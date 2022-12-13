Oh, well, it’s only money. The San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees approved plans at its Nov. 15 meeting to sell at a loss the 141 acres it owns on Liberty Road. The property was purchased in 2006 for $2 million as a potential site for a satellite campus, which never materialized. It’s now being sold for $1.34 million, a loss of about $660,000. Delta’s public information officer Alex Breitler says the property was recently purchased by the San Joaquin Council of Governments (SJCOG) after it was discovered that 60 acres of the land was wetlands for local wildlife. “We don’t want people to think we aren’t going to do something (such as a satellite campus) in the north county,” he says. As proof, Delta currently holds classes at the World of Wonders (WOW) Museum on Sacramento Street, says Breitler. The Delta board back in 2006 voted to buy 118 acres between Victor Road and the Mokelumne River for a Lodi campus, but that decision was rescinded two years later due to a shortage of funds. Most of the $250 million in Measure L funds were used to upgrade the main campus in Stockton, despite promises made during the campaign to build a Lodi area campus. Delta’s Measure L shouldn’t be confused with the city of Lodi’s Measure L, which has delivered on its promises to maintain or enhance city services.
WEATHER REPORT: Last week was a wet one, especially Saturday, which picked up almost two inches of rain in 24 hours. That’s according to Dr. Sweeney’s unofficial weather station webpage, known as Lodi Lake Weather. It said Lodi received a whopping 1.95 inches of rain that day. So far this month Lodi has banked over four inches of rain, well above the average of 3.12 inches, according to Sweeney’s website. Last year at this time Lodi had only garnered a paltry .12 inches of precipitation. Dr. Patrick T. Sweeney is a local dentist with an obvious love of the weather.
UPDATE 1: Soon-to-be-Former City Councilman Doug Kuehne has confirmed that he has landed a job with a state assemblyman, but he says he can’t say who that is just yet. Kuehne owns King’s Carpet Cleaning in town and, presumably, will continue to operate the business. He lost his bid for a third term on the city council last month, being defeated by 21-year-old Cameron Bregman. In June, he came in third behind Steve Ding and Steve Colangelo in the race to replace outgoing supervisor Chuck Winn. Earlier, Kuehne has indicated his interest in staying involved, perhaps someday taking a job as a homelessness coordinator.
MAINTENANCE MANN: Have you noticed the clock tower at the Lodi train station has been looking a little shabby lately? Some of the siding is gone, exposing the underlying insulation. The paint looks to be chipping off as well. So, what’s happening there? Public Works Director Charlie Swimley says the city employed a contractor to do repairs and painting to the structure, but during the process more internal damage was found. The city is waiting for cost estimates for the additional repairs. Meanwhile, Swimley says he expects it will take until late winter or spring to complete the job.
UPDATE 2: The new Squeeze Burger restaurant planned for the space next to IDOL Beer Company on Sacramento and Oak is planning to open sometime in January. Owner Katie Hausauer says she and her husband are “at the mercy of PG&E” as they wait for them to run a new gas line. The couple currently operates a food truck at the corner of Kettleman and Stockton, in the pet food store parking lot. They are famous for their “cheese skirt” burgers. There is a restaurant in Galt by the same name, which is where they got their start.
EVEN MORE UPDATES: Pop the Bubbly Champagne and Brews is opening at 7 N. School, where Wine Social is currently. We’re told they will open sometime in February. … Last week we told you about the Weibel tasting room closing at 9 N. School. We’ve learned that Lodi Cyclery will be going into that space after the tasting room vacates. Weibel is only closing their tasting room. Winery operations will continue at their plant on Guild at Turner, according to their social media page.
LOOKING BACK: In a few weeks there will be a changing of the guard on the Lodi Unified board of trustees. As retiring Trustee Ron Heberle looks back on his three-term career, he says he’s most proud of helping to move the district away from an all-college prep curriculum and back to offering basic class levels in math and science. He said, “The program assumed all kids could do it, but they all can’t. It put a lot of kids behind,” he said. The low point for him was the district’s response to the Covid pandemic. “It was ridiculous, and the state of California made us do it,” he says ruefully. He calls the district’s math scores “terrible” and blames Common Core (a set of academic standards for what every student is expected to learn in each grade level) for them. “It prevented parents from helping kids,” he says, “because it requires a certain flow to get the answer.” Heberle intends to stay involved, hoping to be appointed to the Measure U Oversight Committee. He says the district has to “show them (taxpayers) we’re doing what they voted for.”
LOOKING AHEAD: Lodi High School’s new aquatics center, which includes replacing the old pool that was built in the ‘60s, is well underway, according to LUSD Chief Business Officer Leonard Kahn. The $16.1 million project is being paid for from Measure U tax funds and includes new locker rooms as well. However, there may a holdup while the district huddles with the contractor to resolve some electrical issues. Kahn says there are problems with the modernization of the old building through which the electricity to the pool is routed. And it’s not clear how it will be resolved. Kahn says, “An electrical re-route through the old locker room renovation areas will not be possible without a huge add-on cost, which I will never recommend to Board.” Other than that, smooth sailing.
FLASHBACK: In the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s there were no cell phones, pagers or beepers. But long-time Lodians will remember there was a “bleeper” that sat atop Lodi’s water tower on Main Street, next to the now-vacant fire station. The horn was primarily used to summons volunteer and off-duty firemen to an emergency somewhere in town. It was also used to alert citizens of the time of day, sounding off at 8 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The quaint notification system became problematic by the early 1960s as lookie-loos would hear the alerts and flock to the scene of the emergency. Fire Chief Don Cockayne complained at the time that his volunteers would sometimes have to compete for parking and hike several blocks to fight the fire.
The solution was installation of new $110 one-way radios in the homes of all 40 regular and volunteer firefighters. So, on Dec. 11, 1963 the water tower bleeper would begin to be decommissioned. It was silenced altogether in 1973. A victim of progress.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.