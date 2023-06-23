As previously reported in these pages, the city is poised to buy and renovate the old Star Hotel at 22 S. Main Street, turning the property into 40 or so transitional housing units. The city is paying $2.3 million for the property, plus closing costs. The project is made possible with a $3 million grant from Health Plan of San Joaquin. The city anticipates the project will be fully supported by rents and subsidies. We wrote about HPSJ last year because it awarded $15 million in grants to Stockton, Tracy, and Modesto for homelessness programs, snubbing Lodi — whose unsheltered number supposedly increased by 50% over the past two years. Anyway, after meeting with company officials, City Manager Steve Schwabauer says HPSJ came away with a better understanding of Lodi’s plans and progress towards solving the homeless problem in town. Thus, the recent grant. That’s the good news.
UPDATE: Here’s some potentially bad news. Maybe you’ve heard that the state is staring down a $31.5 billion (that’s with a “B”) deficit next fiscal year, which starts in July. It has been reported that, thanks to the deficit, the governor and legislature are showing little interest in continuing to provide ongoing support for homelessness programs. That could spell trouble for the city and the soon-to-be-built access center. Schwabauer says they have all the money to build the center and to run it for the first three years, but after that is a question mark. “We will need state or federal help. If that doesn’t materialize, it will be a problem as the city doesn’t have the budget to carry it on its own.” Bottom line is the city could be stuck with a new $15 million facility it can’t afford to run. The city council will decide sometime this summer who gets the contract to run the access center. It will be will be either Inner City Action, who currently runs the temporary shelter, or the Salvation Army. The city council decided to only seek proposals from those two organizations.
WEED CONTROL: If you’re a senior and the weeds in your garden are out of control, Fairy Yardmothers could come to your rescue. For free. Rick “Yardmother” Freedman says his homespun organization is looking for more volunteers who aren’t afraid of plucking weeds, raking, trimming, mowing, and the rest of it. He’s also accepting new service requests from folks who cannot do their own yardwork or afford to pay a pro. Just Google them for their website.
TALL ORDER: Poet Robert Frost once said, “Good fences make good neighbors.” While that may be true in some cases, the cyclone fence Lodi Unified is building around Lakewood School is making for some very unhappy neighbors. Affected residents say the new fence obstructs their view, is contrary to an agreement they’ve had for decades with the school district, and the space between the old fence and the new one is potentially creating a nuisance. One peeved neighbor we spoke to said the district didn’t communicate with neighbors before erecting the wire wall. At least one district trustee says he knows nothing about it. A meeting between the district and homeowners is said to be in the works.
TAKE A BOW: Lodi’s Randy Lange was recently elected chairman of the Wine Institute. Lange is part owner of LangeTwins Winery. “This organization has paved the way for California’s wine producers to grow into an invaluable and sustainable part of the state’s economic landscape and (become) a provider of beautiful wines to the world,” says Lange. The Wine Institute, headquartered in San Francisco, says there are 4,800 wineries and 5,900 grapegrowers in California. Randy is married to local celebrity Charlene Lange, who was largely responsible for turning the burned-out wreck of Tokay High School into the Hutchins Street Square community center.
SOBERING NEWS: The local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous has moved its meeting place to Kettleman Lane after getting the heave-ho from the city. The alcoholics recovery organization previously met in a warehouse building on Beckman Road, a space they’ve rented for years. One day recently city code enforcement officers came calling. They were there to investigate reports of people living in some of the units in the complex, a definite code violation. Inspectors found the stories to be true for one of the rental units, but not the one where AA met. No sleeps in the AA unit, they said. While inspectors were nosing around, they noticed couches, desks, a bathroom, and kitchen for making coffee in the AA unit. The organization was told by the city they either needed to make some structural upgrades, like adding an additional door, or vacate. “We pay our rent every month and have only done good for the community,” says a frustrated AA member. “This seems totally unfair and punitive to our group and community,” he says. The group relocated before having to pour more money into the building.
CASH FOR CALLS: In case you didn’t know, Stockton Fire Department does the dispatching for Lodi Fire units out of their Stockton dispatch center. It costs the city $55 per call. Last year the city paid over $315,000 to the City of Stockton for dispatch services. But the price is going up to $66.40 per call starting July 1, which city officials anticipate will cost an additional $65,000 or more next fiscal year. Lodi Fire used to be dispatched from the Lodi police dispatch center, but that changed several years ago.
FIXER UPPER: The city will be spending over $7 million on park improvements in the near future. Some of the bigger ticket items include $2.4 million to renovate Lodi Lake’s south side. The Salas Park parking lot will be repaved at a cost of $1.3 million. New lighting will be installed at the DeBenedetti cricket field, costing $600,000. The Legion Park community building will get a $275,000 makeover. Playground renovations and replacements will start this fall at Katzakian, Legion, English Oaks, Hale and Peterson (east) Parks, to the tune of $1.7 million.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the recent passing of Lodi Middle School science teacher Lisa Bartram, who died earlier this month from appendiceal cancer at age 55. We wrote in April that Bartram has been with Lodi Unified for 25 years and that she was putting her two sons through college. However, cancer treatments made her unable to work and her sick leave bank had been exhausted. She was having to pay for a substitute to cover her class, at a cost of $5,000 per month, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her. Donors have contributed $18,000 toward her goal of $35,000.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
