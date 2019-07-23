More news with distorted views:
President called insane
A group of mental health experts have written a letter to the Fresno Fugazi newspaper accusing the president of being psychologically ill.
At first, the chief executive ignored the charge, but later fired back using his social media account with the following comments:
“It is completely unethical for these partisans to diagnose someone whom they’ve never met or examined. Using media reports to draw conclusions about me makes about as much sense as giving a president a world peace prize after two weeks in office.”
“If this outrage is not a violation of the American Board of Medical Ethics, I will certainly make it so by issuing an executive order.”
“If I were to act as they are doing, I could easily call them naive, ignorant and a bunch of arrogant charlatans, but I would never do a thing like that.”
A number of newspaper editorials have since sided with the professionals, claiming that a sane president would never speak in such direct language to the public.
Also, he would never give up a lucrative CEO job making millions just to become another shameless politician.
“If he were truly sane, he would be offering free stuff to everyone, building a bridge to Hawaii and stabilizing worldwide climate change by eliminating cow flatulence,” commented one editorial writer.
“What more proof does one need?”
Bank protects privacy
Cozen Cash, president of Purloin Bank, reaffirmed today that company policies protect customer privacy.
“Of course, there are exceptions to every rule,” he stated. “But other than court orders, legal investigations, credit bureaus, advertising surveys, marketing agencies, loan inquiries and just about anyone else who wants your data, personal information is safe.”
Some in the media have been critical of the bank’s policy releasing records to various marketing businesses. But Cash claims that providing personal information is a public service helpful to many customers.
“Advertisers want to know what you are putting on your credit card so they can sell you additional stuff - you know, things that can really make your life better, such as bottled diet water, DVD rewind machines, and portable goldfish walkers.”
Cash also said his bank is actually paying customers for their information by providing purchase rebates on every credit card transaction.
“When it comes to rebates, we’re not the government giving you something for nothing,” he quipped. “Read the fine print on that disclaimer you always throw away.”
One customer summarized she didn’t mind the snooping. “They can have my password and mother’s maiden name a thousand times if I can just save a buck,” she remarked.
Pronouns banned
The city of Insanis, Calif. has voted to eliminate all references to gender identity, making it a crime to use pronouns such as he, she, her or him.
“We are also eliminating pronouns of possession such as my, mine, his or hers,” said council person Bette Bonkers. “These words are very offensive to those who don’t own anything.”
When asked how this policy would alter spoken language, Bonkers offered an example:
“If police ask for a description of a suspect, simply say it’s a person,” Bonkers told reporters. “Don’t make references to skin tone, hair style, gender at birth, weight, height or even age. All of these can be viewed as insensitive and hurtful. In addition, reference to any spoken accents can be viewed as racist and a microaggression toward immigrant populations.”
Bonkers then commented on foreign languages that designate most nouns as either masculine or feminine.
Because of this offensive tradition, it (formerly “she") claims Spanish, Italian and other foreign languages using this style of noun identification will also be banned from the city.
“I was hoping that Spanish would become an acceptable language in our community,” said one local resident. “But I guess now we are committed only to use a gender-neutral version of standard English,” it (formerly “he") said.
Steve Hansen is a Lodi writer and satirist.