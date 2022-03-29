Case closed. The tragedy that began almost four years ago with a late-night knock at the door ended in a Stockton courtroom last week. Robert Lee, 83, was found guilty of hiring three men to murder Dr. Tom Shock, whom Lee blamed for the death of his wife. Lee’s co-defendant Mallory Stewart reportedly agreed to a last-minute 50-to-life plea bargain. Two other defendants were convicted in earlier trials. Shock’s widow Nancy is glad the years-long ordeal is over. “I am grateful to close the door on all the trials and convictions. It has taken a toll on all of us,” she says. Close family friend Marty Weybret said, “The Lodi PD and County DA’s office did a great job bringing this tragedy to a just conclusion. Still, sending Robert Lee to prison doesn’t bring back the Shock family’s husband, father and grandfather.” Nancy is also quick to thank the many who worked on the case, including Deputy DA Ted McGarvey. She said he was “persistent, extremely competent and very professional as he pursued justice, and faced delays and many complications.” She was also thankful to Victim Support Representative Jessica Vanover. Nancy went on to say, “The Lodi PD did a great job as well, especially considering they are not equipped or funded for a case like this.” But the convictions were a small consolation for her loss. “None of this diminishes the loss of Tom or the absolute horror and waste of his murder. But the love and support we feel from this community, friends near and far, and just people who heard about this senseless crime has helped us all daily,” she says. Sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
UP, UP AND AWAY: Lodi property values continue to soar. The “typical” home value these days for the 95242 zip code is $561,384, according to online real estate company Zillow. It estimates values in that area will go up a whopping 19.2 percent within the next 12 months. Wow! The company said there were only 49 homes for sale in that zip code as of late March. But home prices aren’t the only thing reaching new heights. Rents in Lodi have also been rising. A one-bedroom apartment rents for anywhere between $1,150 and $1,600, according to a local property manager, who asked not to be identified. A two-bedroom apartment fetches $1,350 and up, depending on location, he says. “It’s a crazy market.” Making matters worse, there aren’t a lot of vacancies citywide. When units become available, they go quick. He wouldn’t hazard a guess as to how much rents have increased over the past year, but he says, “It’s been a lot.”
WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The city of Lodi has employed a number of good people who’ve gone on to bigger assignments. John Luebberke was Lodi’s deputy city attorney in the mid-90s. He went to Stockton and eventually became their city attorney. He recently announced he’s leaving that job to go into private law practice. His boss at the time was Lodi City Attorney Bob McNatt, who became a superior court judge in 1995. Former transit manager Carlos Tobar went on to become manager of Baldwin County, Georgia. Janet Keeter was Lodi’s economic development coordinator in the late ‘90s, then deputy Lodi city manager. She left Lodi and became city manager of Orinda in the East Bay Area, a position she held for 10 or so years. She retired and returned to Lodi a few years ago.
IN WITH THE OLD: It’s back. The 25th Anniversary “Stuck In Lodi” Classic Car Show will be held on July 30 in downtown Lodi. They had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 events because of Covid-19. The event will be open to 1979 and older Classic cars and will be held on School Street between Lodi and Elm, including side streets. Net proceeds will benefit local charities. A breakfast will be served by the Delta Ambassadors MC Club from 7:00am to 10am. For info: John Wilbur at 209-369-6303. … The Lodi Public Library Foundation will be presenting its first annual “Books, Brews, and Bubbles” fundraiser on April 21 at the library from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 and include adult beverages by High Water Brewing, small bites, bubbly, live music, a little more brewski, and silent auction. The foundation says the library can’t operate without help from the community. So, if you wanna help, might as well have fun doing it, right?
GUTTER BALL: It will be a while before you’ll be able to bowl strikes at the new Lodi bowling alley being built on Sacramento Street, according to project architect John Vierra. He says he’s hoping the new entertainment center will be able open this year. … The planned traffic controls at Guild and Turner will be stop signs only, for now, not a signal light as was reported here last week. This according to Public Works Director Charlie Swimley.
SUMMERTIME: Another summer tradition will be back this July 4th at Lodi Lake. The 51st annual Kiwanis pancake breakfast will officially be back from its two-year Covid hiatus, according to Kiwanian Maggie Talbot- Bulkin.
FLUSH: The city’s various utility funds are looking pretty healthy. Lodi Electric has a reserve balance of $41 million. Assistant City Manager Andrew Keys says the utility has sufficient reserves for the next three years. However, inflation may affect its finances in the future, says Keys. The wastewater (sewer) utility has almost $16 million in reserve, but the cash pile will decline through 2027, says Keys. It’s a similar story for the water utility fund. It currently has $11 million in reserve, but it will continue to decline over the next four years, says Keys. Planned capital improvements are causing each fund to draw-down its reserves.
MAIL BAG: The pandemic changed everything, and some things will never be the same. One of them is how school sports event tickets are purchased, and not everyone’s sold on the idea. The California Interscholastic Federation and Tri City Athletic League, among others, switched to “GoFan” online ticketing, according to Lodi Unified communications rep Chelsea Vongehr. It was initially done because of the pandemic, but the change caught on and it’s been in place for almost a year. Most LUSD school sports events now only offer online ticket sales. This arrangement caught some readers by surprise. One writes, “Watching our grandchildren playing sports is something that (brings) us joy,” but “how are we seniors supposed to get tickets to watch our grandchildren play local high school sports” if you can’t buy passes at the game? … Maureen Freeman also sent us a note, saying, “Thank you for the story about a (local previously homeless woman). We need to be reminded that these are human beings who are not so different from any one of us.”
FLASHBACK: From the time Timothy Kruppe opened Lodi’s first adult bookstore 30 years ago, he found it tough doing business in town. Local companies gave him the cold shoulder, politely refusing to accept his business. Tru Value Hardware and Reo’s Appliance stores refused to fix the air conditioner at Kruppe’s store on Sacramento Street. Store owners said their decision was based on morality. Gary Markle, a deacon at his church, refused to make signs for Kruppe. Lodi News-Sentinel publisher Fred Weybret wouldn’t accept advertising from him, saying such ads didn’t belong in a family newspaper. Abrahamson Printing also decided to stop doing business with Kruppe after printing some business cards for him. Kruppe said at the time, “I’m bitter about it, but what can I do? They have the right to refuse business just like I do, but I want to help Lodi—I want to spend my money in Lodi.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
