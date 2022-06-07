Lodi District Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Patrick will officially announce his retirement this week. He’s been with the chamber for 21 years, the longest-serving top official in the organization’s history. “I’m ready,” says Patrick as he reflects upon the past and contemplates the future. He says he and wife Susan will be investigating their future steps this summer. It may include moving out of state, he says. Patrick considers the chamber’s award-winning Vision 2020 “economic visioning project” one of his happiest memories of working with the organization. Patrick worked for Goehring Meats for four years before joining the chamber. His last day will be at the end of this year.
HELP WANTED: We’ve written about the hiring difficulties the Lodi Police Department has experienced over the past several years. But now it may have reached critical mass. The department is so short-staffed they will be unable to fill all shifts, police officials say. “In my time here, I have never seen staffing this bad,” says Police Chief Sierra Brucia. “We have been saying this for about five years now and each year it gets worse,” he laments. To ensure enough officers are on the streets at all times, they will be pulling staff from other assignments to fill shift vacancies. The shortage is mainly a result of injuries, family leave, and retirements. “We have 72 of our allotted 78 positions filled, however, seven of those officers are in training,” the chief says, but he believes the shortage is temporary. There are two trainees who will be ready for solo duty in a couple months. Brucia is also anticipating the arrival of some newly-graduated academy cadets and, perhaps, some seasoned officers who “lateral” into the department. “Part of the problem comes from a smaller qualified candidate pool that exists and the desire of people to join our profession right now” says Brucia. “But remember, if you call LPD you will get the help you need,” the chief says reassuringly. … Police officers will receive a 7% raise in July, followed by a 4% raise the next two years. They will also receive one additional paid holiday (Juneteenth) as part of the pay package. The three-year contract will cost the city an additional $2.245 million. Police officials believe the new contract will make the department more competitive in terms of compensation, and help them attract and retain officers.
CASH COUNT: Steve Ding has raised the most money in his bid for the Dist. 4 County Supervisor seat, by a 2-to-1 margin. He collected $105,027 through May 21. In second place is Paul Brennan, who’s raised $51,049. Next is Steve Colangelo, who raised $50,530. Former sheriff Steve Moore is in fourth place with $36,421 in campaign donations, followed by Nancy St. Clair, who has raised $20,837. Doug Kuehne had not filed his latest campaign statement by press time.
SHOCKING: Stand by for higher electric bills. The city is reporting that their “energy cost adjustment” charge, or ECA, will be “much higher” than expected this summer, a result of the global energy crisis. What does that mean to you? Well, maybe 40 bucks more on your June electric bill. City officials say monthly electric bills will be, on average, $30 to $65 higher through September. They blame a number of factors, including the drought and lack of cheap(er) hydro power. Officials say they are doing everything they can to limit the impact, such as locking in rates and buying “forward supplies.” Even at the higher rates, city officials say Lodi’s residential rates are 30% lower than PG&E, who will reportedly be raising rates by 15% next year.
GOING STRONG: Lodi High Class of 1950 will be celebrating their 72nd reunion at a luncheon tomorrow, June 8 at Pietro's on Kettleman. These folks graduated 72 years ago! That’s kind of a big deal, no? Twenty-eight grads from the class are signed up to attend along with their friends and spouses.
MEMORIAL: Last week we wrote about the new Firefighter Memorial going up at Station 1 on Elm Street. Turns out it is much more of a community project than we thought. Besides cash donations, several businesses have contributed labor and materials to build it. Among the donors are LR Varwig & Sons, RJQ Landscape and Design, Bockmon and Woody Electric Co., California Rock and Ready Mix, Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi, Alricks Steel, Custom Concrete Systems, and Bob and Anna Morgan. “It has really been amazing to see the community come together to support this project. We are so grateful for everyone that has been involved!” says fire department spokesperson Michelle Munoz.
SUDS BUZZ: This Saturday the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club will be throwing its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Lodi Craft Beer Festival at Lodi Lake from 3 to 6 p.m. One of the most popular attractions at the festival is the Breathalyzer booth. You read that right. Lodi PD Officer Sean Blandford runs the booth and administers the tests. Event chairman Chris Olsen says there are many repeat customers at the booth, too. Seems some fairgoers will drink a few beer samples, take a test, drink some more, take another test, repeating the routine until the needle is just barely in the green. Then there’s the amateur brewer’s contest, featuring such competitors as Brew Angels, Golden State Brew Club, and WTF, which stands for “wort to fermentation,” the fermentation process for beer, of course. Net proceeds benefit Lodi House, Lodi Boys and Girls Club, LOEL center, Got Kids, Hospice of San Joaquin and other charities.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of stage and screen star Pat Yankee, who died in a Lodi nursing home on Memorial Day. Born in Lodi in 1927 as Patricia Weigum, Ms. Yankee enjoyed a long career as a musician and stage performer. She starred in the 1946 film, “It’s Great to be Young.” She also performed in the off-Broadway musical, “Basin Street” in 1983. Yankee performed for years with American trombonist and bandleader Turk Murphy. Yankee and Murphy died 30 years to the day of each other, according to local musician Bob Romans. … We also note the passing of Ken Wiebe, who died on May 18 from pancreatic cancer, following a 3-year fight to beat the disease. Ken was a gentleman and a gentle spirit. He was a devoted man of faith, having served as deacon at Temple Baptist Church. He was born and raised in Lodi and met his future wife Donna while on the School Street drag. A classic love story and a classy guy.
FLASHBACK: Vice President Dan Quayle visited Lodi during the annual Labor Day Field and Fair Day at Hutchins Street Square on Sept. 7, 1992. It was an election year, and Quayle, who famously misspelled the word “potato,” was in town looking for votes. His 11-minute speech was given before an estimated crowd of 10,000 mostly friendly spectators. The vice president was whisked into Stockton Metro Airport aboard an A. G. Spanos jet, then escorted into town by secret service agents. The late Lodi Police Lt. Charlie Mauch wouldn’t say much about the special preparations the department made in advance of Quayle’s visit, but they were substantial. Life Medical Industries CEO Mike Nilssen said one of his ambulances was assigned to follow the Quayle motorcade. Naturally, the secret service wouldn’t share any of the details of their preparations for the visit, either. However, it was rumored that agents, working with local law enforcement, determined who owned all the homes surrounding Hutchins Street Square and ran a background check on each. Quayle’s visit was pulled off without a hitch. “This is special, really special,” Hutchins Street Square Coordinator Charlene Lange said at the time. “There will be a lot of children who will remember this day forever,” she predicted. The Bush-Quayle ticket lost that November with the election of Bill Clinton as president.
