Lodi dad Chris Adam is concerned that students are not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school day. He says he has two kids at Vinewood Elementary and they only recite the Pledge at a weekly school assembly.
Adam says the school paused the patriotic practice during the pandemic. But he did some research and found the California Education Code requires “a daily patriotic exercise to be completed in all elementary schools at the beginning of the first regularly scheduled class or activity period.”
He’s written to the California Department of Education asking if the patriotic activity requirement still stands. No answer yet.
“This is probably a wide-spread issue, and I will do whatever is necessary in helping our children be raised with love and respect of our country,” says Adam.
Lodi Unified public information officer Chelsea Vongehr said the issue “has been addressed,” adding, “the district follows board policy and ed code, which requires that students engage in appropriate patriotic exercises each day. It’s our expectation that schools do so.”
MORE MOOLAH: Ever since the city reinstated its delinquent account collections process, the cash has been rolling in. During the first week of the policy restoration, the city received $22,706 in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) guarantees, rental assistance checks in the amount of $58,438, and $761,618 in delinquent bills from property owners. One residential account holder even cleared a $15,000 past due balance, according to the city. Some 83 new payment plans were also created, totaling $187,468 in delinquent accounts. The city’s field services crew processed 95 shut-offs for non-payment (SNPs) on the most delinquent accounts, and 51 reconnection orders on those same accounts. The city suspended collection efforts during the pandemic, allowing delinquent amounts to pile up, without consequence. The city ended the largess last month and started making delinquent accounts pay up. Less than two months ago the city was carrying nearly $20 million in delinquent utility debt.
HAPPY ENDING: Perhaps you saw this message on the Facebook group “Lodi 411,” posted by a young Lodi mom living in her car: “Hey everyone, just curious if anyone knows anywhere we can get food that I haven’t been. My kids and I are living in the car right now and I just need somewhere to get food. I am sure it won’t be tonight and unfortunately that is my bad because I waited so long, but any more info would be great. We couldn’t make it where we usually eat cause I only have a little gas left.” Lodians’ response was swift and heartwarming. The young pregnant mother later wrote, “An amazing person is helping with a hotel room … My situation is real and it will probably be reality for many soon due to rising costs.” An apparent victim of domestic violence, the young woman said her baby was due in 10 days and that she was trying to get to her uncle’s place. One wonders how many similar acts of kindness done every day but go unnoticed.
GOOD START: In case you missed it, here’s an early report card on the new emergency homeless shelter on Sacramento Street. Within the first 40 days of being open, the shelter has transitioned two people to services, transitioned 10 people to the Salvation Army, united three people with family members, assisted three people with finding employment, and connected 13 folks with Behavioral Health services. You’ll recall the temporary shelter is where the city’s new access center will be built. The place has a capacity for 49 temporary residents, according to the city. The permanent center should be completed within the next two years, say city officials.
UPDATES: The annual Taco Truck Cook-Off was held two weekends ago at Hale Park, and here are the winners: Judges Choice: El Sazon; People’s Choice: Peñas. … Peterson Park will soon have its tennis courts resurfaced at a cost of about $60k. The courts are about 25 years old and in need of repair, say city officials. … A while back this column noted that a new state mandate requires the city to filter out debris from stormwater before it’s pumped into the Mokelumne River. Last summer the city appropriated $300,00 for “trash capture” services to be conducted at its Awani Drive property, where there’s apparently an outflow into the river. Inflation, COVID delays, and additional county requirements have apparently resulted in higher project costs. So, the city is throwing in $72k more to do the job. You may remember, once upon a time the Awani Drive property, a.k.a. the “Scenic Overlook,” was a municipal landfill. The county ordered the city to clean it up, which it did.
TOWERS OF POWER: The city owns its own electric utility. Residents and businesses all buy electricity from the city. Currently, all of the city’s power comes into town over PG&E’s lines through Lockeford. The electricity is wheeled over lines strung on poles along Victor Road to the city’s substation at Cherokee and Victor. Should something happen to those lines, the city would go completely dark. We got a little taste of that a few weeks ago when the city mistakenly instituted rolling blackouts. The next day an equipment failure brought the lights down. City officials had tentative plans in the ‘90s to build a secondary route into the city from the power station at White Slough on I-5 and Highway 12. Those plans were scrapped because landowners along the proposed path complained. However, PG&E is planning to construct a new pathway for its transmission lines east of Lodi, ones that will be on steel towers and away from roadways. Local farmers hate the plan and will likely challenge it. Regardless, PG&E is forging ahead and hopes to have the new lines constructed and connected to Lodi by 2026.
FLASHBACK: Nearly 80 years ago Dr. Robert Ambrose Buchanan died here at the age of 77. He was one of Lodi’s first physicians. He also started Lodi’s first hospital — Buchanan Sanitarium — in 1910, located at 408 E. Pine Street. Up until then the closest hospital was 10-plus miles away in Stockton. Not an easy trip in those days. The doctor and his family lived in the front part of the building, while the back half was devoted to patient care. In the beginning, the place had one nurse and one doctor, Buchanan, according to local historian Christi Weybret. After he and his family moved into the house next door, Buchanan added a second floor to the hospital, thereby expanding it to a 34-bed facility. By the early 1940s, “Sanitarium” was dropped from the name; after that it was simply known as Buchanan Hospital. Dr. Buchanan would continue to make house calls, despite owning his own hospital, according to Weybret. A devoted Christian, Buchanan taught Sunday school at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for years. However, with his health failing, Buchanan became bedridden. He spent five years in the hospital that bore his name. Dr. Buchanan died there on Oct. 25, 1943. His wife Edith continued to run the hospital until 1956, when a group of local doctors bought the institution and changed the name to Lodi Community Hospital. The new owners would build a new facility on Lower Sacramento Road in 1967 (today’s Lodi Memorial West). The old Buchanan Hospital still stands today. It now serves as an adult residential facility for folks with mental health issues, run by God’s Love Outreach Ministries.
LAST LAUGH: Patsy Lithco posted, “Don’t tell secrets in the garden. The potatoes have eyes, the corn has ears, and the beanstalk.”
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.