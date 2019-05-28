There’s been something of a ceasefire called in the rock fight over how Lodi selects its mayor — at least for now. Proponents of an initiative to make the mayoral selection a prescribed rotation (rather than decided by city council members) notified the city last week that they had officially ended their signature-gathering campaign on May 2.
Former city council candidate Spencer Rhoads, the petitioner of record, wrote City Clerk Jennifer Ferraiolo, “After a few weeks of signature gathering, we discussed the cost of a special election, and felt it was best to start the process over to have it on the November 2020 ballot.” The effort was apparently very low-key as no one we asked had seen or heard of any such activity.
Even Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce, whose being passed over for mayor last year prompted the initiative in the first place, says she had “backed away from” the effort. Had enough valid signatures been collected, the measure would have been on this November’s ballot at an estimated cost of $365,000, according to Lodi city officials. If placed on the 2020 General Election ballot, the cost will be somewhat less, officials say.
COURT REPORT: While we don’t yet know the cost or official cause of the city’s recent computer malfunctions, we have heard from a reliable court source that an accused robbery suspect was ordered released from jail because the Lodi Police Department was unable to print out required documents for the legal proceedings. It wasn’t the cops’ fault. The police department’s computer systems were down as a result of a suspected computer virus attack, which also took down the financial and phone systems. City officials say all systems are substantially back online, but they still cannot discuss publicly what happened or what the final price tag is. However, City Manager Steve Schwabauer says the city has cyber insurance and that their out-of-pocket costs are capped at $50k.
THE FINISH LINE: The 13th running of the Avenue of the Vines footrace was a couple Sundays ago, held at Mondavi Woodbridge Winery on Woodbridge Road. It will apparently be the last one held there, according to race officials, because the winery’s tasting room is shutting down. It actually closed last week, a few days after the race. A winery spokesman confirmed the closure and said six people lost their jobs as a result, half of them having worked there at least 20 years. The production plant will remain in business, they said. Mondavi is now owned by Constellation Brands, a New York company with about 9,000 employees. The tasting room closure marks the end of an era locally for Mondavi wines. On the other hand, race officials vow to find another venue for the race, so keep your sneakers handy.
WET ‘N WILD: Lodi has received over 32 inches of rain since last July — about 170 percent of normal — with more than three inches of it falling in the month of May alone, according to the Lodi Lake Weather website. And the season doesn’t end until June 30. All this “liquid gold” is fine for the fish, rivers, underground aquifer and most plant life, but it’s bad news for the local cherry crop. No official numbers yet, but one local farmer says the Bing cherry crop is “toast.” Likewise for the strawberry crop. A visitor to the stand at Vine and Lower Sacramento was told that 95 percent of the first crop was wiped out. Could be an extremely short season for local strawberry growers, if the info is correct. And Dr. Jim Decker wonders what the all-time rain record is for Lodi. Good question. We’re checking …
STANDING TALL: Replacement of the flagpole at Legion Park on the corner of Vine and Hutchins is almost complete, according to veteran and project coordinator John Callahan. A dedication ceremony is planned for June 14 — Flag Day. The flagpole was originally installed there in 1976 in memory of the deceased members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 22. The ceremony will be “to honor veterans,” says Callahan. The American Legion will do the flag honors with assistance from the city’s Parks and Recreation department.
CATCH IT EARLY: The Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation has launched a $2.6 million capital campaign to fund a comprehensive early cancer detection program at the hospital. The project mission is to keep cancer diagnosis and treatment local. Currently, most patients have to travel to Sacramento and the Bay Area for diagnosis and some treatments. The project will include purchase of a state-of-the-art MRI scanner (among other new machines) that is twice as sensitive as the one currently used. A team of specialists impaneled as part of the project will meet with patients after diagnosis to design a personalized treatment plan. A “patient navigator” position will also be created to guide patients and their families along their journey “from diagnosis through cure,” says a foundation spokesman. The fundraising campaign was launched at a recent VIP dinner, which organizers report was highly successful.
BANK BIZ: Farmers and Merchants Bank may be headquartered in Lodi, but its branch limbs are sprouting up everywhere. At its recent annual meeting, bank President and CEO Kent Steinwert reported another banner year for the company last year and offered details about the bank’s continued movement into the Bay Area market. F&M has gobbled up a number of smaller banks over the past few years, the latest of which was the Bank of Rio Vista. Steinwert also said the bank made buckets of money last year, or something like that. Shareholders hoisted a glass of Champaign and were treated to a steak dinner to celebrate. F&M is considered to be one of the strongest and most solvent banks in California, with much of its loan portfolio in local agriculture.
DOWN SHE GOES: Zinfandel Plaza, that forlorned office complex at the corner of Lower Sacramento Road and Tokay Street, was demolished a couple weeks ago, trees and all. It sat there vacant for years, and more recently was a target of vandals and vagrants alike. Homeless types had been setting up camp in and around the place. Even when there were tenants, the complex had been the target of several burglaries. The city has received no plans or information about what may be built there next, according to planner Craig Hoffman.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.