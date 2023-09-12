Former Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan may soon have his day in court. There will be a pre-trial proceeding on Sept. 18 for the dozens of felony charges he’s facing, ranging from voter fraud to operating an illegal gambling establishment. District Attorney Ron Freitas says the matter is scheduled for jury trial on Jan. 2, 2024. Khan was arrested this past February by the San Joaquin County sheriff on voter fraud charges. He was also arrested in October 2020, a week before he won election to the city council. According to the 45-page complaint filed against Khan, he had been allowing illegal gambling to occur at his American Smokers Club in Stockton. Khan was also charged with providing false statements to the state Employment Development Department (EDD) regarding unemployment compensation for himself and several other people in 2020. All told, Khan was charged with 63 felony counts. They included allegations of money laundering, filing false tax returns and the possession of illegal gambling machines. When he was last arrested, Khan resigned his city council seat at the request of Mayor Mikey Hothi. Khan later claimed he did so under duress and sought to rescind his resignation, but the city said once it was accepted by the city clerk it was final. Through his attorney Allen Sawyer, Khan filed a “quo warranto” petition with the state attorney general, which he says is still pending. If the AG approves his petition, Khan would be able to sue in San Joaquin Superior Court to get his council seat back. However, it becomes a moot point the closer it gets to next year’s election when his term would normally end.
CHANGE-UP: When the dust settled, the city council decided last week to award the contract for running the new homeless access center to the Salvation Army. It came as a surprise to many because city staff had recommended Inner City Action, current operators of the temporary homeless shelter here and in other cities. The Salvation Army’s bid of $2,774,078 was $560,000 higher than Inner City. The numbers are based on serving the first 100 people, which equates to $27,740 per client. Some say that would rent a lot of hotel rooms. Once completed, the city will have at least $10 million wrapped up in the center, which will be located at 712 N. Sacramento St., next to the Salvation Army. Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig was absent from the meeting, but submitted her remarks to the clerk. She would have voted in favor of the Salvation Army, saying, “For decades, Salvation Army volunteers have been instrumental in addressing the needs of those who are homeless, suffering from addiction, without employment or hope. Some of these volunteers built upon their SA experience and knowledge to enhance services for Lodi’s most needy.” The access center is over a year away from being completed.
CONSOLATION PRIZE: Despite losing out on the contract to run the permanent access center once it’s built, Inner City Action did have their current contract extended by as much as 1-1/2 years. The additional cost will not exceed $1.145 annually. They currently run the temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street. The Salvation Army’s contract to provide meals and laundry services to the shelter was also extended, at an annual cost of $160k.
ALL THAT GLITTERS: Every year it seems to be something magical. The Kiwanis Parade of Lights will be held Thursday, Nov. 30 this year, according to club publicist Maggie Talbot. The much-anticipated event is held every year in downtown Lodi. It normally attracts about 70 parade entries and thousands of spectators. It has become so popular that people stake out their spots along the parade route a couple days in advance, tethering their lawn chairs to light poles or other chairs. The parade was the brainchild of Cynthia Haynes, who was then assistant to the city manager and downtown project coordinator. The first light parade was held in December 1996, following completion of the Downtown Revitalization project. It attracted 40 entries and dazzled about 10,000 spectators.
And what a show it was. “The streets were just full of people. It probably exceeded everyone’s expectations,” said downtown business owner Barbara McWilliams, who also helped Haynes organize the event. That year a Lodi fire truck won first place along with Castelanelli’s Dairy Bucking Ford.
BAD BUCKS: The city wrote off over $106,000 in bad debt last fiscal year. “The expected totals for write-offs in future years will be less, and with the implementation of ongoing collection diligence, the write-off totals will continue to lower,” said Assistant City Manager Andrew Keys. After 45 days of non-payment delinquent accounts are sent to a collection agency.
After four years, the unpaid amounts are written-off. The city’s bad debt levels have gotten markedly better over the past year or so, following re-implementation of its collections policy. During the pandemic unpaid balances ballooned to Hindenburg-size. Customer accounts were allowed to go unpaid without penalty. But when the debt pile reached something like $20 million (including current accounts) the city decided stick a pin in it.
PEEK-A-BOO: The next time you’re arrested by the Lodi Police Department, don’t be shocked if investigators take a peek into your cell phone. Police now utilize a GrayKey device to access cell phone data to be used in case investigations.
The PD has used the system for a year and they say it has been deployed on over 100 phones and provided “supporting evidence” in some 50 cases. Police Chief Sierra Brucia says, “There is a wealth of knowledge on them (cell phones) that often goes unnoticed or is inaccessible by local law enforcement agencies. With the use of GrayKey, our officers are able to get pertinent information from a person of interest related to the crime/case by accessing their cell phone.” The software-as-a-service costs $30,000 per year, according to the chief.
FLASHBACK: In the mid-1920s, during the era of Prohibition, there were penalties for people caught making, transporting or selling booze in the United States. But the consequences weren’t stiff enough to please U.S. Attorney General Harlan F. Stone. In Lodi, penalties were meted out by the city recorder, and for the poor souls who got caught, the punishment was usually a $500 fine. In April 1924 three local “blindpiggers” (lower-class establishments that sold alcohol during Prohibition) pleaded guilty to the charges and paid their fines. City officials were happy because the fines increased the fledgling city’s treasury. Apparently, Stone got wind of the light sentences being levied and fired off a letter to Henry Ellis, who was in charge of issuing and collecting the fines. The AG requested the city to issue more severe sentences to violators, and “in all instances … do your best to have a jail sentence imposed.” Stone, who went on to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice, said the lax penalties were encouraging bootlegging. No word if the city ever complied.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted, “Two Mafia hitmen are walking deep into a forest in the middle of the night when one of them says to the other, ‘I gotta admit, I’m scared out here.’ The other replies, ‘YOU’RE scared? .... I gotta walk back alone!’”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.