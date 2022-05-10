In addition to new classrooms and parking lots, Lodi High School is getting a new $16.1 million aquatic center, currently under construction. The project will include a new competitive pool, a new locker room building with centralized concessions and retrofitted PE rooms. It’s being paid for with Measure U tax funds, according to Lodi Unified Chief Business Officer Leonard Kahn. The new pool will go where the old one was, which has already been jackhammered out. Kahn says everything should be done by December, unless the contractor hits some unforeseen snags along the way. That never happens.
CASH ACCOUNTS: Here’s how the county supervisor, district 4 (which includes Lodi) race is shaping up from a fundraising perspective. Steve Ding raised $45,307 for the first filing period, ending April 23; Steve Colangelo followed with $38,440; Paul Brennan, $27,734; Steve Moore, $25,098; Doug Kuehne, $19,907; and Nancy St. Clair, $8,837. If no one achieves 50 percent plus one of the votes cast in June, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November General Election.
SLOW TRAFFIC AHEAD: Get ready to hurry up and wait. Starting next Monday, May 16, Lockeford Street near California on down will be under construction. PG&E will be digging holes and controlling traffic as they continue upgrading many of the city’s underground gas lines. The company has been doing this kind of work all over town for quite a while now. Work on this particular stretch of roadway should conclude by June 3. … The city has also scheduled some residential repaving projects you may want to know about. They will be concentrated in residential areas south of Lodi Avenue, north of Vine Street, between Cherokee and Stockton Street. Still more will be done in the area south of Lodi Avenue, north of Vine, between Virginia and Ham, according to Public Works chief Charlie Swimley.
BEWARE: Last week we warned readers about wallet thefts being perpetrated at various markets around town. Here’s another account someone posted online: “My uncle, who happens to be in his 80s, was robbed today at Food 4 less. A younger couple approached him and asked if he could help (them) with gas and then stole his wallet. No one was hurt but they stole his money and he’s a bit rattled.” Elsewhere, ladies have lost their wallets snatched from their purses while they were distracted. The stolen credit cards end up being used at another store, usually Target, to buy gift cards, which people can use like cash.
POLICE BEAT: Police were called to Lodi Memorial Hospital a couple weeks ago to investigate an assault. They found a male victim who had sustained a nasty laceration to the back of the head, according to Lodi Police Lt. Rick Garcia. It started as a fight between two homeless gents at Lawrence Park near the Festival grounds, but ended when one of them whacked the other with the blunt end of an axe. A 37-year-old man was arrested for the crime, and the victim was released from the hospital, presumably with a pretty good headache.
STRAIGHT SHOT: Jack Main shot a hole-in-one a couple weeks ago at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, the second of his career. And he’s only in high school. Jack and his Lodi High golf team went undefeated this year. They will move next to the playoffs. Jack is the son of retired Lodi Police Chief David Main, who’s no slouch with the clubs, either.
IN THE NEWS: Jacob Lear was recently named Lodi Fire Fighter of the Year. He got the nod for being instrumental in expanding the loner lifejacket program at Lodi Lake. He was able to secure a donation of lifejackets and kiosk stands from state agencies. He also partnered with the city’s parks and recreation department and the Headwaters Kayak company to help deploy the new jacket stations. “This program will save lives!” city officials say. … The fire department also held a promotional badge-pinning ceremony a couple weeks ago. Honorees were Fire Engineers Tim Aguirre, Matt Berger, and Jordan Pinasco.
NEWSMAKER: On or about April 29, 2022, the Lodi News-Sentinel published its 25,000th (give or take) edition of the paper. The enterprise started as a weekly, eventually went daily, then a few years ago cut back to five days a week. Since the newspaper has been in continuous print since 1881, under one name or another, it is also Lodi’s oldest continuing business. But for how long?
Former publisher Marty Weybret shares his thoughts about the publishing achievement. “That’s an interesting historical milestone. But I think it will prove to be a milestone near the end of the road. I don’t believe people will read another 25,000 editions of a printed newspaper focused on the doings of Lodi,” he writes. Marty says his prediction is based partly on the state of technology—it’s too expensive these days to run paper through a press five days a week. The newspaper industry has also been shrinking for years. Indeed, since 2008, newspaper reporter jobs have declined from 71,000 to 31,000, according to Pew Research. “The news will soon have to be delivered electronically to save money for content creation,” he says. “I’m worried about the paper’s uncertain future. Will our children care enough about Lodi to spend a little money and a little time keeping up with our governments, schools, public safety agencies, public events and facts about what their neighbors are up to?” wonders Marty. “The Internet is changing but not killing national news. It’s killing printed news, to which I’m resigned. But if the Internet kills local news, I think we’re in trouble” he fears.
FOWLED UP: Perhaps you recently saw a couple ladies on all fours peering into a storm drain at Lodi Avenue and Lower Sac. An odd sight, for sure, but what were they doing? Apparently, they spotted some baby ducks taking refuge in the drain. One resident said she helped 10 baby ducks scurry to safety, saying the momma duck leaves her young in the drain. Someone else reported seeing the ladies move the ducklings to the canal nearby.
CHARGE IT: With the growing number of electric vehicles everywhere, the city is in the process of replacing EV charging stations throughout town. Stations are located at the downtown parking garage, City Hall, the library, and Hutchins Street Square. Perhaps the best news is there’s no charge for the charge. … There’s a new climbing structure at Emerson Park on Elm and Hutchins. It was put together by city employees Zach Herd, Colin Likiliki, Sean Machado and project coordinator Steve Virrey. Crews placed six climbing rock elements at the Tot Lot in the park. The Lodi Lions Club donated $10,500 for the project.
FLASHBACK: With inflation raging and prices of virtually everything spiking, it might be fun to look back at what things sold for 70 years ago. For example, Sell-Rite Market was selling 3-pound packages of margarine for 56 cents, and sliced bacon for 49 cents a pound. Tokay Market was selling a 3-pound tin of Crisco for 79 cents. Folse Meat Market had pot roast for 65 cents a pound. Purity Stores were selling avocados, 2 large for 19 cents. Valley Produce advertised four heads of lettuce for 19 cents. And the Cottage Bakery was selling fresh buns, 35 cents a dozen. Ahh, the good ole days.
