The results are in, and they’re not good — but they’re better than last year.
Lodi Unified’s latest California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) testing revealed only 38.6% of students taking the test met (or exceeded) state standards. Put another way, 62% of students in the district don’t make the grade. In the math category, only 26.24% met or exceeded standards.
However, this year’s results were better than last year, according to Dr. Robert Sahli, assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum. He noted several caveats when comparing this year’s results to previous years. The test was shortened and some students took the test from home in 2021, he said. Many students didn’t even take the test in 2021, so the sampling size was inconsistent.
“The results are what they are,” he says. “Teachers have worked their tails off” trying to reverse the learning loss caused by COVID lockdowns and school closures, he said.
MONEY COUNTS: City council candidate Lisa Craig is slightly ahead of fellow candidate Summer Pennino in the fundraising department as they vie for the District 2 seat that’s being vacated by Mayor Mark Chandler. Craig raised $27,126 through Sept. 24. Pennino reeled in $26,229, and Sandra Vargas reported raising $5,500. Hector Galvan had not filed a report by press time. Cameron Bregman, who was the only one to file a statement by press time, reported raising $5,588. He and Rita Mashni are hoping to unseat incumbent Doug Kuehne in the District 3 race. This would be Kuehne’s third term on the council, if elected. This past spring, he also made a run for the Board of Supervisors, but came up a little short in that contest. Alan Nakanishi is all by his lonesome in the District 1 council race, as he is an unchallenged incumbent this year. Even still, Nakanishi raised $2,850.
SUCCESS: It pays to speak up. Last week we profiled a Lodi dad’s efforts to ensure Lodi Unified School District students are afforded a daily opportunity to salute the American flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Chris Adam discovered the school his two children attend had taken something of a pandemic patriotic pass during COVID. Students were only doing the salute and pledge during a weekly assembly after schools reopened. Adam wrote to the Department of Education about his concerns, saying, “I can’t seem to get anyone to give me a straight answer.” His inquiries had an impact: “Both of my kids recited the Pledge of Allegiance this morning,” he reports.
RETIREMENTS: Sheri Zapara has announced her retirement after 42 years of cutting hair and doing nails. She’s put her shop in the Lakewood Mall up for sale. “I have LOVED this job ... didn't feel like a job, love all my clients ... you are the best!! It's been a great run!!!” writes Sheri on her Facebook page. … Rev. Perry Kallis is also retiring from his role as lead pastor at GracePoint Church on Lower Sac and Vine. He’s held the position for the past 25 years. Last Sunday the baton was passed to new lead pastor Ben Smith. GracePoint, formerly Temple Baptist Church, was a “church plant,” spun off from Lodi’s First Baptist Church in the 1940s. It’s first church building was on Crescent Avenue at Elm. The congregation later purchased property on Lower Sac, moving into its current campus in the ‘80s.
UPDATES: You read in this column a couple weeks ago that the Bank of America on School Street has vacated the premises after decades at that location. While we don’t know who or what will replace the bank in that building, we do know the Chamber of Commerce next door won’t be moving. They own their own spot. Interesting, though, BofA built the space the Chamber occupies, even though the bank didn’t own its own space. The bank later sold the property to the Chamber. … Across the street, a new restaurant is reportedly in the works for the old Rosewood space. Many have speculated that it would be Michael Midgley’s restaurant from Lincoln Center in Stockton. Nope. We’ve been told the property has been let to the owners of Market Tavern, also in Lincoln Center, but the type of restaurant going in has yet to be announced.
MORE UPDATES: This year’s Lodi Grape Festival was a success, according to Manager Mark Armstrong. He says total attendance for the fair was around 80,000. However, the rain on Sunday hurt attendance, which was down 40% over last year, he says. Armstrong said there were no problems and “people seemed to have a good time.” … Maggie Bulkin warns seniors to be on the lookout for a bogus bill demanding $50. She says it’s a scam.
$$$: It's been a good year so far for city coffers. Lodi’s sales tax receipts were up over 10% during the first quarter of this year, according to consultants HdL Companies. “Consumer spending remains at an all-time high despite rising gas prices and higher menu prices,” city officials say. Measure L, the sales tax initiative passed by voters a few years ago to keep police on the streets and to help ensure other vital city services were funded, ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with $1.9 million more than anticipated.
FLASHBACK: It was 30 years ago that the Old Lodi High School Site Foundation handed a $53,100 check to the city, thus making good on its pledge to repay a $759,000 loan. The money was used to transform a part of the old abandoned high school music building into the Hutchins Street Square Fire Arts Center. Foundation President Dennis Bennett called the payment a milestone, and that it represented thousands of volunteer hours spent raising money to repay the loan. It also represented the foundation’s ongoing effort to turn the old, burned-out high school campus into a multi-million-dollar cultural center of the city. The former Tokay High School sustained significant damage to the main classroom building in 1974 when two kids set fire to papers in the dean’s office. The campus was then declared unusable and sat vacant for years until the school district sold the property to the city, thus saving it from being developed into a housing tract. Over the years the foundation chipped away at rebuilding, refurbishing and transforming the site into what some have called the “municipal crown jewel.” Money to pay for the piecemeal improvements came from private donations, memorials, and fundraisers like the annual Field and Fair Day and black-tie Christmas party. Former Hutchins Street Director Charlene Lange said at the time that she and the foundation board “take every opportunity to ask for donations.” A few years later the city would loan the foundation $10 million to complete the Performing Arts and Conference Center.
LAST LAUGH: Some funnies contributed by Phil Lenser: “Interviewer: ‘So, tell me about yourself.’ Job-Seeker: ‘I’d rather not. I want this job.’” … “Sixty may be the new 40, but 9 p.m. is the new midnight.” … “The older I get the earlier it gets late.” … “I had my patience tested. I’m negative.”
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
