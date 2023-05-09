A new low-income housing development may be built on Century Boulevard, just east of the tracks, adjacent to Salas Park. While it’s currently in the concept phase, city officials say it will be known as the Salas Park Supportive Housing Project. If it comes to pass it will be a clone of the Cranes Landing complex on Tienda, next to Target. That unit includes 79 affordable apartments for seniors. Eight of the units are set aside for formerly homeless individuals with mental illness. The state is leaning hard on cities to build additional low-income housing and suing those that aren’t approving them fast enough (ask Elk Grove).
APPROVED: Papapavlo’s Bistro and Bar in Lodi is planning a major expansion on the open space next to their current restaurant. Owners Jennifer and Andy Papas say their building permit has been approved, so construction on their new addition should start shortly. The couple say their new restaurant will include five private banquet rooms, a 30-seat bar, and an open kitchen. “We appreciate every one of you for your continued support of our tiny restaurant,” the couple says. “Your patience will be rewarded with a large, roomy and beautiful building to dine in.” … Local company Tia Linda’s Margarita won gold—again—at the Denver International Spirits Competition and The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, according to Brand Ambassador Dan Christy. “We are humbled and honored to receive these prestigious awards,” says Christy. “We appreciate the support we receive from our Lodi Community.” … The Country Kitchen on Lockeford Street has changed hands (again). New owners are starting off with a Mother’s Day buffet ($42 for adults, $22 for kids).
COPPER CULPRITS: Last week we told you about new efforts to stop copper wire thefts. The problem has mostly been in the county and in areas around Stockton. Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said it has not been a particular issue here— until late last week. The chief says thieves hauled off $18,000 worth of copper from a commercial yard. He says they do have some leads in the case and a $5,000 reward offered by AT&T could help ID the suspects. Copper thefts were rampant about 12 years ago in Lodi when bad guys had the not smart practice of ripping the copper guts from streetlights, risking electrocution.
GOING DOWN: If you earn more, you’ll pay more — but not in Lodi. At least not yet. The state is in the process of implementing a base rate for electricity customers in California. It will be focused on how much you make, your household income. The more you make, the more you’ll pay. But right now, the law only applies to investor-owned utilities like PG&E, not the city of Lodi. “The proposal is a $15 base rate for household incomes below about $28,000 per year,” says City Manager Steve Schwabauer. It will range up to $92 for households earning over $180,000, he says. But Schwabauer hastens to add that it’s only the base rate and only applies to electric. The rest of the bill would be based on consumption. Lodi’s current base rate is $10.20. However, it may go to $14.50 a month, if the city council approves of the increase at its May 17 meeting. Either way, it could be less than what the state is planning.
RIDE OF THE VINES: The Lodi Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting its 26th annual Tour Delle Vigne bicycle ride on May 20. It’s an opportunity to “tour the vines” of Lodi and sip a little of its bounty when you’re done. The ride starts at Bare Ranch on Davis Road, a gorgeous wine country estate owned by Michael David Winery. There are three different rides (30k, 60K, and 100k) to choose from, depending on how far you and your hiney want to go. The event used to be called the Lodi Sunrise Century, but the 100-mile course was discontinued some years ago. Net proceeds benefit local youth and community service projects.
GETTING READY: The new Lodi Access Center, to be built on Sacramento Street next to the Salvation Army, will be more than just a place for homeless persons to grab a hot and a cot. It will be its own ecosystem. The city has requested proposals from Inner City Action and the Salvation Army to run the center once it opens. They will potentially be looking to hire lobby operators, internal security folks, cooks, a shelter director, assistant director, case managers, an outreach coordinator, assistant outreach coordinator, homeless management information system coordinator, HR manager, janitorial and laundry services personnel, and additional staff, as needed. The city says it will phase-in expenses by gradually increasing the number of clients to be accepted. City officials have estimated in the past that the center will cost about $1 million per year to start.
WALK SAFE: If you see something, say something. The Lodi Senior Citizens Commission has launched a “walkability” program that seeks to identify areas in town that need to be fixed or changed to make it safer for seniors to navigate. Last December the city unveiled plans to install “Senior Zone” signage near the senior facilities at 12 designated locations in town. Commissioner Teri Whitmire says people are invited to address the commission with any senior safety suggestions they might have. The commission meets the first Thursday of the month at Hutchins Street Square.
ROUGH ROAD: A smoother ride may be in your future. Anyone who drives Lower Sacramento Road between Turner and Kettleman knows it can be a teeth-rattling experience. The city will be opening bids this month in preparation to contract out resurfacing of the potholed roadway. The city estimates it will cost about $2.5 million to get the job done. Public Works Director Charlie Swimley says work should begin in July or August.
GETTING SMARTER: Paying your utility bill has never been so much fun. The city is spending almost $4 million over the next five years for new or enhanced payment services, including “app-based” features for your smartphone. Some of the new services include graphs showing customers their water and electric usage, the ability to update account information on a smartphone, online chats with a “bot” or customer service representative. The new system will also send out high-usage notifications and electric vehicle information. Payment methods include an online service, point-of-sale, phone, and kiosk. There will also be a snazzy artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot feature that will give customers answers to simple questions.
FLASHBACK: It was called the Battle of the Ages—the 1975 tennis match between celebrity tennis star Bobby Riggs and San Joaquin County singles champ Richard (“Dick”) Ricks. The much-hyped event attracted 700 spectators to Sun West Swim and Racquet Club (which has since been demolished). The 57-year-old Riggs was one of the world’s top men tennis players in the 1930s and ‘40s. Fifty-year-old Ricks had won the California State 55’s Championship, the Nevada State Championship and was in the top 10 in Northern California tennis rankings. Ricks dropped the first set to Riggs, 6-3. But Ricks surged in the second set, on the cusp of winning. Riggs took a recess. Club manager Randy Snider says during a break Riggs approached one of the club’s owners, with whom he had placed a bet, offering to make it double-or-nothing if he won the round. They agreed. Riggs came back and served back-to-back aces, winning the set 7-6, and the match, and the bet. Riggs died in 1995 at age 77. Ricks died in 1997 at age 71. In other action that day, club owners Bill and Margie Campbell won the advanced doubles division title, defeating Dick Ricks and Jill Davis.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
