Many have become fed up with the mask mandate in schools, so much so that things came close to boiling over at last week’s Lodi Unified School District board meeting. Parents, kids and others in the audience were there to protest the firing of a district employee for her refusal to obey the mask requirement. But things got emotional. Before it was over, “f-bombs” were being hurled, a speaker was refusing to give up the podium, police were summoned, and an unscheduled recess was called. Trustee Ron Heberle later said last week’s meeting was probably the worst he’s seen related to mask-wearing. He also believes a majority of the school board is “done with” state-imposed mask mandates for children in classrooms and will soon do something about it, if the state doesn’t relax the rules. “I’m not going to let it go on,” Heberle said. The state announced it will lift the mask mandate in schools, effective March 12. … Meanwhile, something of a mask-mandate revolt among students (and parents) at St. Anne’s Catholic School in Lodi 10 days ago resulted in the school closing for a day while officials figured out a strategy. While no official comment was available, people close to the situation confirmed the school’s one-day closure.
CLOSED: The Village Coffee Shop on Victor Road has closed permanently, according to co-owner Raleigh Morrow. He says the “homeless drunks and druggies” in the neighborhood have made for an untenable business environment. He blames the city for not getting a handle on the issue, saying, “City Hall has (done) nothing to clean it up. Words but no action.” After losing “a lot of money” for over three years at that location, he and partner Juli Jette decided to shutter it at the close of business on Sunday. Their restaurant on Lodi Avenue is not affected.
HIGH TIMES: Have you seen it? Betty Shannon did. It’s the billboard on eastbound Lodi Avenue at the tracks, facing west. It screams in giant letters, “HIGH, LODI. We deliver cannabis.” While the city council has decided not to allow pot sales within the city limits, the moratorium apparently does not prevent the drug to be delivered to customers in town.
ADDING ON: It’s in the preliminary stages, but it will be huge. The city has embarked on a mammoth industrial property annexation to the east of town. City officials say the project will include annexation of 780 acres of property, roughly extending the city limit from Pine to Kettleman to Curry. Once annexed, the property will be zoned for commercial and industrial use, we’re told. The city is even paying for the environmental work up front, just to get things moving. Available industrial land has always been in short supply in Lodi, and city officials believe having adequate available property within the city limits will increase the chances of attracting job-generating companies to town. It will probably take years for the annexation to actually happen, given all the hoops and hurdles required.
A-GAME: Lodi area residents Jack and Giana Main will be competing in this year’s World Teen Championships at Pinehurst, according to proud parents Dave and Roya Main. This is the first time for Giana and the 4th for Jack. The tournament is held in July and showcases the talents and skills of the world’s top teenaged golfers. The tourney is recognized as a “ranked event” by the major golf ranking organizations, so this is a big dance for junior golfers like Jack, who is 15, and Giana, 13. Pinehurst is a small village in Moore County, North Carolina, best known for its golf resort that hosts many championship tournaments.
Jack has already proved he’s no slouch at the game. He won the Junior Golf Association of Northern California overall tourney in Pleasanton earlier this year.
ALL IN THE FAMILY: Lodi area resident Anthony Piombo graduated from the Delta College Peace Officer Academy last month, and he’s been hired by the Elk Grove Police Department. Anthony’s dad is retired Lodi PD Capt. Chris Piombo (who also writes occasionally for these pages). Chris graduated from Delta’s academy in 1988. His brother Joe followed in his footsteps, graduating from the academy in 1996. Joe’s son John graduated in 2012. John works as a detective for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. That’s four Piombos graduating from the same police academy. They are the real “Blue Bloods.” … The Delta police academy is a major source of new recruits for the police department here. The city hires the majority of its new officers from that graduate pool. Lodi will reportedly be sponsoring three cadets in the class starting next month. Lodi, along with every other police department, has struggled to maintain staffing and attract new recruits.
UPDATES: Two public hearings have been scheduled to review the preliminary (draft) maps of updated city council district boundaries. You can weigh in on the proposed changes tomorrow or April 6 during regular city council meetings. … Your garbage collection fees will be going up a little more than a buck a month, or 3.4 percent. You can thank inflation. … The Grape Bowl will be getting its all-weather turf (fake grass) replaced in the near future. The cost will be $760,000. … The City Hall security upgrade is done. The final cost $259,729. The upgrade included bullet-resistant service windows and public service counters on the first floor, retrofitting existing interior windows and doorways with bullet resistant panels, security card access and hardware on the second floor. Nope, it’s not Mayberry anymore. … The Sunset Theater project really hasn’t been abandoned, despite what it may look like. Owner Terry Clark is just waiting for a final permit to be issued by the city before he can start construction of the new commercial building that will house a bakery. Renovation of the theater next door will pick up steam once the bakery building is underway, he says.
GOOD EATS: We finally gave Five Window Beer Co. a try. Wow. Their artisan pizzas are amazing, and unique. We tried their chicken pesto and chicken and basil pizzas. Very tasty. But their two-sided menu offers several other possibilities. They have your basic cheese, pepperoni, and meat lovers’ pizzas. They also offer something they call the Diavola—marinara, garlic, Mozzarella cheese, and hot Sopressata, a dry-cured pork salami. Then there’s the Pickle Pie, a pizza that includes sauce, garlic, cheese, Ranch dressing, ham and bacon. Once it’s cooked to perfection, they add a helping of dill herb and bread and butter pickles to the top. For those so inclined, you can opt for a cauliflower crust on several of the selections. Oh, and the beer is good too. Charlie Lippert and Joe Ehlers own the place. The company is named after their great-grandfather’s pickup truck, a five-window Chevy. Any way you slice it, you should try this place. They’re open Tuesday-Thursday at 3 p.m., Friday at noon, Mondays at 5, and weekends at 11.
CLEANUP: Fairy Yardmothers of Lodi could be the answer to your yard maintenance problem. Fairy Yardmothers is an organization that provides yard maintenance assistance for people who can’t do it themselves, or afford to have it done professionally. And it costs you zippo. It’s a non-profit program staffed by volunteers from local organizations. All services are provided free of charge. “We provide raking, trimming, cleaning of debris, weeding and lawn mowing,” their website says. Call ‘em at 650-383-7425.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.