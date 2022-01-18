With schools in nearby districts choosing to close classrooms and revert to online learning, Lodi Unified has decided to stay the course, keeping schools open and students in actual classrooms. But for how long?
District Trustee Ron Heberle says as of last week there had been no discussion of closing schools again. But all eyes continue to be on the county health department, whose public health officer actually calls the shots. Should Public Health decide that schools should close again, the district would basically be obligated to comply, says Heberle.
ALL IN THE FAMILY: Like father, like son. Retired Lodi City Manager Dixon Flynn’s son Andrew has followed in his father’s footsteps by going into public service in Mt. Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania.
Andrew became commission president (mayor) of the 33,000-population town earlier this month. Also like his dad, he’s spent 15 years in the public finance arena. He’s also founder and CEO of a technology company providing public agency fiscal administration, oversight and transparency. Dixon and his wife Judy are, of course, over the moon with pride.
UPDATE: Pietro’s Trattoria and Woodbridge Crossing restaurants have both reopened after a several-day Covid closure. … Here’s an update on our item last week announcing the closure of the Corner Scone Bakery. Owner Terrie Green went online to explain to her customers that she plans to move to Porto, Portugal this summer, and closing the bakery would give her time to wrap things up here. She writes, “My hope is to find a loving buyer that will continue in the award-winning fashion the bakery is known for!”
Green also owns the Hidden Tea Room around the corner, and says people can place custom orders for bakery items and pick them up there. Green has been a successful Realtor in Lodi for over 10 years and when she saw an opportunity to collaborate with daughter Tara in the bakery, she jumped on it.
FETCH: Some people aren’t happy about the News-Sentinel now being delivered exclusively by mail. If you’re one of them, you’re not alone. Dan Phelps writes to say that even Rudy, his 9-year-old Labrador, doesn’t know what to make of it. “Each morning (Rudy) had the task of running out to fetch the paper and deliver it to my hand. (Now) he just sits at the door and looks at me,” says Dan.
THIS ‘N THAT: The Meehleis and Sinclair Foundation along with the Lodi Boosters of Boys/Girls Sports (B.O.B.S.) donated $14,817 to the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. The money is being used to purchase a new Daktronics scoreboard at Tony Zupo Field. The bleachers, as you’ll remember, were destroyed a couple years ago when a couple kids set the place on fire. Insurance proceeds will be used to rebuild the historic playing field, say city officials. … The Garland Company of Cleveland, Ohio has completed the first phase of the Hutchins Street Square roof repair, in case you care. … The City Manager’s Office says the city has received about 55% of its normal rainfall for the year, with more rain anticipated. They also say the Sierra snowpack will equate to more hydro power generation, which equates to lower energy costs, which equates to potentially lower electric bills, which equates to happier customers.
FAMILY BUSINESS: Denise Warmerdam and family recently purchased the Twisted Barrel Winery. She and her husband Marc, plus all five of their kids and their families, have invested in the boutique winery, located at the eastern-most end of Turner Road. Denise has been an administrative assistant at the board of supervisors in Stockton for years. She currently works alongside Supervisor Chuck Winn. The winery was started in 2014 by Verl Tanner, the senior winemaker, and Mike Salimbeni of Lathrop. It started as a hobby and “quickly became a passion,” says Tanner.
WINE WEEKEND: Among the various annual events making a comeback this year is the Wine and Chocolate, slated for Feb. 4-6. It will be the event’s 25th year celebrating local wines and, of course, that decadent paring partner — chocolate! Some 30 local wineries are participating in this year’s event. The Friday activity features an invitation-only evening out at participating wineries. On Saturday, wine-lovers are on their own, going from tasting room to tasting room. On the last day, people are invited to a “winemaker’s brunch” at Wine and Roses Hotel and Restaurant. As in the past, hundreds are wine lovers are expected.
BY THE NUMBERS: Here are more insights from the 2020 census. A little over 60% of the Lodi population is white, which is significantly less than the national average (76.3 percent).
Lodi’s Hispanic and Latino population stands at 37.8%, far exceeding the national average of 18.5%. About 8.2% of Lodians under 65 live with a disability, and 7.5% of the local population under age 65 has no health insurance. Some 62% of Lodi’s population over the age of 16 is part of the civilian work force. Over half of the local work force is female. But workers aren’t commuting far to get to work. The average travel time to work is about 26 minutes. There are almost 42,000 Lodians who are voting age. Of those, 33,539 are actually registered to vote. About 24% of registered voters are Latino, and 5% are Asian-American. The rest are part of other ethnic groups. In the November 2020 election, 21% of those who voted were Latino.
MEMORIALS: Lodi Lake is one of the most popular spots in town. It’s a magnet for fishermen (and women), boaters, kayakers, walkers, sightseers, and nature enthusiasts. It’s also a popular place for memorials. In fact, it may be too popular. Some say there are limits to the number of plaques, trees and benches the park can accommodate, and it’s time to consider alternate memorial opportunities. To that end, the Parks and Recreation Commission considered the topic at their meeting a couple weeks ago. Among the recommendations was having a plaque at the Parks and Rec office. Some 40 bench and plaque donations have been made at the park since 2003. Twenty-five trees have also been donated to Lodi Lake by Tree Lodi.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “All I’m sayin’ is that if I got three polio vaccines in a year and I still got polio, I’d start asking some questions.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.