Imagine peering in your waiting room and seeing the Lone Ranger sitting there. When he was a young optometrist working in the L.A. area, Dr. Floyd Zastrow had a very special patient: actor Clayton Moore. The horse-riding hero played alongside his sidekick Tonto in the 1950s-era television series, The Lone Ranger. Patient Moore was in to see Dr. Zastrow for some contact lenses, a relatively new innovation at the time, according to Zastrow’s daughter Clare Reynolds. But the good doctor was never able to get Moore fitted with lenses, says Clare, because Moore could never get used to having a “foreign body” in his eyes. But it wasn’t a total loss. Clare remembers her dad bringing home autographed pictures and silver bullets that he received from the famed actor. Moore died in 1999, presumably without contact lenses, at age 85 in West Hills, a suburb of L.A. Dr. Zastrow will turn 97 in September.
TOUGH TIMES: Continuing with our assessment of the Lodi real estate market, local mortgage broker Wes Rice says Lodi homes prices actually went up by about 2% to 3% since Jan. 1. However, last July Lodi prices had dropped by about 10%, he says. Rice says the market is leveling out with current rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage approaching 7%. One thing propping up local prices is the lack of homes for sale. “It’s simple supply and demand,” he says. There are currently only about 34 properties for sale in Lodi. Typically, there is at least twice that number of listings. While he says his crystal ball is cracked and cloudy, he does believe mortgage rates will be in the 5% range by the end of this year. Rice says with the economy slowing down and unemployment rising, rates should start to decline as well. He says there are several factors influencing rates, including recent bank failures and the potential for even more to fail. Rice believes there are many community banks in the U.S. on the brink of collapse because of what high interest rates have done to their portfolios.
MUSIC MAGIC: The Fusion Music Festival held three weeks ago raised approximately $36,000 for projects at LOEL Center, according to the Sunrise Rotary Club, the event’s sponsor. The show staged nine performers, including three tribute bands. The festival was a tribute to LOEL Center’s late executive director, Tracy Williams, who succumbed to cancer in 2021. It was her dream to renovate LOEL’s bathrooms and social hall. Work has already begun. … Avenue West apartments, on the corner of Lodi and Ham, just changed hands, selling for $4.775 million. The 26-unit, two-story apartment complex was built in 1969.
LITTLE BIT COUNTRY: Denis’ Country Kitchen was recently purchased by Randy Anzaldo, who lives in Mountain House. Besides an updated atmosphere, the place now sports a “global fusion” lunch menu with lots of swank. However, the much-beloved breakfast lineup, which is what put the restaurant on the map in the first place, has been kept. Some say their buttermilk pancakes are the best in town. Their tricked-out lunch menu includes a Texas burger, California chicken sandwich, Carnitas tacos, traditional Filipino lumpia, and bacon cheeseburger sliders. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday but serves brunch every Sunday. Anzaldo’s motto is, “Never serve food you won’t serve to your friends or family.”
TICKET TO RIDE: For the past 11 years the city has hired a private security company to patrol four of its main buildings, including city hall, the library, Hutchins Street Square, and the transit station and parking structure on Sacramento Street. The city just renewed the contract for three years for $1.6 million. … The city is applying to receive state funds to extend the “Free Student Fare” program. The program provides free public transportation to K-12 students, which allows them to ride the Lodi Grapeline five days a week. The program began in 2019 and costs about $143,000 per year to operate.
EMERGENCY: The SJC Board of Supes voted recently to “seize control” of the Office of Emergency Services (OES). The Board voted to make it a separate department, directly reportable to the Supes, according to Supervisor Steve Ding’s assistant, Nicole Goehring. Evidently the BOS collectively thought OES was too important for them not to have direct control over. This is the first action to reorganize and restructure the organization, says Goehring.
FLASHBACK: Lodi Police were frantic the evening of March 3, 1972. There appeared to be a firebug on the loose. Someone had set three fires in East Lodi in the span of two hours. The first was a home on South Garfield, which investigators believe was started by a firebomb. Next, a car was torched in the 800 block of S. Stockton. While firefighters were enroute to that blaze they received a call of a dumpster fire behind a shed at the nearby California Fruit Exchange. Investigators worried the same person could be responsible for all the fires. Alert neighbors helped save the female resident of the Garfield home. Preliminary investigation led officers to suspect that blaze, and maybe all of them, was started by a former friend of the woman living in the house. Meanwhile, not far away, a driverless Lodi police cruiser backed into a house at the corner of Oak and Garfield. Apparently, the car’s transmission slipped into reverse while the engine was running. Luckily, no one was injured. Just a swamp cooler and an officer’s pride. About the same time as all this was happening, News-Sentinel City Editor Lange Winckler reportedly ran from the newsroom, yelling that his house was on fire. A few minutes later a red-faced Winckier returned to work, embarrassed. The fire had been on East Oak, not West Oak where he lived.
