Norm Parkin and his buddy John Nunes were working on Norm’s travel trailer a couple weeks ago when they heard a neighbor calling for help. They rushed next door to find his neighbor’s wife on the ground, not breathing. Nunes, a 10-year Lodi Police Partner who has been trained in CPR, began chest compressions.
“It took a few minutes but she did start breathing on her own, just as the paramedics showed up,” says Parkin. Medics took over and rushed her to the hospital.
“In short, he (Nunes) saved her life,” says Parkin. The woman went on to have double-bypass surgery, he says, and “the doctors said they were surprised that she had survived, and would have died if not given CPR right away.” Another example of everyday heroes coming to the rescue.
Not so fast
San Joaquin Delta College trustees are noodling over, or maybe drooling over, the idea of putting a bond measure on the November ballot, according to a recent story in The (Stockton) Record. The proposal would supposedly pay for some “lingering issues with aging facilities,” and also build-out satellite campuses. Sound familiar? Last time Delta floated a bond measure (Measure L), it came with a promise to build a campus in or near Lodi. Didn’t happen. The bond could be a hard sell this time around.
Updates
If you commute to Stockton or elsewhere using the Victor Road bridge over Highway 99, we don’t need to tell you it’s no fun right now. The overpass is in the middle of a Caltrans project to raise the structure so it won’t get bonked by high-load vehicles passing under it. The state says work should be completed by spring. Well, it’s already spring and work just started a couple weeks ago. So, maybe summer, or your best guess. Luckily, the Lockeford Street overcrossing is done and open again. … Blakely Park at Stockton and Mission Streets is getting a $1 million makeover. The project was approved last December and includes turf improvements, upgrading water service to the park, replacement of the chain link fencing, re-construction of two ball diamonds, construction of a new basketball court, and other sport amenities. The city received a state park grant of $896,872 back in 2017 for the project. The city will kick in as much as $135,000 to complete the job.
Scarred
Last week vandals spraypainted graffiti across the San Joaquin County Peace Officers Memorial, located at the Stockton Police Department. Among the names etched on the pieces of granite is Lodi Police Officer Rick Cromwell, who died in the line of duty in 1998. The vandalism was cleaned up, but Teri Aguera Fields posted online that this is “so wrong on so many levels.” Another offered to mete out punishment to the responsible parties.
History repeats
As most of us are aware, things are looking pretty grim these days for Ukraine. People everywhere are responding to the crisis by donating money and other things. But this would not be the first time the citizens of Lodi have answered the call for help. Back in the ‘90s, after the USSR dissolved and Ukraine declared its independence, the new country needed everything. Lowell Flemmer recalls coordinating efforts with the Lodi Lions Club to fill cargo containers with supplies, donated locally, and sending them to Ukraine. He said Ken Heffel of Vienna Nursing and Rehab was the biggest donor, contributing hospital beds, mattresses, night stands, tables, curtains and more. Flemmer remembers Pacific Coast Producers donating about six 50-gallon drums of tomato paste. Another Lodi business donated a new diesel garden tractor. A truckload of seed in 50-pound sacks was also donated. Hospital supplies were donated by UCSF. He said Victor Goehring, also a Lions Club member at the time, donated two brand new bikes to the cause. However, when the container arrived in the Ukraine and they opened the doors, no bikes. “Somewhere between Lodi and the Port of Oakland the truck driver removed the bikes,” says Flemmer. But it all was worth it. “We received pictures from Ukraine of the crops that the seeds produced,” Flemmer says with a sense of satisfaction and awe of the achievement.
BY THE NUMBERS: The Lodi Police Partners have saved the city a ton of money since the volunteer program began 29 years ago. Members have donated over 651,700 hours, worth approximately $13.2 million, according to information provided by the organization. Virtually everything is donated for the program, from the time members put in assisting the department to the vehicles they drive. In 2019 Partners did 634 vacation house checks, investigated 4,500 abandoned vehicles, towed 280 vehicles and traveled some 38,000 miles doing so. The program evolved from a suggestion by then-city councilman Randy Snider.
FAMILY AFFAIR: A couple weeks ago we wrote about how three local Rotary clubs pooled their time and talents to renovate the bleachers at KoFu Park. Bobbe Blair Xenos writes to express her appreciation to the clubs for their efforts and to say, “I was privileged to experience the new bleachers last Saturday as I watched my great-grandson practice spring baseball.” The park has special meaning for her as she’s watched three generations of her family play ball there. “Sons Jimmy and John Blair played 1974-1976, then grandson Alex Blair, 2003-2004, and now great grandson Mason Blair, practicing spring baseball thru BOBS 14–15-year-olds,” the “proud great-grandma” writes.
FLASHBACK: What’s the oldest street in Lodi? It’s Lower Sacramento Road, which was declared a public highway on Oct. 13, 1853. It’s actually the oldest road on record in the Lodi area, according to the late Clifford Gatzert, the city surveyor from 1934 to 1941. Next is Cherokee Lane, established in 1856. In 1860 Lockeford Road came into being.
By 1865 roads now known as Sargent Road, Kettleman Lane and Harney Lane were in existence, however they had to be moved to coincide with the true section lines of the budding town. By 1870 Church Street had been extended north to Turner Road. This was decades before Lodi would incorporate and become an actual city. In 1867 one John Magley bought from William Pitcher an 80-acre parcel right smack dab in the middle of town, then known as Mokelumne. Two years later he sold off a 10-block area for $1,000 — pocket change nowadays. In 1869 Sacrament Street lots sold for the handsome price of $50 each, or less than $2 per square foot. The Ivory addition (annexation) was approved in 1887, which extended Locust, Pine and Elm to Garfield Street to the east. Lodi had expanded west to Ham Lane south of Oak Street by 1941. Now you’re “streetwise.”
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Arleen Wattel Huber, a local lady with a distinguished military career. Jerry Spilloway reminds us that she was the first non-full-time female warrant officer in the California National Guard. She was also the first female officer attached to an infantry division of the Guard. Huber also achieved other firsts, including becoming the first female to be promoted to chief warrant officer five in the Cal Guard and the first female to become chief protocol officer for the Guard. She retired in 2001. Arleen was laid to rest with full military honors yesterday at Cherokee Memorial Park. We salute her service.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.