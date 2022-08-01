Justice: Lavrentiy Beria, longest serving chief of the secret police under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, once was quoted as saying: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”
Fortunately, we live in a country where a person accused of a crime is presumed innocent unless the state can prove otherwise beyond a reasonable doubt. The burden of proof is on the state, not the accused.
There are several built-in protections to guard the innocent in our system. Some are found in the Constitution and others are standards in courtroom procedures that have been developed over the years.
For example, in the U.S. Constitution, the Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a public and speedy trial, the right to a lawyer, the right to an impartial jury and the right to face your accusers.
The right to cross-examine witnesses and the right to review all evidence to be used against you in a trial are also presumed to be an extension of the same amendment.
Over the years, trial procedures have been established to reinforce the basic principles found in the Sixth Amendment. For example, hearsay (“I heard someone say” or “he told me that”) is generally not allowed, although there are several legal exceptions. Hearsay can violate the defendant’s right to directly confront his or her accusers. Also, hearsay evidence is subject to interpretation and might be denied by the person who supposedly said it. Hearsay can be written or oral.
Other rules involve limits on direct examination. For example, “leading” a witness is not allowed under most circumstances. It can influence the direction of an answer that might not otherwise happen if that person is allowed to speak without prompting. Other issues limit vague and ambiguous questions, along with speculative conclusions.
Inference of what is known as “prior bad acts” may also be limited. Just because one as acted in a particular way in the past does not mean the same behavior applies to the case at hand.
Prior inconsistent statements by a witness may be questioned in a court of law. This can be a test of veracity and one way to impeach a witness. (Why did you say one thing on March 31, but now say the opposite about the same issue on June 3?)
Facts presented in court must be relevant to the case at hand. Lay witnesses must have personal knowledge to present evidence or testimony for consideration by a judge or jury. They usually can only give personal opinions on sensory perceptions or provide identification of another person.
Expert witnesses must be approved by the court as qualified to testify in their specific fields. They have specialized knowledge that most people do not possess. With the permission of the court, they might give their personal opinions on subjects related to their fields if it can help the jury determine the facts of a case.
Under the American system of justice, defendants and their legal counsel may present their own version of what happened in a given situation. They may cross-examine prosecution witnesses. They can question veracity and perceptions. Defendants can also present their own evidence and witnesses to dispute accusations and facts raised against them.
In serious criminal cases, the accused is entitled to a fair and impartial jury. Both sides may participate in the selection of that jury and both can help weed out those who cannot be objective in evaluating the facts as presented.
So, class, these are just some of the safeguards built into our system of justice to make sure we can be as fair and accurate as possible when making judgments about someone who is accused of a serious crime. We are indeed fortunate to live in the United States where these procedures are cherished and protected. Now, are there any questions?
Yes, the young man in the third row with his hand up:
Student: Sir, I’ve been watching the January 6 committee hearings. They don’t seem to be looking for the facts by following any of these long-established legal principles, which ensure fair outcomes. How do they get away with this?
Justice: Well, rules of evidence do not apply to congressional leaders. They can slant their hearings in any direction they choose. Senators and congressional reps can say just about anything and smear just about anyone as long as it happens on the chamber floors. Their words are protected by the Speech and Debate Clause found in the U.S. Constitution.
Student: Excuse me, sir. But this committee hearing methodology sounds very similar to what Beria used in the Soviet Union. Is that true?
Justice: Well, I don’t know. I suppose one could see it that way. But these days, I’d be careful as to whom you repeat that conclusion. You do have the right to remain silent, and anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of social media.
Steve Hansen is a Lodi writer and satirist. Contact him a news@lodinews.com.
