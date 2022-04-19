No, you weren’t seeing things. It actually was Lodi’s Jim Murdaca peering into the lens of the ESPN TV camera as it scanned the fan gallery at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Jim was there with son Pete. It was the first time for both to watch the famous tournament in person. Jim said, “TV doesn’t do it justice.”
BACK TO NORMAL: The beloved summertime tradition of the downtown certified farmers market returns this year, as usual, on May 12, running through Aug. 25. This year’s event should be close to pre-COVID normal, as the pandemic-era outside seating areas have been removed, thus allowing for more vendor space. The beer and wine gardens are both back this year. Plus, live music will once again be permitted. … Preceding the farmers market will be the semi-annual Street Faire, slated for May 1 in downtown Lodi. More than 400 vendors are expected to participate this year. In the depths of the pandemic, both Chamber-sponsored events were put on hold for a year.
TIMBER: There are 33 redwood trees that line the east schoolyard fence at Lakewood School and along Turner Road near the school which could be destined for the chainsaw. The city council will be asked to approve their removal tomorrow night. Problem is the trees’ branches keep falling and causing power outages, say city officials. The Tree Lodi organization agrees and plans to help replace them.
GREAT DAME: Hutchins Street Square is almost 25 years old, and some say the grand old dame of Lodi public facilities is showing its age. Others say some parts of it are going to seed and lack routine maintenance. A recent renter of Kirst Hall said that he was appalled by the condition of the outside space, saying the grass wasn’t mowed and the flowerbeds were overrun by weeds. He said, “They charge a premium to rent those spaces, and the property should be better maintained.” The property has a storied past as Lodi Union High School, then the first Tokay High School. It suffered a devastating fire in 1974. The property languished for years until Lodi Unified sold it to the city for $475,000 (rejecting a $1 million offer from local developer Stanley Kirst) in 1979. The performing arts center was dedicated in 1998. The facility was eventually taken over by the chronically-underfunded parks department, which has struggled in recent years to even cut the grass at city parks. But help may be on the way as city leaders consider possible uses for the $10 million operating surplus realized last year.
CHALKTALK: The kid-friendly Impact Sports organization on Kettleman Lane next to the Social Security Office will soon become a licensed Acton Academy School. The new school will be in addition to their already thriving kids’ gym that opened in Lodi about 14 years ago, where youngsters are trained in competitive and non-competitive gymnastics. “Acton Academy seeks to turn children into autonomous learners prepared for the challenges of the 21st-century,” according to the school’s website. The school guides students toward discovering for themselves “who they are, what interests they have, and what unique talents they bring to the world.” Owner Shane Harden says new classes start this week. In addition to the gym and school, he says they have a new farm just outside of town where students can see and learn how farms operate. The place has goats, chickens, pigs, ducks, a “mini cow,” some sheep and other animals. “Everything we do is fun,” says Harden.
GOLD: Lodi’s Tia Linda’s Margarita company brought home some gold recently. Company rep Dan Christy says that they received a gold medal at the Denver Spirits Competition, which he says is “a big deal in Colorado.” Dan says they were also notified that they received a gold medal at the San Francisco Spirits Competition. He says they are jazzed to know that both consumers and tasting judges enjoy their margaritas.
PARTNER PLUG: Last week we told you about all the good things the Lodi Police Partners program has done for the city. We would be remiss if we didn’t give credit to retired Lodi Police Chief Larry Hansen, who implemented the program and ensured its success.
BEHIND THE LABEL: It's been said that there’s a story behind every good bottle of wine. LangeTwins has just released the 2021 Nero d’Avola Rosé and here’s the backstory. The vineyard belongs to Fred Donald. When Donald’s grandfather Al and uncle Harold would leave the house to work in the vineyards, if they were working across the road they would tell their mom, “We’re working by the little house” so she would know where they were. His grandfather had built the house for his worker’s family to live in. Donald says, “I know my mom is smiling knowing that her nephews have created a wine from the ‘little house’ property.”
FLASHBACK: Lodi Lake almost became a state park and the Lakewood and Willow Glen subdivisions almost didn’t happen. In April 1955, the city council voted 4-1 to deed Lodi Lake to the state in return for $150,000 in development credits and the property becoming a state park. Some councilmen at the time liked the idea of expanding Lodi Lake “on both sides of the river to a point just beyond the Highway 99 bridge.” However, the state didn’t have a cohesive plan to follow through with the expansion. The whole proposal apparently collapsed because the state didn’t allocate the funds or show much interest in developing a state park there. That followed a state park consultant’s recommendation to return the lake to the city, citing the fact that the park would mostly be used by local residents. The consultant’s report was sharply criticized by then-City Manager Doug Weller, who was keen on giving Lodi Lake to the state. The Lakewood and Willow Glen subdivisions would eventually be developed on ground that was once destined to be an expanded Lodi Lake State Park.
------
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.