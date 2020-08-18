Mayor Doug Kuehne says they need shelter and “wrap-around” services. Council Member Mark Chandler agrees with Kuehne that they need shelter and social services.
But council members Alan Nakanishi and JoAnne Mounce would like to give them the heave ho, if they had their druthers. What to do about the homeless? That’s the question, and there are opinions galore.
When it was revealed that the city is seriously considering converting the National Guard Armory and adjacent softball field into a homeless home and service center, it raised the ire of many townsfolk, to put it politely. Some of them took aim at City Manager Steve Schwabauer, who endured an email tongue-lashing at the last city council meeting. Everyone believes something has to be done, but there’s little agreement beyond that.
Mounce thinks there should be a place to put the homeless where they can pitch their tents and have access to services and sanitation stations. But not within the city limits. Kuehne says the city needs to get creative in finding funds for a site to care for the homeless. He also says the city has to gear up for the anticipated release of thousands more inmates from state prisons, something the governor has pledged will happen.
Nakanishi is concerned about the homeless spreading the coronavirus. He, too, thinks the best place to house the unsheltered is somewhere in the county, outside the city. He says, ominously, “It’s not going to get better.” Chandler says it’s a statewide problem that requires a statewide solution. No one would commit to supporting the armory proposal, but three of them didn’t seem to rule it out, either. Chandler said he wants to hear from more constituents before deciding anything. Most said funding was the biggest hurdle. “We’ve been handed a recipe and told to make something of it,” the mayor said resolutely.
This might be a good question to ask those to aspire to serve on the city council. What’s their solution?
BIG NEWS: You probably saw the body camera video like everyone else in America of Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea pulling a wheelchair-bound man from the railroad tracks a split-second before a freight train would have killed him. The footage was featured on all the national news broadcasts and posted on media websites across the country. Erika was interviewed by national news outlets. To say we’re proud would be a gross understatement.
COUNTING COVID: Well, folks, no amount of lipstick will make this look pretty. The virus numbers are downright ugly. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital is operating near capacity with over 100 patients checked in. Thirty-something of them are COVID patients. Their intensive care unit is at 150 percent capacity right now, according to hospital publicist Lauren Nelson, but they can expand, if needed.
“Those who need care should not hesitate to seek care,” she emphasizes. “We are here, we are open, we are ready to care for everyone who needs it.” … To show their support and gratitude for battling the pandemic, Quail Lakes Baptist Church in Stockton sent over an ice cream truck to the hospital’s back door last week, offering free ice cream for all employees. Sweet. … Speaking of cones, the cone lane outside the hospital on Fairmont Avenue is part of the “setup for the emergency room entrance,” according to Nelson.
POWERLESS: You may not have been one of them, but some of Lodi’s electric customers had their power temporarily cut off recently as part of a state order to participate with PG&E in rolling blackouts, say city officials. Flashback 19 years ago, and it was the same scenario — except the city’s electric utility director at the time refused to pull the plug.
“Bad planning on their part does not constitute an emergency on my part,” Alan Vallow said at the time. “My customers have pulled their weight,” Vallow told a Sentinel reporter in 2001. His line in the sand drew national headlines for Vallow, and just as many critics. Lodi could be in store for even more blackouts this week as hot weather continues.
THE SECRET: So, Lodi’s Lorraine Katzakian turned 100 years young last Thursday. To celebrate the milestone in this era of COVID-19, her family threw her a “drive-by” birthday bash. Friends and admirers drove by in cars and honked their best wishes to her. Lorraine braved the 100-degree heat that day, standing on her front porch, looking like a 29-year-old. What’s her secret? “A little white wine,” she confides to a visitor.
HISTORIC PERSPECTIVE: If you happen by the California Automobile Museum in Sacramento you might notice a grand old wooden customer counter there. It’s a beautiful piece of furniture. The counter’s quite old, actually, and it may even look a little familiar to many longtime Lodians. It’s the same wooden counter that greeted people when they entered the old Carnegie Library on Pine Street, now Carnegie Forum. You can almost see City Librarian Amy Boynton standing there, behind it.
The distinctive counter didn’t make the move to the new library when it opened in the ‘70s at the corner of Church and Locust. It soon became a storage problem for the city and eventually ended up being kept in the old auto shop building at Hutchins Street Square. From there it was moved to a warehouse Jeff Kirst owned, according to Charlene Lange, who used to run the Square. The historic piece eventually found its way to the auto museum, thanks to former Lodian Todd Darling. The museum “is absolutely thrilled to have it,” says Darling, who arranged for them to get it. The historic artifact, which the museum is restoring to its former glory, almost ended up as firewood, says Charlene. “No one wanted it,” she said.
… Sunset Theater owner Terry Clark has hired local historic preservationist Lisa Craig to apply to the California Office of Historic Preservation to see if the theater has any historic significance. The Sunset is apparently only one of three remaining theaters with that kind of design. … The Alexander’s Bakery building could be razed within the next couple weeks, according to Clark. Just waiting on permits. Plans are to build a commercial building in its place that will house some storefronts, possibly including a small bakery.
CITY’S LIST: What’s city hall done for us lately? Here’s a list of what they’ve done to date in helping citizens and businesses deal with the impacts of the pandemic, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer: free use of city rights of way for open air business; the city has paid for the orange “k rails” that surround seating areas in the street in front of restaurants; they’ve provided free permits to move business outside on private property; residential customers received a $55 utility rebate, and a higher amount for commercial customers, totaling $3 million; they ceased utility cutoffs for non-payment; they waived late fees even before it was mandated by the state; the city is participating in the Great Plates Delivered program as an economic development tool for local restaurants, and as a tool to keep vulnerable people safe; the community development department has been kept fully open for business, including plan check and inspection, so businesses can keep operating; the city partially sponsored free COVID testing at the library.
LAST LAUGH: As posted on social media: “I’m not self-medicating with chocolate. The lady at Walgreen’s wrote me a prescription. Well, she called it a receipt. Whatever. Same thing.”
