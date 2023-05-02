Former Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan has filed further legal action against the city in an effort to regain his council seat, says his attorney Allen Sawyer. A quo warranto has been filed with the state attorney general’s office, says Sawyer, and they are awaiting a response. The lawsuit is a special form of legal filing used to resolve a dispute over whether a specific person has the legal right to hold the public office that he or she occupies, according to the California State Attorney General’s office. If the AG grants the petition, then Khan can pursue the matter in superior court. Khan claims he resigned from the council under duress and, thus, it is invalid. The vacant seat was recently filled by the appointment of Ramon Yepez, who was the District 4 runner-up in the 2020 election.
ON NOTICE: Attention copper wire thieves. They’re coming for you. That was the message at a gathering of city and county officials during a press conference last week held at the Lodi Grape Festival and arranged by Supervisor Steve Ding. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said copper wire thefts have spiked 139%. District Attorney Ron Freitas said such thefts affect everyone. Lodi mayor Mikey Hothi said, “Something needs to be done.” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said, “Enough is enough! It has to end.” Supervisor Ding called on the state to “get its act together” with respect to passing laws that would better enable law enforcement to deal with the problem. Local law enforcement has partnered with AT&T, who has put up a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the copper culprits. Withrow said the county is installing a network of public cameras to help capture thieves and to keep the public safe. DA Freitas said he intends to prosecute offenders and is working with judges to ensure perpetrators are held to answer.
PRESIDENTIAL MOMENT: It was “Take Your Child to Work Day” last Thursday, and that’s just what Bobby Miller did. He’s a commander in the US Coast Guard assigned to the White House. Miller is married to former Lodi resident Shelley Flynn, whose parents are Lodians Dixon and Judy Flynn. Miller’s two kids Hadley and Flynn not only got to see what their dad does all day, but they got to meet the President. In fact, Hadley was selected to ask President Biden a question at a mock press conference (no word if he knew the answer). “What an awesome and memorable day for Flynn and Hadley,” beams grandma Judy.
WORLD CHAMPS: Lodi’s Avery Zicari is among the best in the world. She and her teammates brought home the gold at the Cheerleading World Championship competition in Orlando about 10 days ago.
The Lodi High sophomore and her team, named “Firestorm,” bested teams from across the nation, including Utah, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, and Florida. Zicari’s home gym is in Elk Grove. The competition has a number of different levels. Zicari competed in the level six limited small co-ed class. Avery’s mom, Angela, said of her daughter’s win, “It’s a really big deal.”
In fact, she said it’s the biggest win you can have. She said Avery loved tumbling as a child and that gave her a start in the competitive world of cheerleading. “We are very proud,” Angela says.
COPPER CUTS: Lodi-area resident Danna Schmiedt says the fuss over copper theft is real. She says the phone lines to her house were cut about 10 days ago, and she and her husband Carl are still waiting for service to be restored. For her, it’s more than just inconvenient. “Those of us with diminished hearing need the (landline) phones that spell out what the person at the other end of the line is saying.” But Danna sees the bright side: “We haven’t had a robo call, a call from our ‘grandson’ asking for money, and no sales for solar panels” since her landline went dead.
ANIMAL PLANET: Former Lodi resident Jill Whetter just released her first illustrated children’s book, “Squirrels Don’t Need Umbrellas.” In it she answers the question, “Why would a little boy rather be a squirrel in a rainstorm or an elephant on a sunny day?” Whetter says the book is a “fresh, fun, and uniquely educational book for children written from a child’s perspective.” She says she “stole” the idea from her grandson, Parker. A former court reporter, Whetter says through her book(s) she wants to “bring life to her endless conversations with her six grandchildren.”
LET’S EAT: Tequilero Taqueria will be opening May 5 in the space previously occupied by Porter’s Pub. They currently have a storefront in Stockton on Pacific Avenue, and a food truck at 601 E. Kettleman, plus one in Elk Grove. From the pictures, it looks like Mexican food taken to a whole new level. … The much-anticipated Squeeze Burger restaurant could be open as soon as this month, says owner Katie Hausauer.
She and husband Brandon have also made a change to the name. The place will now be known as “SQZ Burger.” The pair started with a food truck that used to park at the corner of Kettleman and Stockton. When the opportunity to open a storefront presented itself, they jumped on it. They’re famous for serving up burgers with a cheese “skirt,” and killer French fries.
FORE!: Next Monday, May 8, the Lodi Fire Foundation will hold its second annual benefit golf tournament at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. This year’s event will be held in memory of Michael McKenzie, who died in February at age 37. He was a LFD volunteer. Net proceeds will be used for equipment and personal protective gear that reduce the risk of cancer for Lodi firefighters. Last year’s tournament raised funds for the purchase of ballistic vests and helmets for the department. … The Stockton Portsmen Barbershop Chorus, whose members include many from Lodi, will be performing their 66th annual “Sentimental Journey” show May 6 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stockton.
PINCHED: If you saw a lot of cops around town last Tuesday, here’s why. The countywide Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) was in Lodi. Twenty-three officers from various neighboring agencies saturated the city in an effort reduce speed, reduce aggressive driving and reduce traffic collisions. In total, 380 drivers got tagged and several vehicles were towed, says the CHP.
FLASHBACK: Fifty years ago this month the city settled on a site for the new public library: the corner of Church and Locust. The city council approved the site the year before, but since then the burned-out Tokay High School property at Hutchins and Walnut was suggested.
City council members held a joint meeting with the library board in May, 1973 to reject that idea and to confirm their Church Street choice. Mayor Pro Tem James Pinkerton wanted to consider the school property because the city was growing west, in that direction, saying, we “must reassure ourselves that we are doing the right thing.” The city was still without a funding source but was hoping the new library could be built by the end of the decade.
On June 6, 1977 the city received word that it had been awarded a $2.9 million slice of President Jimmy Carter’s $4 billion Public Works program. Groundbreaking for the new library was Nov. 21, 1977. The final tab was $2.5 million.
LAST LAUGH: Troylene Sayler posted, “My favorite childhood memory is having energy.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
