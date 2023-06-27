Here we go again. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, and the city have unveiled their latest proposal to meet the state’s new organic waste law. The bottom line is that, under the newest proposal, nearly everyone will see a $5 increase in their bill starting this September. Everyone will also be getting new colored carts starting in March that conform to the state’s new color mandate. The smallest can size will increase to 35 gallons, starting next March. So, if you currently have a 20-gal cart, you’ll have to kiss it goodbye next year. Weekly organics pickup will begin in March. The WM contract will also be extended by five years to expire in 2035. The city will be sending out Proposition 218 letters to everyone this week, which will explain everything in more detail. A public hearing on the matter will be set for Aug. 16, at which time the city council will receive public input, count protest votes, and consider passing the proposal.
GOING UP: Lodi’s Dave Phillips (the “David” half of Michael David Winery) recently placed second in his age group at the Broken Arrow Skyrace at Palisades Tahoe. Skyrace is a three-day, eight distance event that started on June 16. The race begins in the resort parking lot below at 6,200 feet. Participants scale the mountain, going up to 8,000 and the KT 22 chairlift on top. This year contestants had to contend with snow on the mountain and winds that reached 70 MPH at the summit. Phillips said he just did the 11-kilometer race, which meant climbing 2,400 vertical feet, then back down to base. He said it was a steep climb (maybe an understatement) and the snow made it very challenging. “I turned 60 so I’m the young guy in a new age group!” he says. Quite a feat for anyone, especially a 60-year-old. Phillips says he’s in Europe now and plans to do a 37-k (about 23 miles) Skyrace in the Dolomite Mountains on July 8. … Palisades is also the site of the Western States 100 Endurance Run, which happened on June 24. The course climbs more than 18,000 feet and descends nearly 23,000 feet before runners reach the finish at Placer High School in Auburn. Those who complete the course within 24 hours get a belt buckle. Wow.
HAPPY PROBLEM: This morning (Tuesday) the city council will be deciding what to do with a $7.1 million operating surplus from last year. In the past the city has put a portion of the surplus into the pension stabilization fund, which has a current balance of about $20 million. The $10 million surplus from two years ago was divided up into several one-time projects, much of it being spent on deferred maintenance at local parks. The out-sized surpluses are largely owing to helicopter money the feds showered on local governments to compensate for expected COVID-19 shortfalls that never materialized. Arguably, the city has never been in better financial shape as the recent surpluses are historic. City Manager Steve Schwabauer cautiously expects there to be a surplus at the end of this fiscal year, which ends this Friday, but nothing like the past couple years.
COURSE CORRECTION: As of this writing, cross-country cyclist Greg Wright has made it to Illinois in his quest to ride to Boston on his bicycle by July 4. However, he says he’s a day behind and facing headwinds. To compensate, Wright says he’s altered course and is heading to New York City instead. Wright, a Lodi High track coach, began his trek across America on Saturday, June 3. He’s hoping to also raise money for the GOT Kids Foundation and Lodi High track and field programs. Wright had hoped to ride an average of 121 miles a day, which would get him to Boston in a month. But he encountered foul weather right from the gate. Within a couple days of leaving Lodi Wright encountered high winds and hail in Nevada, which reduced his mileage. This is the second time Wright has done the bike trip. He did it on a dare 30 years ago, but back then he lacked experience and rider support. This time he’s sleeping in hotels along the way and there’s a support van that follows him. So far, he’s received over $8,000 in donations for GOT Kids.
GOIN’ FOR GOLD: Dan Christy and his water polo team won gold at the Masters National Championships this month, in the Male 65-plus division. Now he and his Santa Barbara Silver Surfers teammates are off to the world championships in August. Christy and his team are defending the title they won in Gwangju, South Korea in 2019. This year the competition will be held in Kumamoto, Japan from August 5 to 12. Christy was a standout swimmer as a student at Lodi High and currently works in marketing for Tia Linda Margarita.
DIVIDERS: The new cyclone fence we wrote about last week that’s gone up at Lakewood School is actually part of district-wide security upgrades being done at nearly every school, according to Lodi Unified spokesperson Chelsea Vongehr. She also says the new fence does not violate an agreement the district’s had with neighbors for decades. Some neighbors whose homes back up to the school are riled about the new fence, saying it obstructs their view, and they didn’t see it coming.
FLASHBACK: When Lodi city employees Robert and Dagmar Linton left Lodi pulling their camping trailer for a three-month-long vacation in July 1986, they never came back. Their son Richard later told police his parents were heading to the Northwest, intending to see the World’s Fair in Vancouver. But when they reached Washington, he says his parents stopped calling. The pair reportedly parked their trailer at a Washington campground on Aug. 20 and drove off in their pickup. They were never seen again. Sgt. Peter Piccini of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department told Linton and his siblings that although they had followed many leads, the outlook for finding the missing couple was bleak. Deputies had detained a man they thought fit “95% of the (suspect) profile,” but his name was eventually cleared. The Lintons’ pickup was found on Sept. 23, 1986 containing blood stains in it. Piccini told a reporter, “Chances are, after this much time, these people are no longer with us.” Less than a month later the Linton family held a memorial service at a local church for their parents, even though the status of Robert and Dagmar was still unknown. Authorities eventually caught a break in the case. In August 1990, Police in Alaska arrested Charles Thurman Sinclair, whom they suspected had murdered eight people. A search of the man’s storage shed turned up credit cards belonging to the Lintons. Police were certain they had their man. Two weeks after his arrest, Sinclair committed suicide. The Lintons’ remains were never found.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.