Family teams up with YouTube star to return Lodi man’s beloved car

Back in the ‘70s, Ben Carlton had a hobby of restoring old cars. His favorite was a 1932 DeSoto that he originally bought for $150. It was his pride and joy. His dream car. However, in 1990 he made the tough decision to sell it so he could use the funds to help raise his granddaughter, who has disabilities.
Fast-forward 30 years. Ben is now 85 years old and living in West Point. The rest of his family lives in the Lodi-Stockton area.
Unbeknownst to Ben, his daughter Peggy Wentz has always wanted to reunite her dad with his beloved DeSoto. As luck would have it, she spotted it online one day. It was for sale — $48,950 — in Gig Harbor, Washington.
There was no way they could afford that much. Even a GoFundMe page failed raise enough.
Enter 24-year-old millionaire YouTube star David Dobrik, who heard about the quest to buy the car and return it to its elderly former owner. Dobrik apparently likes to buy cars and give them to people as a form of philanthropy.
After much urging and negotiating by Ben’s great-grandson Ethan Urich, Dobrik finally agreed to buy the car. He even flew in from L.A. to be on hand for the surprise.
So, on Sunday, June 13, Ben was lured down the hill to Lodi so he could be given a box with a key in it. He was puzzled by the gift. He recognized the key, but didn’t know what it meant. Ben was then told to look outside, in the driveway. There with a big ol’ red bow on top of Ben’s cherished ’32 DeSoto. All shined up, just like the day he sold it to strangers. He was speechless. He had no idea.
Recalling the story still brings tears of joy to his daughter Peggy. Today, the classic keepsake sits parked in Ben’s garage, back where it belongs.
Help wanted
The local labor shortage is real. Just in the last week the Avenue Grill announced on social media that they could not open for a day because of no staff. (They are looking to hire a line cook, if you’re interested.) On the same day last week, the Starbucks on Ham Lane started opening two hours later because of a staff shortage.
A locally popular wedding venue reportedly had to cancel at least one booked wedding reception because there were not enough people to work the event.
A local contractor reports that some building materials (steel) are backlogged and orders are arriving a month or two late.
In the money
The proposed access center for the homeless is not necessarily a done deal, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer. There remains much to do, he says, starting with a search for ongoing funding. But they’re off to a good start.
The city received a $2.8 million commitment from the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday to help run the center once it’s open. The grant includes $2 million for the center itself and $800,000 to create a temporary emergency shelter with 50 beds. The city also continues to collect public input on the concept.
The deal may not be done, but it’s close. ...
The city received a $750,000 pledge from the state, through Assemblyman Jim Cooper’s office, to be used in the restoration of Zupo Field (which burned down a couple years ago). Cost of the rebuilding project is over a mil. ...
Word was also received recently that Lodi will get more than $7.8 million in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Getting clean
If you’ve got some property in town that’s polluted, the city wants to evaluate it — for free.
Soil contamination used to be the kiss of death for any property with problems like that. No buyer would touch it. But now the city has a free program where they will help you discover if a property is contaminated, and if it is, help determine what needs to be done about it.
The “brownfield” program is being run by Astrida Trupovnieks, business development manager for the city. She says the assessment is the first step toward getting a property a clean bill of health. She invites anyone interested in taking advantage of such a service to contact her at city hall.
Hot dog
The permit application is in for a new food cart called Lodi Hot Dogs. Owner Nathan Keyawa (not to be confused with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs) says he’s “very excited for this endeavor,” but isn’t ready to say where the cart will be stationed or what the final menu will be. According to his social media page, gourmet hot dogs will be the main course.
However, Lodi Hot Dogs won’t be the first hot dog stand to grace Lodi sidewalks. Remember Louis “Dink” Fugazi, who is now 86? He’s the colorful character who used to serve up weenies and wisecracks from his food cart parked in front of the post office. He was also a fixture at city council meetings where he would offer advice to city fathers.
No word on how soon the new hot dog cart will appear.
Open again
Habañero Hots reopened last week to a packed house. The popular Mexican restaurant on Victor Road was shuttered for nine months as a result of a kitchen fire.
Various delays extended the closure much longer than owner John DeNigris expected. However, he spent the intervening months renovating the kitchen, bar and dining room areas.
They’ve been open for about a week now and wait times have ranged from 30 to 90 minutes. They even stopped taking to-go orders a few times because the staff couldn’t handle the volume, we’re told. DeNigris says business has been muy bueno.
Parched
Everyone knows there’s a drought in California right now. But the water shortage seems to be especially acute around the old General Mills plant on Turner Road. Residents living adjacent to the property have complained that the trees planted on the south and west sides of the property are dry and have been let to die. Now it looks like they’re being removed. No plans for development of that section of land have been submitted to the city. ...
Trees on the previously GM-owned parcel across the street aren’t looking much better. But that property may soon be developed into an up-scale hotel, apartments, restaurant and shopping area. An environmental impact report is scheduled to be released for public comment this fall.
Remembrance
We note the passing last week of retired Lodi Public Library Director Nancy Martinez. Nancy brought harmony and innovation to the library. She was outgoing and kind, thoughtful of other people.
During her tenure as director, Nancy would begin to move the department into the digital age. She was not afraid to try things, or to fail. Nancy had a sense of humor and was fun to be around, even when things were tough.
She was a team player, but above all else, she was a nice person. She will be missed. ...
We also note the recent passing of Ed Olson, who died on May 13 at age 98. Ed was married to former city councilwoman Evelyn Olson. Together they owned and operated the Music Box and Robinson’s Feed store. Actually, Evie ran the music store with her Jeff, and Ed ran the feed company with son Rex.
Ed was a soft-spoken businessman. He enjoyed playing golf with buddies and shooting the breeze with friends about politics and other topics of the day. When Ed retired, he sold the feed store to son Rex, who himself has retired and sold the store to others. Jeff still owns and operates the Music Box on Lodi Avenue.
Breather
Both my readers have been panting for a breather, so there may be no column next week.
