Over the past few years there has been something of a mass exodus of speech therapists from Lodi Unified — 18 in the last five years, according to some who have left for other jobs. Most have apparently departed over the past two years. So, what’s going on? Low wages and benefits, especially compared to Stockton Unified, have been largely to blame for the attrition. The district has also reportedly relied too heavily on (online) teletherapy. Former therapists, who’ve asked not to be identified, say virtual therapy sessions are fine for some kids, but definitely not for every student. “It is basically swept under the rug and is a ticking time bomb,” the therapists say. “The district has opted to use teletherapists in place of in-person speech therapists. Also, parents are not notified that their child is receiving virtual speech services. (We) feel like parents should have a choice.” We’re told the pay and benefits for therapists are not only much higher in Stockton, but SUSD offers as much as a $10,000 signing bonus for coming onboard. No comment had been received from the school district by press time.
CHAMPS AGAIN: Lodian Dave Christy’s Santa Barbara Silver Surfers water polo team are world champions again, playing undefeated in the World 65-plus Masters Championships in Kumamoto, Japan. Christy says it was no easy feat, coming from behind to overcome a 5-1 deficit, defeating the team from Perth, Australia to win the gold medal. Four years ago, Christy’s team brought home the gold and the title from South Korea.
WINNERS CIRCLE: Eleven-year-old Madison Johnson’s 1968 Mustang won the Participants Choice trophy at the 26th annual Stuck in Lodi Car show, held July 29 in downtown Lodi. Pretty soon she’ll be old enough to drive it, but until then her parents Chris and Amanda Johnson handle the logistics. It was the third car show for she and her Mustang. The event attracts hundreds of spectators and hundreds of classic cars, which are displayed up and down School Street from Elm to Lodi Avenue. The event is sponsored by the American Steel Car Club. Net proceeds are donated to local charities.
CHRISTMAS CASH: A few weeks ago, the city council divvied up $8 million in surplus funds for various projects and causes. Lodi’s Judy Halstead wonders why none of it went for holiday decorations in the downtown area. She says School Street needs to be dressed up “so we know it’s Christmas. Those tiny flags on lamp posts are almost invisible,” she says. Downtown Christmas decorations used to be much more elaborate. Every year city employees would mount bells and candy canes on the lamp posts and string bells across School and Pine Streets. “If Woodbridge can decorate, Lodi should be able to decorate!”
UPDATES: The new Lodi Bowling alley was set to officially open to the public yesterday (Monday), according to general manager Julio Camberos. The new entertainment venue has been four-plus years in the making. Besides laser bowling, the place will feature private bowling areas, VIP areas, banquet room, a full bar that stretches 90 feet, a DJ booth, and a bistro café that can bake pizzas in about 90 seconds. … Tokay Glass on North Sacramento Street is locked up, but the business hasn’t closed up. It just moved to 440 E. Kettleman, Suite A, according to a sign on the door. … If you like hummus, check out the new Yafa Hummus restaurant at 612 W. Lodi Ave. (near Save Mart). The new eatery had its grand opening on July 29. If hummus isn’t your thing, they also serve up Gyro pita wraps, a chicken shawarma wrap, falafel wraps, French fries, and desserts. … Construction is underway on the new 5,000-sq. ft. Papapavlo’s Restaurant at Lockeford and School. It’s being built next to their current café and should be finished by next spring, weather permitting.
The new venue will include 12 booths and six tables, a large horseshoe-shaped bar, and five banquet rooms including drop-down screens for presentations. Owners Jennifer and Andy Papas say they will sublet the existing building when the new restaurant opens.
BREAKING: Before Police Chief Sierra Brucia retires in December, he hopes to preside over a groundbreaking ceremony sometime this fall for the new, much-anticipated, $15 million animal shelter, which is a division of the police department. The new facility, due to be built near Pixley Park along the Highway 99 frontage road at Auto Center Rd., will replace the current shelter at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane, which was built in 1958 and upgraded in 1983. City officials say the groundbreaking will occur when a building permit is issued (and the city’s in charge of those). The city refinanced its bond debt to come up with the cash to build the long-overdue new shelter. However, in a previous interview, City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the new shelter wouldn’t be happening if voters hadn’t approved Measure L several years ago. “All the dollars that are going from Measure L to make sure we can keep our existing police officers on the street are making this (the new shelter) possible.” The new facility has been designed with the help of veterinarians from the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program and architects from LDA Partners.
FLASHBACK: It wasn’t all that long ago when people in Lodi had “party line” telephone service and places like Thornton, Galt, and Lockeford were toll calls. Party lines were lines shared with other customers in your neighborhood. You could pick up the phone and hear a neighbor talking on a call. But that’s so last century. Local phone service changed when Pacific Telephone spent $500,000 to bring thousands of Lodi customers “toll-free” calling. Local phone company manager G. E. Creighton told the press, “Toll-free calling will enable persons in Galt, Thorton, and Lockeford to dial any of Lodi’s 18,000 telephones and talk as long as they like without paying any long-distance charges.” Before the switchover, customers would pay between 10 and 15 cents for the first three minutes of a station-to-station call. In order to make toll-free calling a reality, additional underground phone cables had to be laid along Victor Road and specialized equipment had to be installed at dial switching centers in Lodi. When it was built, the upper floor of the AT&T building at Elm and Church was full of operators switching calls. Additional new cabling also had to be constructed in each of the outlying cities, Creighton told the press at the time. New toll-free dialing took affect Dec. 19, 1965.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.