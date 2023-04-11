It was high drama last Wednesday as city council members grappled with a decision about Waste Management’s latest proposal to meet state food waste requirements. An overflow crowd showed up to speak on the topic, but none were allowed. It ended with a 2-2 split vote, which meant the motion to approve WM’s plan failed. Mikey Hothi and Lisa Craig voted to go along with the proposal, Cameron Bregman and newcomer Ramon Yepez said ixnay. Alan Nakanishi decided to skip the meeting. Waste Management’s latest iteration calls for allowing the first 1,000 who apply to keep their 35-gallon carts. Everyone else ends up with a 64-gal container, like it or not, and pays more for it. Some 70% of residents have the smaller cans. Part two of the proposal modifies the existing franchise agreement and includes a provision to “sell” Waste Management a 5-year contract extension for $1 million, with language in the revision allowing the city to continue selling, er, issuing, extensions indefinitely. The item will likely resurface in the next couple weeks or so. Meanwhile, 369 customers protested the proposal — a little shy of the 10,000-plus needed to kill the measure.
CLOSING: PNC Bank on Church Street will be closing on June 23, according to a branch representative. The bank recently announced it would be closing 47 branches nationwide. The Lodi branch is reportedly the only one in California to close. The building will remain vacant, a branch representative says, and employees will either transfer to their Kettleman Lane location, or take advantage of “other offers.” That corner was the location of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church until the early ‘70s when the church was razed to make way for San Joaquin First Federal Savings and Loan.
OPENING: Champagne bar Pop the Bubbly has opened at 7 N. School Street where Wine Social used to be. The new tasting bar held their grand opening last Thursday, featuring live music from Scott Patrick. The opening was a few days later than anticipated due to some ABC licensing hangups, we’re told. Besides the bubbly, they also serve wine, lunch, appetizers and cheese boards. … Speaking of charcuterie boards, we tried one of them from Delicious Boards inside the Lakewood Mall. We give ‘em seven thumbs up. Definitely a consideration for those of us who have seven thumbs when it comes to creative hors d’oeuvres. … The annual farmers market in downtown Lodi will run this year from May 18 thru Aug. 30. Always a party.
UPDATE: Porter’s Pub on School Street will be closing on Saturday, as we noted last week. Scott Porter blames “a large rent hike” and continued staffing challenges for the closure. “We didn’t find any great locations that were affordable to relocate. It was like starting all over again,” he says. Asked what he will do now, Porter says, “No more food, that’s for sure.” An as-of-yet unverified report says a Mexican restaurant will be going into the space.
THINK SMALL: Part of Beckman Park at Ham and Century has been transformed into a small dog park, Lodi’s first one dedicated to our small four-legged friends. The new section includes a 4-foot-high chain link fence with 10-foot-wide double gate and 4-foot-wide man gate. Improvements also include a new drinking fountain, park benches, and new turf.
HELP WANTED: A GoFundMe page for Lodi Unified seventh grade science teacher Lisa Bartram has popped up, asking people to donate $35,000 to help her fight stage 4 appendiceal cancer. Bartram has been with the district for 25 years, however she’s exhausted her sick leave and is now responsible for covering the cost of a substitute teacher for her class while she’s in treatment. The $5,000-per-month cost pretty much wipes out her salary, she says. The 55-year-old mother of two is putting her two sons through college. She worries she’ll have to sell her home to meet expenses. She’s received about $13,000 in donations thus far.
SCOUT’S HONOR: Lodi High School senior Kyle Ronskow recently achieved Eagle status with the Boy Scouts. His scout project was to raise money for, then plan and build something for the Village Adult Day and Community Center. The center’s Executive Director Kathy Piazza says, “Kyle, with the help of his dad and other Scouts (but mostly Kyle), made an incredibly professional coat rack and cubby unit for our program participants to use.” He also made a beverage cart with a built-in ice chest as part of the project. “Kyle has a bright future!” Piazza says proudly.
FEEDBACK: Just because he’s out of sight, doesn’t mean he’s out of mind. Enzo the dog was zapped by Lodi police officers, who were trying to corral him, but the dog died in the process. Even though the local DA declined to charge officers with a crime, the drip, drip, drip of negative online comments continues. Every time a post is made to the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page, several critical comments related to the Enzo affair follow. What’s interesting is that most, if not all, of the critical comments come from people who don’t even live here. In fact, many are from out of state. There are even posts from Australia and New Zealand. Enzo’s owner created a GoFundMe page to seek donations so she can sue the city. So far, 1,100 people have donated over $30k to the cause.
BOY TOYS: About 10 days ago Corvettes of Lodi held their car show at Stama Winery. Over 100 Corvettes paraded down I-5 to the winery on North Davis Road. Each Vette was polished to perfection. “What a sight,” exclaimed participant Stan Helmle, who bought his ‘70 Vette 50 years ago. … The Wild Horses Bronco Roundup is slated for May 20 at 1045 S. Cherokee Lane. It’s billed as the “Biggest (Ford) Bronco show on the West Coast.” Everyone is invited to bring their Bronco to the show. “We warmly welcome all year Ford Broncos regardless of their condition!” Yee Haw! … Want more? Check out the Cars Yeah daily podcast that recently featured an interview with local car celebrity Wayne Craig. As you know, Wayne is head docent for the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August. Cars Yeah is for the “incurable automotive enthusiasts” of the world, highlighting interviews with the some of the most famous names in the auto industry. Including Wayne Craig.
FIXING THE ROT: For those who think there’s rot at City Hall, you’re right. It’s just down the street at the Lodi train station. The city will be spending an additional $50-$80,000 to repair dry rot at the rail station on Sacramento Street. Last year the city council authorized spending as much as $190,000 to repair the exterior of the station. As work progressed the damage was even more severe and widespread than estimated.
The original passenger depot was built in about 1869 on the northeast corner of Pine and Sacramento. It closed in 1971 when passenger service halted, and remained shuttered for decades. Everything changed in 1999 when the old depot was carefully moved across the street to its current location. A massive restoration project turned the historical structure into a functional transit station again.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
