Lodi Grape Festival Manager Mark Armstrong is up to here with homeless folks basically taking over Lawrence Park, which sits right across the street from the festival grounds.
In a recent email to the city, Armstrong proposes doing something to get the situation under control. He says the Festival wants to lease the park from the city. “We would use it for RV groups, picnics, family outings, and more,” says Armstrong. He also says he would make various improvements to the park, including erecting a fence around the perimeter. Armstrong says they would also assume responsibility for maintaining the park.
In addition, he is also proposing to annex Calaveras Street, which runs along the west side of the festival grounds, much like the city did with Walnut Street in front of St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
“The park is a waste of city resources. Please give us a chance to clean it up and make it an asset,” says Armstrong.
Former planning commissioner and District 2 candidate for City Council Lisa Craig says the idea is worth considering. “It could be a great opportunity for the city,” she says, but notes the idea would have to be studied carefully before any decision is made. Summer Pennino, who’s also a candidate for District 2, concurs. She says the proposal is something to consider, saying, “Something needs to happen to clean up the park.” District 2 candidate Sandra Vargas prefers to wait until the city’s new access center is open. “Then we can see what we are able to do,” she says.
TAHOE BLUE: Grab your wetsuit. Two Saturdays ago, over 1,200 swimmers from all across the country braved the frigid waters of Lake Tahoe to participate in the annual Trans Tahoe Relay, a race to swim across part of the lake. One of the participants was 29-year-old former Lodian Keaton Burlington, who now lives in San Diego. The race is billed as “one of the most unique open water swimming events in the world.” It’s a 9-mile swim from Sand Harbor to Skylandia Beach — essentially in snowmelt water. Burlington says the water temp when they started was around 63 degrees, and no wetsuits were allowed, just goggles and swim trunks. He and his six-person team took turns in the water, each doing a 30-minute leg at first, then 10-minute stints. It took over five hours to complete, he says. Burlington says he swam about two miles of the race himself. “It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be,” he says, but confesses, “It was (still) hard.” As amazing as this is, Keaton comes from a family of athletic achievers. A few years ago, his dad Price Burlington rode his bike across America as a tribute to his late son Conner.
MOVING ON: Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea is leaving the department to go to work as an investigator for the district attorney in Stockton. If the name sounds familiar, she’s the officer who two years ago pulled a wheelchair-bound man from the tracks seconds before a speeding freight train would have killed him. Urrea received the Governor’s Public Safety Medal of Valor for her heroic actions and bravery.
READY TO RUN: So far, the upcoming city council race is shaping up to be kind of a yawner, at least in two districts. While four people have indicated their interest in being candidates for District 2, at press time only incumbents Alan Nakanishi (Dist. 1) and Doug Kuehne (Dist. 3) have signaled their interest in running for those seats. But things could change. The nomination (filing) period would normally close on Aug. 12, but Mayor Mark Chandler (Dist. 2) has said he will not run for re-election. In that case, candidates will have an additional week to file their paperwork. Lisa Craig, Summer Pennino, Sandra Vargas, and Hector Galvan have so far declared their candidacy for District 2.
SHOW OFF: This Saturday the American Steel Classic car club will be having their 25th silver anniversary “Stuck In Lodi” car show in the middle of downtown. The event will be held on School Street from Lodi Avenue to Elm. It started out with a bunch of friends getting together every Thursday night at an A&W restaurant to admire each other’s ride. Eventually, the classic car enthusiasts formed a club and organized the event to show off their four-wheeled pride and joy. Registration this Saturday is 7 to 9:30 a.m. for pre-1979 cars. The Christian Motor Cycle Association will also be serving a pancake breakfast on the corner of Walnut and School from 7-10 a.m.
FLASHBACK: It was 8:30 Sunday evening 42 years ago, May 18, 1980, when 39-year-old Gary Max Collins walked into the Safeway store on East Lodi Avenue (where Smart and Final is today) and put a gun to 27-year-old store clerk Sandy Prado’s head. It was a stickup. But things quickly went sideways. Night manager Dan Neville saw Collins enter the store wearing a mask, so he snuck out of the building and called police on a nearby pay phone. When officers arrived, Collins took Ms. Prado hostage. Lodi Police Cpt. Norman Mauch sped to the scene and assumed the role of negotiator. He offered himself as a hostage in place of Ms. Prado. No dice. The suspect said he wanted a getaway car and Mauch to drive it, saying at the time he wanted “a ticket out of here.”
Lodi didn’t have a SWAT team back then, although police sharpshooter Harry Webb had his rifle trained on the suspect, looking for a clear shot. Police felt powerless to stop him, so the trio left the store in Mauch’s unmarked police car. They drove around rural Lodi for hours with Mauch behind the wheel and Collins in the back seat with Prado, holding his 357 Magnum to her head. Mauch radioed in to tell Lodi Police Chief Marc Yates to keep officers away from them. Yates agreed, but insisted Mauch broadcast his location and status every 10 minutes. There was a terse radio exchange where Mauch said, “We are in the country. We are still talking … .” A few minutes later Mauch radioed that they were on a farm road off of Woodbridge Road near the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks. He needed an ambulance. The suspect was seriously wounded, but everyone else was fine.
It was later revealed that while stopped on the dark dirt road, Mauch made his move, pulling a Deringer from his boot. He turned around, leaned into the back seat and shot Collins. The suspect was seriously wounded, but would survive. Collins was arraigned a few days later, while still in his Lodi Memorial Hospital bed, by Judge Tom Seibly, with Deputy DA Mike Bowers and Court Clerk Glenda Gordon looking on. Mauch would later receive a large cake from Safeway with a “thank you” message written on it in frosting. Six months later Cpt. Mauch would be dead from cancer. He was 49.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Roger Baffoni, who died last week at age 86, according to friends of the family. Baffoni, along with his brother Ivern “Biff” Baffoni, ran Squire Clothiers on the corner of Pine and School in the Hotel Lodi building. It was a Lodi institution. The Baffonis were active supporters of the downtown Retail Merchants Association and boosters of local youth sports programs. They were competitors of the other men’s store in town, The Toggery, just down the street. But the Baffonis were best of friends with Toggery owner Mike Lapenta. In fact, Biff met Lapenta while in first grade at St. Anne's School, and they remained good friends ever since. Biff also helped Lapenta learn English since Mike couldn’t speak the language when he arrived in Lodi from Italy. In the earlier days, both Squire’s and Toggery opened at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays. The Toggery closed its doors in 1994. Squire’s closed in 1999. Roger’s brother Biff died in 2017 at age 87. It’s an end of an era.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
