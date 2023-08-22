Steve Mann: Former Lodi resident says she was spared from Lahaina’s raging inferno

“It’s the most horrific thing you’ve ever seen.” That’s what former Lodi resident Christiane Mello said on Sunday as she described the devastation from the recent fire that leveled the beachside community of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui. She and husband Dave’s Lahaina home on Front Street didn’t burn down, but she says it might be torn down. They won’t be going back anytime soon. All of her neighbor’s homes were burned to the ground, but they survived. She says God spared their lives. The couple owns three Round Table pizza parlors, one in nearby Kaanapali, but it’s anything but business as usual. The Mellos have started a campaign of “pizza and prayer,” serving up personal-sized pizza pies for free, and offering to pray with customers. Donations are also being accepted. “It’s been really hard and we all need to stick together. If you live on the west side and have been devastated by fire, come to Round Table, we are here for you,” their Facebook page reads. Christiane says they give away about 500 pizzas a day, about 2,500 so far. The couple’s generosity has nipped their finances, she says, but Round Table corporate has also stepped up and has been donating some ingredients. Donations they receive go to those affected by the fire and their staff. “Most are young teenagers” volunteering their time, say the Mellos. She says some of her employees have lost friends and family members, yet they show up to work every day. Christiane lived in Lodi for about 15 years and worked as a massage therapist at Wine and Roses. She moved to Maui three years ago. Even though they can’t return to their home, Christiane says, “We’re not feeling like a victim at all.” She believes the death count could reach 1,000, and some people may never be found because their remains were completely incinerated. She says the heat was so intense that it melted cars. The couple is trying to keep from thinking about their own situation by focusing on others. “Thank you for the calls, prayers, texts and donations; we appreciate you all. We’re just doing God’s work,” she says. Those wishing to donate can send money via Venmo to @christiane-mello.
COULD IT HAPPEN HERE?: Most of the world watched in horror as the devastating fire consumed the town of Lahaina. Now, some are asking, could it happen here? While anything is possible, here’s what Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson says: “We are better prepared in California to move more resources quicker than on the island of Maui. Maui poses significant logistical challenges because they’re surrounded by water. It is difficult to bring fire engines to the island where here in Lodi there are no obstacles like that.”
NAMING NAMES: If you’re a Tokay High student or grad, this may be of interest to you. So, how did the school come up with the moniker, “Tokay Tigers”? Well, Tim Storey, who graduated from Tokay in 1973, says during their senior year, students were called into an assembly and asked to vote on new school colors and a mascot. He says fellow alum Laura and her friend Janice were in charge of counting ballots. Storey says Laura told him that the name “Crushers” won by two votes. However, both girls hated it and instead reported “Tigers” as the winner. True or not, an interesting tale, and Storey says, “It only took 50 years to come out.”
HELP WANTED: The “help wanted” sign will soon be in the window at City Hall as the search for a new city manager begins. For those who’ve been napping, Steve Schwabauer is resigning and will clear out his desk in about a month. Schwabauer is one of only six city managers since 1948, when Lodi adopted the city manager form of government.
The average tenure is about 10 years. Lodi’s first city manager was Doug Weller, who started July 1, 1948 — 75 years ago. His starting salary was $550 per month. He served until 1957. Former city clerk Henry Glaves assumed the post on Oct. 1, 1957. He is the longest-serving manager in the city’s history, lasting 28 years in the job.
Tom Peterson followed Glaves. Peterson was Lodi’s assistant city manager from 1964 to 1973. He left to become city manager of Woodland, then returned to Lodi in 1985, taking Glaves’ position. Peterson lasted 10 years in the job, retiring in 1995. Lodi Finance Director Dixon Flynn was appointed as Peterson’s successor. He retired in 2004 and was followed by Blair King in 2005.
King resigned in 2010 to take a job as CM in Coronado, CA. Former Community Development Director Rad Bartlam was appointed to the top post that same year, serving first as interim, then as the permanent manager. Bartlam left for Chino Hills, Southern California, in 2014. City Attorney Steve Schwabauer was tapped to follow Bartlam that same year.
Schwabauer will become general manager of the North San Joaquin Water District in October. Today, the position pays $256,793.59 a year.
THINKING BACK: There was a bit of a social media buzz to our story a few weeks ago about how some people wish some long-gone businesses would reappear.
Many people miss the Cottage Bakery, Cal Skate, Howard’s Deli, and the Soup Ladle. Others mentioned School Street Bistro, Sunset Theater, Christensen’s Fashions, Long John Silvers, King Yin Café, and Happy Steak, King Tsin, Girl Talk, Let’s Celebrate, Bagel Express, Blewett’s, Camelot smorgasbord, Andres, and Alexander’s bakery.
Of course, that’s just a smattering of the businesses that were here, are gone, but not forgotten. The city’s landscape has definitely changed over the years, and we’re told it’s a little unsettling for oldsters of all ages who’ve witnessed the evolution.
FLASHBACK: Here’s more of the back story on what used to be Lodi’s largest private employer, Super Mold Corp., courtesy of Lodi’s Bill Beckman. His dad G.O. Beckman, a 1920 Lodi High grad, was appointed secretary of the newly-formed corporation in 1926.
The elder Beckman, also a salesman, traveled the country selling tire molds. He went on to become president of the company in 1941, according to Bill. His salary when he retired in 1960 was a whopping $13,000. Its value has gone up about 937% since then and would be worth about $134k in today’s dollars. “My dad treated Super Mold like his first child, always thinking of the company first. When the company folded it hurt him badly,” says Bill. It hurt him in more than one way.
Bill’s cousin, stockbroker Milard Beckman, advised the elder Beckman to sell some of the thousands of Super Mold shares he owned and to diversify. Didn’t happen. “My dad refused and rode the stock to the bottom,” he says.
Bill’s brother Jim, who originally told us the Super Mold story, went to work for the company in 1961, but quit after a few years, taking a job at Guild Winery in Lodi. After Guild went out of business, Jim took a winery job in Napa. He died last September.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
