Holy chicken bones! It’s back. By now you’ve probably received a letter from the city announcing a public hearing scheduled for March 15 to consider raising garbage rates by $5 per month, effective April 1. It is a revised version of what Waste Management pulled off the table late last year, and is in response to SB 1383. That’s the state’s snazzy new organic waste recycling law that went into effect Jan. 1. It requires you to separate all food scraps from regular garbage. You must now put all those half-eaten pizza slices along with other organic waste in the lawn and garden container with the grass clippings. Waste Management is asking the city to approve the rate increase and to phase out smaller refuse carts. This is because some of you have been stuffing 92 gallons of garbage into your 20-gallon carts, and that’s a no-no. The company also plans to begin picking up lawn and garden containers every week, instead of biweekly. Waste Management says it needs the additional cash to pay for the additional service. The letter says failure to comply with the new state law could cost the city (think taxpayers) up to $10,000 a day. If you want, you can file a written protest with the city clerk, opposing the proposal, up to the time of the public hearing. A similar program is already in place and running smoothly in Woodbridge, which is served by Cal-Waste.
UPDATE: The family of Enzo, the dog that was tased by Lodi police officers and died about two weeks ago, has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to sue the city. As of this writing over 900 people have donated more than $25,000, exceeding the family’s initial goal. Aline Galeno, the owner of the dog, says in a statement on the website, “It’s important to me and my family, but especially my community … because my beautiful dog Enzo didn’t deserve to go out this way. My goal is for these officers to be held accountable for their actions.” Meanwhile, the police department continues to receive death threats and hate messages from as far away as England.
There have been almost 1,500 comments posted, most of them nasty, on the department’s Facebook page concerning the incident. City Manager Steve Schwabauer declined to discuss the episode publicly, other than to say it is being thoroughly investigated.
HELPING HANDS: Vickie Winter lives in the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Woodbridge Road at Highway 99. This is the same place that became a lake a few weeks ago after torrential rains shut down the freeway and made the park accessible only by boat or high-clearance vehicles. She and her neighbors had to evacuate for a week, taking virtually nothing with them. She says Pastor George Edd-Bennett and his wife Sonja from First United Methodist Church arrived on the scene to help, handing out boxes of food and gift cards. She says they also had crews ready to help with cleanup.
MONEY TALKS: Last week we reported on some of the eye-popping salaries paid to doctors at San Joaquin General Hospital. As you may remember, a few of them are paid over $1 million, not including benefits. Several others are paid slightly less than that. But Supervisor Steve Ding says if the county doesn’t pay salaries like that, they can’t attract or keep the top-notch doctors who work at the hospital, a level-one trauma center.
DRY DOCK: Lodi Lake is scheduled to be drained beginning Feb. 14, according to Dan Phelps, who received a notice from the Woodbridge Irrigation District, who controls the dam. Lowering the lake and river level is an annual event, says WID. The district takes this opportunity to clean the fish screens and perform any needed maintenance on the dam or banks. It also gives the city an opportunity to inspect the lake’s shorelines and levees. Water levels will begin to rise and the lake begin to fill again on Feb. 24, if all goes well.
PLAY TIME: The city has accepted a $654,285 state Outdoor Equity grant to “improve the health and wellness of Californians by connecting underserved communities to natural areas throughout California.”
The city will partner with One-Eighty Programs and Headwaters Kayak to provide such activities as boating, fishing, hiking, swimming, rock climbing, camping, kayaking, and paddle boarding, among other things.
LIGHTS OUT: Have you noticed the big illuminated Dollar Tree store sign lately, the one with some of its teeth missing? At night it looks like it says, “oller T ee.” Someone online wondered if it was a new golf shop in town. … Cut The Mustard sandwich shop, which closed late last year and was recently purchased by Cris and Howard Hipsher, will reopen around Feb. 14 under the new name, Big Belly Deli.
FLASHBACK: One hundred and thirty years ago the First Christian Church of Lodi was established. There were 61 members when the congregation started meeting at Stoddards Hall on the corner of Main and Oak. The date of their first meeting was Nov. 19, 1893. The fledgling congregation passed the plate and soon collected enough money to buy the corner lot at Lodi Avenue and School for the princely sum of $255.
An additional $800 was secured and construction of a new church building began on Jan. 18, 1897, scarcely four years after their first meeting. The new wooden structure was dedicated on May 9, 1897. Total cost for the new church was $2,100. The original building was replaced by a much larger masonry one in 1920. The grand old church building was razed in 1976 to make way for a new Lyons restaurant, which opened in 1977. The stately old church was subsequently torn down and the property cleared. Farmers and Merchants Bank bought the corner property and has recently been in negotiations with a developer to build a 40,000-square-foot, five-story hotel on the site.
REMEMBRANCE: John Spagnola reports that Lodi area resident Mary Kaehler passed away on Jan. 27 at home. Mary and her family ran a dairy on Armstrong Road and were outspoken critics of developers chewing up farmland to build the newest shopping center. She filed suit in 2011 to stop the development of a $40 million, three-story medical office complex at the corner of Harney and Hutchins. She was 103. … We note the recent passing of Becky Wetmore Hudson, who died in January at age 68. She was a Lodi native and Lodi High grad who went on to enjoy a distinguished career in teaching. Her dad Ralph was a well-known and respected Lodi teacher and school principal.
He also wrote the definitive booklet on the history of Lodi schools, of which there are only two copies — one in the library and the other with the family. Her brother Jon is a well-known Lodi winemaker and vineyard manager. Becky’s husband Scott is the retired ag commissioner for San Joaquin County. Becky brightened every room she ever walked into with her big smile and contagious laugh. She will be missed.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.