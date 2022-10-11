Last November we wrote about a woman who became homeless after Lodi police towed the RV she was living in because of expired registration. She posted a truly heart-rending message on Facebook about her plight, in which she said, “I keep looking for someone to save me but no one comes. My life has no purpose and there is no value in me. I am the lowest in the eyes of everyone, a waste of life, with no hope.”
The woman’s story was so compelling that it was a topic of discussion on a Sacramento syndicated radio show. But where is she now? After spending a week sleeping along the railroad tracks downtown, she managed to locate another RV that she could live in. It hasn’t been smooth or easy, but the woman’s life has improved. She’s gotten government aid and is on the verge of getting a full-time job. Once that happens, she is sure she will be able to get her own place. She is hungry for success and believes she is on her way to a better life. A normal life, she says. But now she worries for her two daughters, both of whom are homeless and living on the streets. As tears well up, she worries that she will receive “the call” that something’s happened to one or both of them.
ON THE CASE: There’s a serial killer on the loose, according to Stockton police. The alleged killer has struck several times in Stockton and as far away as Oakland, police say. Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia, fresh from graduating FBI School, says his department is working with Stockton PD, assisting in following up leads and providing resources necessary to support them. “We have no information that the incidents in Stockton are related to Lodi but are monitoring events daily,” Brucia says. He declined to go into any further detail, but adds, “We have no information that any of our community are at risk.”
UP IN THE AIR: Did you see the air show on Sunday? Four small aircraft flew in formation above the downtown area, complete with vapor trails. They were performing for the Corvette Fest at IDOL Beer Works on Sacramento Street. Pilots were Stan Helmle, Ken Cantrell, Jim Woods and Dennis Holbrook.
HOMELESS HELP: The Health Plan of San Joaquin is donating $15 million to Stockton, Tracy, and Modesto to help with the homeless crisis. How much did Lodi get? Zip. Zero. Nada. According to the organization’s publicist Jill Center, “The need is great, but the capacity is limited.” Health Plan of San Joaquin (HPSJ) is a nonprofit health plan serving more than 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties. How did the news go over at City Hall? City Manager Steve Schwabauer politely says that he appreciates HPSJ’s efforts to stem the tide of homelessness, but notes Lodi has been a leader in efforts to address the problem. “We hope that given our shared commitment that HPSJ will consider Lodi in its future community funding efforts,” he says.
Center says the organization did not snub Lodi, but says they are aware of the need here and that there could be something in the future. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count taken this past January, Lodi saw a 50% increase in unsheltered homeless folks — the largest in the county. Stockton and Tracy saw their unsheltered numbers shrink by 3% and 41%, respectfully.
THINKING SMALL: The city is spending about $75,000 to turn part of Beckman Park into a small dog park, Lodi’s first.
The project will include erecting a new chain-link fence, concrete removal, new soil in some areas, a drinking fountain and some benches. The call for a small dog park arose a few years ago following some tragic encounters between large dogs and smaller ones. The new park is slated to open by next spring. There are also plans to create a second small dog area at Vinewood School Park on Virginia Avenue.
OOMPAH: Time to break out the dirndls and lederhosen! The Lodi-Tokay Rotary Club’s annual October Fest will be held this Saturday, the 16th, at the American Legion Building on Washington Street. The club says there will be a “storm of German-Dakota dishes,” including such classics chicken schnitzel, bratwurst, pickled red cabbage, sauerkraut, cheese buttons and hot German potato salad. Sounds lecker, for sure.
Featured entertainment will be the famous Gruber Family Band. And we aren’t talking just any old accordion music here. Turns out the Grubers are quite well known in October fest circles. They’ve played at large gigs in Munich, Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, just to name a few. This is the club’s 16th annual fest, the first one held indoors since Covid. The easiest way to buy tickets is online at lodioktoberfest.com.
PAINTING HISTORY: Local artist Tony Segale just finished painting a mural in the Tree and Vine Building at the San Joaquin Historical Museum at Micke Grove. It depicts an early day scene in the packing and shipping of grapes.
Collections and Exhibits Manager Julie Blood says the painting, which cost north of $12,000, was paid for by the museum’s docents. However, she says you’ll have to wait a bit to see it because the building is still closed while they finish renovations of the exhibits. She says everything will be open in time for the Festival of Trees, December 2–3.
HELPING HAND: As part of its annual Community Development Block Grant program the city of Lodi provided a total of $155,000 in assistance to 18 local small businesses last year. The money was used to help pay commercial rent or mortgage payments, utilities, and supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city also provided grants to seven homeowners to help with minor repairs, such as exterior paint, window replacement, heating and air conditioning replacement, among other things. The program also provided a total of $55,000 in financial assistance to six local small businesses that serve low-income-to-moderate income residents. The funds were used to cover losses due to Covid-19 public health-ordered shutdowns. The city also provided rental assistance to nine people in early 2021, all of whom were unable to pay all or part of their rent. The Salvation Army also received money to help address an increase in the number of households needing food during the pandemic
PROGRESS REPORT: The rails-to-trail project that aims to convert the old General Mills spur line that meanders through town into a bike path is still resting on its kickstand. City-hired consultants are still working on a feasibility plan, says City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
The property is owned by the railroad, which may be hoping the old GM plant owners discover a need for rail boxcars someday (not likely). Bike enthusiasts in town are hoping to transform the miles-long strip of property into a bike trail for community use. Many think it’s a cool idea and are rooting for it to happen.
LAST LAUGH: Here’s a holiday tip someone posted: “Be sure to bring up politics at Thanksgiving dinner. It’s going to save you money on Christmas gifts.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
