It’s 10 on a typical Thursday morning and nearly every seat is taken at the Village Coffee Shop.
Regular customers are sitting in their usual spots, placing their usual orders at the coffee shop that’s been on Lodi Avenue for 80 years.
An assortment of unmatching coffee cups sit on a shelf waiting to be used. A whiteboard advertising the day’s specials hangs above the pastry display.
Owner Raleigh Morrow sits at one of the round tables toward the back, sipping coffee and trading stories with the first wave of regular customers to pass through the restaurant that day.
Partner Juli Jette stands at the flattop grill frying eggs, bacon and hash browns, at the same time chatting with customers at the counter.
Waitresses scurry about with armloads of dishes, simultaneously delivering food, clearing tables and closing out tabs.
It’s the fabric of Lodi.
The business started out as a coffee and donut shop in about 1940. It had a string of owners until Juli and Steve Weil bought the place in 2016. Juli and Raleigh bought out Weil’s interest in 2017.
Interestingly, Raleigh is cousin to one of the earlier owners, meaning the business has been in his family for 37 years.
Business appears to be good, yet Jette and Morrow say every day is a struggle to break even.
The culprit is Inflation, which has eaten away most of the profit.
For example, Jette says the price of potatoes has gone up 50 percent. Eggs are 33 percent more expensive. Coffee has gone up an astonishing 300 percent.
Meat, fruit, and cooking oil have all doubled in price over the past year or so. Canned goods and paper products have increased by at least 30 percent, says Raleigh.
The cost for labor has also gone up over the last few years. Minimum wage in California is now $15 an hour, and it’s scheduled to go up by 50-cents an hour next year.
Such an increase is required by a provision in the state’s minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent.
Their food bill has shot up by over $1,000 per week, and suppliers are telling them it’s not going to get better anytime soon. In fact, they’re told it may get worse.
Jette and Morrow say costs have gone up faster than they can raise prices or absorb the additional expense. It’s to the point where there’s nearly no profit left, they say.
“It’s killing us”
Despite working seven days a week from sunup to sundown, neither takes a paycheck anymore. Juli says they can’t even have days off, and it’s taking a toll.
“It’s killing us,” says Jette, who says she does 90 percent of the work in the kitchen.
“We have to figure out ways to pay employees and keep the doors open,” says Juli. Raleigh nods in agreement.
One of the ways they cut costs is by making almost everything there, from jam to sausage.
She makes soups from scratch instead of buying it ready-made from suppliers. She makes her own pies and cinnamon rolls, too.
Jette says she juggles the menu every day. Daily specials are decided upon based on what’s available and what she can make more inexpensively. If she can get a good deal on liver, then the special of the day is liver and onions.
Inflation is just the latest scourge to plague small businesses. Two years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic cast a long, dark shadow across the business community, especially restaurants. When the governor mandated closures, it was a time of great fear and uncertainty for restaurant owners.
Some businesses in town didn’t make it.
Thankfully, the city of Lodi agreed to participate in the Great Plates Delivered program, which essentially paid participating restaurants to cook and deliver three meals a day to the elderly and disabled.
Morrow says without a doubt that program saved them from having to close permanently.
The city spent a total of $11,907,249 on the meals program that fed hundreds of seniors seven days a week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursed the city 96 percent of the cost.
But now, as if inflated prices weren’t enough, restaurants are also having to deal with food shortages.
Turkey breasts, for example, have doubled in price, but many times they’re not available from suppliers.
Speaking of suppliers, Jette says they used to get two deliveries a week. Now it’s down to one. Fuel prices have made more frequent deliveries too expensive. To supplement, Jette and Morrow say they buy some supplies at Costco and elsewhere, just to get what they need for the week.
People are struggling
While politicians in Washington, D.C. argue over whether or not the country’s in a recession, Jette and Morrow have no doubt. They see the evidence every day.
“We’re not the only ones hurting,” says Jette.
She’s noticed some of their more elderly customers coming in less frequently, and many of them split meals, eating half and taking the other half home.
Some people are just ordering less. Jette has asked some customers why, and they tell her they can’t afford any more after paying PG&E and the city utility bill.
Others who used to eat there every day now only come in two or three times a week. It’s for the same reason, she says. People can’t afford to come in more often because things have gotten so expensive.
The last time menu prices went up at the Village was about six months ago, but Juli and Raleigh know in their gut they will have to raise them again. They feel they have no choice.
But it’s a painful exercise because they know how it will affect some of their customers, especially those who are living on $700-per-month Social Security checks.
Jette says it breaks her heart to see how some folks are struggling. Sometimes she leads with her heart.
There’s one older fellow who comes in almost every day who hasn’t paid for a meal in months. “He doesn’t get a check — we don’t charge him,” Juli says quietly.
Inflation isn’t the only burden small businesses are facing today. A new state law requires employers with five or more employees to have a retirement plan for workers. The deadline to have everything in place was June 30th. Employers who missed the deadline are facing a fine of $250 per eligible employee if the non-compliance extends beyond 90 days. The fine jumps to $500 per employee if it goes on longer than 180 days.
Juli and Raleigh say the new retirement plan will probably cost them an additional $40,000 per year in required matching contributions.
Food supplies aren’t the only scarcity. Getting new employees has also been a challenge, same as everywhere else.
Juli says they can’t get anyone for less than $16 per hour, “and they want a raise in two months,” she says in exasperation.
But she gives high praise to her long-time employees who’ve stuck with her through the Covid lockdowns and now inflation and a recession.
With inflation raging and prices for everything going up so much, Juli says business has fallen off a little. Her lunch crowd isn’t as big as it was six months ago.
Tough decisions
Sometimes business is slow enough that one or more employees should be sent home for the day. With tears welling up, Juli says she knows every one of her employees have rent to make and bills to pay.
Sometimes she doesn’t send anyone home, even though there’s not enough work for them to do. “My heart won’t let me do that,” she says softly, adding, “Everyone has a story and everyone has to pay bills.”
But then Juli’s business head takes over and she says there are two things they must do in order to stay open: raise prices and cut back on labor costs. She says she won’t shrink portion sizes because her customers expect a certain amount of food for the price.
“I don’t see it improving in the near term,” Raleigh says.
She says she and Raleigh do everything on faith that things will work out.
It offers little solace, but Juli and Raleigh say every restaurant in Lodi is facing the same challenges. Raleigh says he thinks some restaurants will close, but Juli is more hopeful.
“We’re going to have to find a way to make it work,” says Juli.
“Our plan is to be here, no matter what,” says Raleigh.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
