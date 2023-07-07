About 30 residents of the Deluxe (formerly Star) Hotel on Main Street have been told to leave because it is closing down on July 28. The city is buying the property with plans to renovate it and turn it into transitional housing. One of the residents, Loretta, contacted your humble correspondent to say that she and about 20 other residents feared becoming homeless at the end of July. She said the hotel management has done virtually nothing to help displaced residents find new accommodations. She said she’s lived at the Deluxe for about three years, but others have lived there much longer. Loretta says she pays $250 a month for a room that she shares with one other person. City officials say they have an agreement with the current hotel owners to ensure residents are helped finding a new place to live. According to Loretta, that’s not happening. The city’s purchase of the property has been made possible by a grant from the Health Plan of San Joaquin, which seeks to help tackle homelessness. The city has sought to increase the inventory of affordable housing units in town. Earlier this year tenants moved into the newly-finished “tiny homes” at the corner of Washington and Lodi. That $1.2 million project was funded by a state grant.
OOH AHH: Is there anything more American than fireworks and the annual Kiwanis pancake breakfast at Lodi Lake on the 4th of July? It’s an event not unique to Lodi but still very “Lodi.” Much of the community turns out to enjoy pancakes and sausage, or spend the day on the beach with family and friends, or both. Anticipation grows as day turns to night, and around 9:30 the grand fireworks show blasts off. Thousands cram every square inch of Lodi Lake Park during the day’s festivities, as the rest of the community gathers in front yards to ooh and ahh over the awesome pyrotechnical display. In years past there were speedboat races on the lake that attracted thousands of spectators. The races came to an end in 2001 after a 67-year run. Organizers said promoting and advertising the show became too costly, which ultimately led to the race’s demise. July 4 at the Lake is one of the few remaining handmade events that remind us Lodi is still just a small town.
MUSIC MAN: Local OB\GYN Dr. Bob Howen has been a musician all his life, but now he’s recorded a new CD that’s available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon. The album is called “Zero to 60” and includes several songs he’s written. Howen also plays in a band that appears occasionally at the Thursday farmers market. Sometimes he just plays for friends in his backyard. His music is definitely worth a listen.
UPDATES: The new Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar will open around the first of August, hopes owner Joe Haddad. He says they are still in the process of hiring employees for all positions. The project has been at least four years in the making. When COVID hit, Haddad says he lost all financing for the project and had to locate new lenders. Work also stopped whenever anyone got the sniffles or tested positive for the virus, making for massive delays. The new facility will be unlike any bowling experience you’ve ever had, promises Haddad. … Kelly’s Car Wash near Costco is now a Quick Quack car wash. … The new Residence Inn near Costco should be open by Christmastime, according to owner-builder Steve Diede. He says while it may look complete on the outside, it’s a whole other job outfitting the inside. As the name implies, it will be an extended-stay hotel and people will be living there. That means supplying every room with pots, pans, furniture and everything else long-term residents will need. Diede said there have been supply chain delays and bad winter weather to contend with this past year. The Diede family also owns the Fairfield Inn next door. … Despite the “doing business as” (DBA) legal ad in the paper recently, Vaz Brothers did not buy Klinker Brick Winery, they just do some bottling for them, says owner Steve Felton.
GOIN’ GREEN: It’s not easy being green, so says Kermit the frog. Here are a few more details about the city’s organic waste proposal. Waste Management (WM) will spend about $5 million on two new trucks and a gazillion new carts in order to meet the state’s new organic recycling mandate. That’s the basis for the proposed $5 rate increase that starts in September. Customers with 20-gal cans will have to trade them in for a 35-gal beauty starting next March. However, they won’t have to pay the full 35-gal rate for three years. If you’ve already gone big and have a 96-gal cart, you’ll have your rate cut by $46 a month. Lodi’s Judy Prima writes to say, “I don’t get eliminating the 20- gal cart for those of us who generate almost no trash. My 20-gal can has never even been half full. Why eliminate it, ESPECIALLY when the rule changes (and) organic waste (goes) into the garden cart?”
NOT SO FAST: Meanwhile, a state oversight panel is recommending that California suspend implementation of SB 1383, saying it is riddled with problems. The panel also said they found “very limited” demand for processed organic waste. Not to worry, the state has a fix for that: in 2016 lawmakers made it mandatory that local governments purchase the stuff from state facilities. On the other hand, CalRecycle, the agency responsible for implementing the new program, reportedly says pausing the program, even for a moment, would be a big mistake.
TURNING BLUE: From the mail bag this week, Brandon Stevens writes to ask when the Blakely Pool heater will be fixed. He says it’s too cold for youngsters in the summer swim program. “Kids in the morning segment get out of the pool and their lips are borderline blue,” he says. He also wonders if a pool cover could be deployed in order to keep some form of heat in it. Unfortunately, the heater has been on the blink for two years now, according to Parks, Rec and Cultural Services Director Christina Jaromay. However, she says the pool temps have averaged about 78 degrees, which still meet the public swim levels. Jaromay says the heater will be repaired “pending funding availability.” The pool cover is damaged or rusted and can’t be used. She and her staff are searching for replacement parts and has no timeline for repairs.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.