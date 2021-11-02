It’s happening here, too.
Shoplifting crimes in major cities is rampant. Here too. You’ve probably seen the videos of people filling garbage bags full of merchandise then bolding walking out while store employees watch. Thieves walk into stores and walk out with carts full of merchandise. It’s happening here too. The days of undercover loss prevention agents lurking behind shelves waiting to apprehend shoplifters are gone.
It’s too risky nowadays, we’re told. Many retailers have concluded that a $30 bottle of booze isn’t worth risking a $50k lawsuit. And thieves know it, we’re told. A local grocery clerk confirms that thieves routinely walk into his store and brazenly walk out with shopping carts full of meat, liquor and other high-ticket items. “But no one does anything about it,” fumes a shopper. “Store policy prohibits employees from confronting the thieves and the bad guys know it,” he rants.
Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia says he’s aware of the problem, calling it “absolutely atrocious.” But he says Prop. 109 and other state measures have decriminalized many offenses, plus the DA may not press charges. Brucia says his officers will “do their part” if the theft is reported, which many times it is not. That’s because merchants say they are convinced there will be no consequences for the thieves, anyway. And so it goes.
WET ‘N’ WILD: With floodwaters lapping at people’s front doors, it was only natural to blame the city for being unprepared for the “atmospheric river” that blew through town 10 days ago. But the truth is, Lodi’s storm drain system performed as designed, say city officials. It was “completely overwhelmed” by the torrential rain, says Public Works Director Charlie Swimley.
He says the system was built to handle up to 4.8 inches of rain in a 48-hour period, statistically considered to be a 100-year storm. Swimley says the city received as much as eight inches in the recent super storm — in 24 hours! There was little city crews could do but make sure the pumps continued to operate.
The city’s storm drain apparatus pumps rainwater from city streets into the many storm basins around town, which double as parks. From there water is pumped into Woodbridge Irrigation canals and eventually into the Delta, according to Swimley. “Both our system and our employees performed excellently given the truly historic circumstances,” he said.
FUTURE FORECAST: The city has been in discussions with developer Encore Capital Group about annexing a parcel of land south of Harney Lane, between Ham and Mills. The company is planning to build a mixture of “market rate, active adult and affordable” housing units there, 760 in all. A detention basin / park and recreation center, and linear park are included in the proposal. The city council will vote on accepting a reimbursement agreement tomorrow night, the first step in making the development a reality. It will take years before the first home is built there, but, if approved, the plan represents another significant step toward closing the greenbelt gap separating Lodi and Stockton.
ANSWER MANN: We continue to receive questions about why the new Valley Food Market hasn’t opened for business yet. We reached out to the owners and they replied that they still don’t have an opening date set. “We should be back to work sometime (this) week, so not much longer,” they said. But they gave no explanation for the delay.
The new market is where Salisbury’s used to be in the Woodlake shopping center at Turner and Woodhaven. Residents in that area cheered the news that a new grocery store was coming to that location. But that was last March when we first wrote about it. North Lodi residents have yearned for a grocery store closer than Raley’s ever since Salisbury’s closed 10-plus years ago.
SEE THE LIGHT: The Parade of Lights is back this year, in person, according to event captain Chet Somera. He says float applications are still being accepted for the Dec. 2 classic that runs through downtown Lodi. The event is organized by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi.
The parade was started in the mid-90s by the city in conjunction with the Lodi Downtown Business Partnership, which handed it off, eventually, to the Chamber of Commerce, who passed it to the Kiwanis Club in 2016. The annual event attracts thousands of spectators and dozens of entries, each a luminated, flashing spectacle.
CATCHING UP: Last week we wrote about a 1941 News-Sentinel photo of 12 sets of twins who were students at Lodi High School—that’s 80 years ago!
Two of the twins were Malen and Millard Stroh, 13 years old at the time. Where are they now? We received an email from Jeff Stroh, whose father is Malen, saying his dad is still very much alive, still living in Lodi. His uncle Millard isn’t.
“All three of (Malen’s) children graduated from Lodi high and work in Lodi. And all four of his grandchildren also graduated from Lodi High. I wonder about the others.” Good question.
FOND MEMORY: A few weeks ago, we mentioned that former mayor Evelyn “Evie” Olson died at age 93. We also listed a few of the awards, activities and accomplishments in her life.
We received a letter from Myrna Wetzel reminding us that Evie had also served on the Year 2000 Steering Committee, which planned the activities and events for that occasion.
Myrna was a fellow committee member and she remembers they were often “kept in stitches with (Evie’s) comments” as they worked through the problems that needed to be addressed. “She is remembered with great affection,” says Myrna. Indeed.
GRANTED: The city is giving $9,250 in assorted grants to local non-profit outfits to “further the arts in Lodi.” They include $3,500 for Changing Faces Theater Company; $1,000 for the Breakthrough Project; $2,100 for the Lodi Community Art Center; $1,000 for the Lodi Sandhill Crane Association; $250 for the American Desi Society; and $1,400 in various “mini grants.”
EXCELLENT EATS: You’d have to get up before breakfast to beat the breakfasts served at the Avenue Grill.
The well-known eatery is tucked away, almost unseen, next to Rite Aid on Lodi Avenue. It’s where the locals hang out. The restaurant has been around for since 1996 when it was opened by Mike Metcalf.
The place gained almost instant popularity. Metcalf ran the place for 21 years. He sold it in 2018 to Josh and Nichole Abdon, who also happen to own Bob’s at the Marina in Stockton. Avenue Grill is known for generous portions and consistent quality. Some of the dishes they are famous for include the blueberry pancake (“blue cake”), which is so large it hangs over the edge of the plate. Then you have your five-egg omelets. Need we say more? Their French toast is made with sourdough bread slices, dipped five or six times in egg wash, grilled and served with a dusting of powdered sugar. Another Avenue Grill-only dish is the potato platter. A. Meal. In. Itself. Lodi is blessed with several outstanding breakfast\lunch eateries. Avenue Grill is one of them.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.