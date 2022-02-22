Lodi’s new community liaison officer Michael Cascio is uniquely qualified to deal with Lodi’s homeless population. He’s been there.
When Officer Cascio was a youngster, about 5 or 6, he and his mom and younger sister were homeless. They “couch surfed” when they could, but other times they lived out of their 1980’s black Nissan pickup. It had an extended cab, which allowed the family a skosh more cramped sleeping space. It’s what they called home for over five years.
Cascio says his parents were divorced. “Sometimes my mom would rent a motel room so we could take a shower and sleep on a bed,” he says.
Cascio, now 31, also remembers wearing a jacket into grocery stores, even in summertime. He would be instructed to steal fruit by concealing it in his coat. That’s how they put food in their stomachs, he says. He and his sister eventually started splitting their time between their dad and grandparents.
Other experiences he declined to speak about caused him to choose police work. He’s been with Lodi PD for 2-1/2 years, but has only been community liaison since late January.
“I love it,” he says, “it reminds me of my past.” Cascio says his background helps him better understand the plight of the homeless. “They’re still human, like everyone else,” he says, and he should know.
ON THE RUN: Lisa Craig has announced that she will be running for Lodi City Council, District 2. She will compete against incumbent Mark Chandler, if he decides to run again. Craig is a local historian specializing in restoration and preservation of historical buildings, a former planning commission member, Lodi native and daughter of trucker John Teresi. … The list keeps growing. Half of Linden is running for District 4 county supervisor. Ok, that could be an exaggeration. But now there are now three candidates from the small town of Linden in the race to represent the district 4, which includes Lodi. Introducing Paul Brennan, who is a retired county correctional and probation officer. This brings the number of candidates to six, including Brennan, Steve Moore, and Steve Colangelo (all Lindenites), Steve Ding, Nancy G. St. Clair and Doug Kuehne, all from Lodi. They all hope to fill Chuck Winn’s seat when he terms-out at the end of this year.
RESCHEDULED: The murder trial for Mallory Stewart and Robert Lee has been moved to March 1, according to those close to the case. The pair are the remaining two defendants to be tried for the murder of Lodi podiatrist Tom Shock. The other two suspects, Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV and Christopher Anthony Costello, were convicted in separate trials. Both got potential life sentences. Shock was shot when he opened the door to his Lodi home on August 1, 2018. Lee is charged with hiring the three men to carry out the murder to avenge his wife’s death, which he blamed on Shock.
ANSWERMANN: Whelp, folks, we have our answer. The reason the city isn’t rushing to clean up the homeless homestead in the cloverleaf of Highway 99 off-ramp at Turner Road is because Caltrans won’t let them. City Manager Steve Schwabauer says he’s contacted Caltrans three times about it, offering to do the state’s dirty work. But no dice.
Caltrans has refused permission to trespass on their property, which is within the city limits. Of course, everybody and their poodle knows it all comes down to politics. Even for Caltrans. “Their (Caltrans) political motivation is to accommodate the homeless,” says Schwabauer. He has warned the state that people will die there as they try to cross the very busy roadways surrounding the campsite.
So far, the state is unimpressed, even though at least one person has been killed crossing traffic when the campers were on the other side of the freeway. … Meanwhile, Schwabauer says the police department will start cracking down on violations in that area, which he hopes will become a deterrent to pitch a tent there. But there’s also this caveat: District Attorney Tori Verber-Salazar apparently refuses to prosecute “homeless crimes,” says Schwabauer. So, in the end, it may not matter much what police do.
However, there may be something you can do. Schwabauer says if enough Lodi citizens were to contact Caltrans and the governor’s office, complaining about the situation and urging action, then the campsite would be cleaned up.
CONE ZONES: What is PG&E doing on West Elm, Lower Sac and Mills, and other places, you ask? They’re replacing gas mains and other services that have reached their useful life, according to Public Works Director Charlie Swimley. He quickly adds, “and there’s more to come.”
CENTURY-PLUS CLUB: Got cake? Mary (Castelanelli) Kaehler does. She turns 103 today. The lifelong Lodian and dairy farmer will be blowing out the cake candles in style today, according to her daughter Margaret. And what a day to celebrate. It’s “Twosday,” after all—2/22/22. Get it? Not only is it a palatine date, but it’s also a Tuesday, no less.
RETURN TO SENDER: Remember the hotel that was proposed to go in where the post office is in downtown Lodi? Fuggedaboutit. The idea was kicked into the dead letter pile by postal officials in Washington, D.C. when they told city officials they weren’t sellin’ their downtown property. Even support from local postal officials and Congressman Jerry McNerney didn’t move the needle. The proposal was to move the post office to another location, but retain the historic postal building and convert it into a hotel lobby, with the new hotel being built behind it. While the proposal is DOA, the idea of a downtown Lodi hotel isn’t. City officials say they continue to be contacted by various hoteliers who are keen on opening a place somewhere downtown. The question is “where?”
UPDATES: Tree Lodi, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and partners are making special plans for this year’s Arbor Day Celebration on April 2 at Ed DeBenedetti Park. Turns out it’s the Arbor Day Foundation's 50th anniversary, too, and the Arbor Day Celebration’s 150th year. There will be tree plantings and guided tours highlighting the 26 different tree species in DeBenedetti Park, which were planted 10 years ago by some 400 volunteers. … Local financial advisor Chris Olsen has announced his (semi) retirement in a letter to clients. He wrote that associate Daniel Castillo has bought the business, Bridge Pointe Financial Group, from him and that he plans to gradually trade his work days for ski days. Plus, he says his wife Nora isn’t quite ready for him to be home full time. Chris has been in the business for 37 years, and has been a periodic contributor to these pages over the years.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Lodi area agri-businessman Dean “Dino” Cortopassi. He was described by friends and associates as a giant of a man, beloved by many and respected for his efforts to protect the Delta. Cortopassi was the son of immigrants and went on to become successful in a number of business ventures, including Corto Olive Company, Stanislaus Food Products, and more. He was 84.