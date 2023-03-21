Did you catch it? Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig unearthed a bit of a news nugget at last Wednesday’s public hearing to consider a significant overhaul of the city’s solid waste system. She says in 2010 Waste Management, the city’s garbage collection franchisee, “bought” a contract extension. The company donated $1 million towards the Grape Bowl renovation project and received a seven-year contract extension as a quid pro quo. Normally, when a franchise agreement expires, it goes out to bid again. So now, instead of ending in a year or so, the contract with Waste Management expires in about 2030.
WHO KNOWS?: What’s going into the old Bank of America building on School Street? Excellent question. A few people around town know, but they’re not saying. The Shadow usually knows, but even he’s stumped. We understand the building’s in escrow, but the buyer is unknown, and no one’s talking. Lips are sealed tighter than a pair of Spandex. The federal government should be this secretive. After occupying that corner of downtown for at least 80 years, BofA closed down when COVID hit, and never re-opened. They only came back to rip everything out. The building is now but a shell of its former self. There used to be three BofAs in town. Now there’s one.
WATER WORRIES: Here we go again. The EPA says it will enact new rules in 60 days to limit what they are calling “forever chemicals” from drinking water. The substances are reportedly used in fire suppression and textile manufacturing. The new regs will require cities like Lodi to test for and eliminate the chemicals, if found. Here’s where it gets interesting. The maximum allowed concentration will be four parts per trillion. One part is the equivalent of one drop in 21 million gallons of water. As you may remember, over the past 30 years the city has spent tens of millions of dollars removing laundry solvents from contaminated dirt and filtering out microscopic traces of ag chemicals from well water. City Manager Steve Schwabauer says the city has run tests but found no evidence of these new chemicals. However, he says the new EPA thresholds are lower and the tests will be “very expensive,” to say nothing of the cleanup.
SPIKED: Larry Seiler was riding his bike around downtown the other day when he noticed some of the railroad spikes on the rails behind the train station were loose, actually sticking up, and ready to come out. Indeed, he says some of them are missing. Aren’t these babies what keep the tracks nailed down and, presumably, in alignment? With all the recent news about train derailments and toxic chemical spills, Larry notified the Federal Railroad Administration, which acknowledged his call. Let’s see if they actually fix it.
GALLONS FOR GOOD: It may not be a world’s record, but Lodi-area resident Fred Donald just donated his 201st unit of blood, equal to 25 gallons of the red stuff. He’s been a virtual plasma pump. He started giving blood almost half a century ago to the Delta Blood Bank. Since then, he says he’s given 77 units to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 38 units to the Red Cross “Heros for Babies,” and 86 units to the community. With the latest donation he made late last month, Donald says he’s achieved the goal he set for himself 46 years ago. One wonders how many lives he’s helped save along the way.
INCHING AHEAD: Self-confessed “weather nut” Mike Kaminski disputes the seasonal rain totals we’ve been reporting here from Dr. Sweeney’s “Lodi Lake Weather” website. He says Sweeney’s weather station may be off by about four inches. We reported a couple weeks ago that Lodi’s seasonal total (so far) was 26 or so inches. Kaminski says it is closer to 22, citing Golden Gate Weather Services. Lodi lacks an “official” weather station, something our city fathers and mother ought to consider when deciding what to do with last year’s $8 million surplus. There used to be an official city weather station at the firehouse on Ham Lane, but it was decommissioned years ago. … As of this writing, Camanche Reservoir is about 80% of capacity, taking in slightly more than it is releasing, so it is filling up. The Cal. Dept. of Water Resources says Camanche is currently at 126% of average.
PATCH JOB: The city just awarded a contract to Roseville firm TPA Construction to do repairs at the long-ago damaged parking structure on Sacramento Street. It will cost up to $110, 000 to fix damage done last year by someone spinning donuts on the top floor. The joyriding perpetrator, who turned himself in, lost control and crashed his car into a wall, sending chunks of concrete raining down onto vehicles parked below. The upper floors of the structure have been closed for over a year now, waiting patiently for a patch-up.
TAX TIME: The city just approved a new property tax split agreement with the county, covering future annexations. Under the agreement, the county will keep 60% of the property tax base on newly annexed property. The city keeps the remaining 40%. If this sounds like a bad deal for the city, it’s waaay better than it used to be, when the county kept 90% of the property tax revenue, leaving the city with scraps. New housing developments tend to be financial sinkholes when you consider how much it costs to maintain them.
FLASHBACK: Lodi Union High School District trustees approved $1,200 in expenditures for construction and renovation at the West Campus. The proposed project consisted of 10 new classrooms, two music rooms, three shops, lockers, cafeteria seating, gym bleachers and a new parking area. School officials estimated it would all cost about $689,767. That was in October, 1962 when Lodi High was spread over two sites—East and West campuses. East Campus (now Hutchins Street Square) improvements included bringing buildings up to safety standards, at a cost of $32,955. New heating facilities, painting and flooring would cost $16,310. Emergency construction of four new rooms needed for anticipated increased enrollment would cost $40,000. All the work was being financed through a successful bond issue, according to District Superintendent Dr. H. Lawson Smith. Flash forward to 2020. A major makeover at Lodi High, including demolition of 50 classrooms and construction of 60 new ones, among other site improvements, cost about $75 million to complete. They, too, were financed with (Measure U) bonds.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of longtime Lodi resident and businessman Bruce Burlington. Bruce was born at Mason Hospital on School Street and was a 1944 Lodi High grad. He and his brother Ralph purchased San Joaquin Sulphur in 1957. Bruce remained active in the business until his death on March 15th. His daughter Jan, whose husband is former mayor Mark Chandler, runs the company now. “He was a great guy, a great role model, and the heart and soul of Lodi,” said Chandler. …
We also note the passing of Dellann (“Dee”) Beckley, who passed away on March 6 at the age of 46. Dee managed the Meals on Wheels program at LOEL Center for a number of years. Those who knew her remember her bright smile and sunny personality. Marjory Schrenk, president and CEO of LOEL, said everyone is shocked and saddened by the news. Meals on Wheels volunteer Dawn Strait said, “She always knew every one of the senior diners and asked about each one.” Tracy Williams, LOEL’s long time leader, died almost two years ago at age 54. Schrenk said, “We’ve lost another one.”
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Nothing tests your Christianity like a call to Comcast!”
