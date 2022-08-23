It’s unofficially official. The doors at the downtown Bank of America have remained closed since COVID arrived more than two years ago. The ATM machines have been ripped out by their copper roots. The branch is no longer listed on the bank’s website. The interior of the once stately bank has been gutted to the walls.
Alas, a worker confirms the bank branch will not reopen. So, there you have it. The downtown branch of Bank of America has been a part of the landscape for eons. It was the city’s first B-of-A branch. It has the dubious distinction of being the first known Lodi bank robbery. In the 1970s there were three Lodi branches: downtown, Lodi Avenue (where Taco Bell is now), and Kettleman Lane. The Kettleman Lane branch is the lone survivor in what has been a years-long consolidation of bank branches across the industry.
No immediate word on what will be going into the former bank building, which is owned by the Anthony and Penny Goehring trust.
COVID CASH: Lodi Unified School District was given a huge — no, gigantic — pile of money to deal with the effects of COVID-19. We’re talking a total of $170 million, of which the district has only spent about $75 million, according to the district’s Chief Business Officer Leonard Kahn. He says the money has been used, and will continue to be used, on such things as COVID testing, personal protective equipment, air filtration for every office and classroom, heating and air conditioning retrofit projects, and educational interventions. Those include hiring additional staff, after school and summer school programs, professional staff development, and more. Kahn says all the money must be used by September, 2024; however, the deadline could be extended, he says.
ADIOS: After 50 years in Lodi, the Mazatlán Café has closed, according to a social media post by Elizabeth Pena, thanking everyone for their past patronage. The restaurant closed its doors last week, on Aug. 14. Pena says the place is under new ownership. The Mazatlán has been a landmark on Sacramento Street, serving authentic Mexican fare to the rich and poor alike. Pena writes, “We gonna miss you guys, now it’s under new ownership with new name; am gonna miss my costumers and I know they gonna miss our flavor, and the salsa. Thank you, thank you.”
FROM THE ASHES: Work is underway to rebuild the Farmer Boys restaurant in the Sunwest Plaza shopping center on Kettleman at Tienda, across from Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant. The place was gutted by fire in early February. Former Lodi Fire Department Battalion Chief Shane Langone said at the time that crews could see heavy black smoke billowing through a vent in the structure’s roof when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, Langone said. Fire Chief Ken Johnson says cause of the fire appears to have been electrical.
SHOWTIME: If you like the music of Johnny Cash, save the date. James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash will return to Hutchins Street Square on Nov. 18 for one show at 8 p.m. Garner, who lives in the area, has been performing his tribute to Cash for 15 years and has played at the Square several times, usually to a packed house. If you close your eyes, you’d swear it was the Man in Black himself. He’s that good.
IN THE NEWS: The Wall Street Journal published a piece on July 26 about how inflation and the slowing economy is changing consumer behavior. Lodians Scott and Adenna Streyle were in New York City recently, on the last leg of their vacation, when a Journal reporter asked them about their consuming habits. They said they postponed an anniversary trip twice because of COVID. Now that they were in the Big Apple, Adenna said they were going to splurge, “see the famous sights, attend a few Broadway shows and stay in a nice hotel.” But when they get back home, she said it would be back to keeping a close eye on routine spending, “including fewer recreational activities, eating out less and budgeting for gas.”
HOT AUGUST NIGHTS: As you sit in your air-conditioned home listening to the A/C strain to keep things cool, no one needs to remind you that utility prices are high. Very high. But why? It’s the cost of wholesale power. With hydro power down to a drip these days because of the drought, electricity has to be obtained from more expensive sources. To give you an idea of how high wholesale costs have gotten, just take a look at the “energy cost adjustment” (ECA) charge on your city bill. It reflects how much it actually costs to deliver power to you. It normally runs about 2-cents per kilowatt-hour, according to the city. But nowadays that bad boy is up around 9-cents per kWh. It’s so high that the city is throwing in $1.5 million to help lower it to “only” 5.74 cents. Not exactly a cool wind blowing, but nice. … The city is also increasing its “customer assistance and relief energy program” benefit to $150, up from its $115 previous level.
FLASHBACK: It was a momentous occasion 42 years ago when the Lodi City Council voted to purchase the old Tokay High School site from Lodi Unified School District. It was just a burned-out hulk when the city bought an option to buy the 10-acre site for $475,000. The campus became Tokay High after the school board voted to split Lodi High in two. However, Tokay would need to find a new home soon because the old buildings didn’t meet earthquake standards. But Lodi voters continued to defeat bond measures that would pay for a new high school campus. All that changed in 1974 when two teenagers lit the place on fire, causing extensive damage to the main building. A few months later a bond issue passed and a new campus was built. Which brings us back to March, 1980 and the council’s split decision to buy the property. While four councilmen embraced the idea and voted for it, Councilman Wally Katnich, an educator himself, voted against it, arguing that the city should not take on the additional burden with so many other budget constraints. But the city wasn’t the only one who wanted the property. Local real estate developer Stanley Kirst was sitting in the audience that night with a check for $500,000 in his shirt pocket. He had made known his desire to purchase the acreage so he could do a housing development. But the school district gave the first right of refusal to the city. The site is now known as Hutchins Street Square. … Two weeks ago, we wrote about a train wreck that happened on Lodi Avenue, but we neglected to say when. It happened in February, 1980.
LAST LAUGH: From the lost and found department, someone posted, “I can’t afford an Ancestry DNA kit to learn about my relatives. So, instead, I posted online that I had won the lottery.”
