How would you like to make School Street through Downtown Lodi a pedestrian-only mall, meaning no vehicles allowed? Dametra Marie Clary-Jackson asked the question online and received over 250 responses. Over half said they hated the idea. Over 40 said the proponents had lost their minds. But 50 or so respondents loved the idea. For those who want to research it, check out the main streets in Denver, Colo., and Burlington, Vt. Both cities have very successfully transformed their main downtown thoroughfares into vehicle-free streets.
TRIAL: The two remaining suspects in Dr. Tom Shock’s murder are scheduled for trial on Feb. 17 in Stockton. Mallory Stewart and Robert Lee, along with two others, are accused of perpetrating the murder-for-hire during the late evening hours of August 1, 2018. Shock was mortally wounded when he answered the door of his Lodi home. Stewart is the alleged shooter and Lee allegedly hired them all to carry out the crime to avenge his wife’s death. Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV was convicted and sentenced to 15 years to life in 2019 for being the get-away driver. Christopher Anthony Costello, the planner and organizer, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last July.
DEMO DAY: Demolition crews are busy knocking down the old tattoo parlor building on Sacramento Street, near Pine. As you will recall, it was severely damaged in the fire that gutted the old Rex Pool Hall next to it over a year ago. The Rex came down about a month ago. Once the tattoo place is demolished the street can reopen, according to Community Development Director John Della Monica. There are about three other structures scheduled to be razed on that block of Sacramento Street in the next few months, but those won’t require a street closure. Most of the buildings are owned by the World of Wonders Museum across the street, which has plans for a multi-million-dollar expansion.
TAKE THAT!: Did you see the video? It happened a few weeks ago at the Ono Hawaiian BBQ in the Walmart Center along Lower Sac. A young female customer didn’t like the way her food was prepared so she hauled off and smacked the female worker in the face. Wrong decision. The fight was on. The young employee commenced to pummel the aggressor with punches until fellow employees pulled her away. The whole thing was caught on someone’s camera, and now it’s posted to the Internet for all to see. Judging from the comments, it’s employee 100, customer zero. … The Ham Lane Starbucks has been closed off and on lately because of employee Covid exposures and mandatory quarantines. Their hours have been severely curtailed recently because of staffing shortages.
HAPPY RETURNS: Last November Mariah Herrera lost her wallet at the Lodi In-N-Out Burger at Lower Sac and Kettleman. She had everything in that wallet, even the tip money from her job. She thought it was gone forever after searching for it for two months. Imagine her surprise when she received a call from the In-N-Out burger folks in Baldwin Park, near L.A. They told her someone mailed the wallet to them and they were mailing it back to her. She says, “I’m a firm believer that the energy you put out into the world is the energy you get back. If this was you, let me know! (I’m) extremely grateful for you!!” … Just across the street Alejandra Hernandez’s 10-year-old daughter lost her cellphone at the Target store. They looked everywhere, but no luck. A short time later she reported, “It’s been returned!!! Thank you, thank you!!! Omg, thank you!.” Presumably, someone turned it in at the store. Let’s hear it for all the honest people out there.
LEGAL MATTERS: As previously reported, a lawsuit has been filed against the governor, the state department of health, and three area school districts and their superintendents. A group of parents, teachers and school district staff are bringing the legal action with hopes that, if successful, it will set a “precedent requiring school districts to approach Covid in a way that protects the constitutional rights of everyone.” The plaintiffs are seeking financial assistance to fund their legal battle and have set up a GoFundMe page (“SJC School Districts Litigation Fund”) to accommodate those who wish to donate to the cause. Almost $6,000 has been raised so far. Lodi Unified has yet to be served the lawsuit papers, according to district spokesperson Chelsea Vongehr.
ANIMAL CROSSING: Holy cow! Did you see “Lola the Cow” helping kids cross the street at Vine and Ham while on their way to Lodi Middle School? It was actually just Yadina Peña dressed up in a cow suit in order to amuse kids and drivers alike. She is the same crossing guard who dressed by like a dinosaur while helping kids at Heritage School cross busy Tokay and Garfield streets.
FLASHBACK: It was a tragedy 30 years ago that cut short the lives of six young people when the van in which they were riding plunged off Highway 1 near Pacifica during the early morning hours of February 1, 1992. Lodi resident at the time Tom Burns would be the lone survivor. He was found by rescuers clinging to the rocky sea cliff. The bodies of 31-year-old Betty Pokert of Galt and 15-year-old Christina Arson of Lodi were found the next morning. The body of 31-year-old Geoffrey Gordon, owner of the van, was discovered a week later floating in the ocean, about 500 feet off shore. Still missing two weeks later were Eric Blayney, 18, of Lodi, 19-year-old Anthony Lopez of Stockton, and David Peak, 23, of Lodi. The group of friends set out on a trip to the coast on Jan. 31 in Gordon’s 1983 Ford van. Burns, who suffered major trauma in the wreck, told investigating CHP officers at the time that he remembered nothing of the accident, and only sketchy details of the night before.
LET IT RAIN: So far Lodi has received 13.4 inches of rainfall this season, roughly half of normal. This is according to Dr. Sweeney’s unofficial weather station, “Lodi Lake Weather.” As if you didn’t know, January was bone dry with nary a drop of the wet stuff falling our way. Last year we received over four inches of precipitation in January, but less than an inch in February, according to Sweeney’s rain records. However, weather folks are predicting rain for this month, so we’ll see.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Nadine Horst, who died recently at the age of 89. Nadine was the general manager of Lodi’s professional baseball team in the mid-‘70s — the Lodi Orioles — when it was extremely rare for a woman to rank so high in a ball club’s organization. She was a live wire and a spark plug for the team. Everybody loved her. She did a lot for Lodi.
LAST LAUGH: Garold Murray posted, “Be careful when you follow the masses. Sometimes the ‘m’ is silent.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.