pounded the loose spikes back in place, even though they were considered to be in compliance. (Understatement alert): the inspector said the loose nails “just didn’t look good.” … Seiler was also told the tracks running through Lodi are scheduled to be replaced this year, which will likely result in some closed crossings for a while.
THE VERDICT: The San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury released their annual report last week. The Jury examined the jails in the county. The city of Lodi has a lockup at the police department, which was found to be (slightly?) out of compliance. The Jury said Lodi’s jail lacked “written materials and visible posters explaining inmate rights and the Department’s zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse or sexual harassment at the jail.” The County Jail in French Camp didn’t fare as well. The Jury recommends an independent audit be done, among other things.
NET GAIN: Lodi High’s new boys tennis coach is Jacob Neal, a native of Lodi and son of local dentist David Neal. The Lodi High boys tennis team just scored a victory over Lincoln High of Stockton, the first win against them in 14 years, says David. His son is also the new teaching tennis pro for the city of Lodi. He says Jacob has “put Lodi tennis back on the map.” Like father, like son. The elder Neal was no slouch at tennis in his younger days.
STEM: The NorCal Science Festival will be held this Saturday at Lodi High from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The festival is a free one-day celebration of science and technology, featuring presentations, hands-on activities, and special exhibitions designed to entertain all ages. Some of the planned activities include rocket building and demonstrations, robotics demos, coding sessions, solar technology play, a mobile star lab, and more.
FUNDING GAP: This column has written a lot about the city’s CALPERS pension liability. Lodi’s unfunded obligation stands at $158.5 million, as of June 30, 2021. To prepare for rising pension premiums and shrinking revenues, the city created a rainy day fund a few years ago, into which it socks away money to help pay premiums during tight budget years. Currently, the pension stabilization fund has $19 million in it. Overall, the city’s pension account is about 70% funded. Not great, but better than it was, and better than many other cities.
BLOODY CORRECTION: Well, it turns out that John Atwood isn’t quite the hemoglobin gusher we thought he was. His daughter June Aaker says he’s actually donated something like 35 gallons of blood, not the 50 we first reported. What’s 15 gallons among friends?
KEEPING COUNT: No matter how you slice it, inflation is high. Just ask Lodian Mark Phelps, who’s noticed “shrinkflation” has even hit the bread aisle. He knows because he recently counted the number of slices of bread he gets in a loaf these days. He found they are two slices smaller. And, by golly, two slices equal a sandwich! He admits, however, that the slices are thicker, but there’s just fewer of them. So, he calculates the sandwich yield in the old loaves was nine sandwiches. Now, it’s eight! Chew on that for a while.
FLASHBACK: March 8, 1972 was “Nancy Reagan Day” at the Lodi Rotary Club. And the club’s special guest that day was none other than California’s First Lady Nancy Reagan. “The Governor’s wife completely charmed her audience of 400 by her wit, her sincerity and her beauty,” wrote a News-Sentinel reporter. She was introduced at the luncheon, held at the American Legion Building, by club president Max Elson. Instead of making a speech that day, Mrs. Reagan fielded questions from the audience on topics such as “women’s lib” and the death penalty, among others. She said she was against the former and in favor of the latter. She also said she was very concerned about the “increasing disintegration” of the family, saying, “It is very necessary that we take the time to be together as a family.” Reagan also said there is a difference between politicians and statesmen. “There is a great need for more statesmen,” she said. However, the otherwise festive day was marred by tragedy. One of the Rotarians in attendance collapsed from a heart attack while in the foyer greeting guests. While the victim was taken by ambulance, Mrs. Reagan instructed her chauffeur to drive the Rotarian’s wife to the hospital. Word soon came that the man did not survive.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.