You probably heard that the city council had to call off last week’s public hearing to consider raising garbage rates by $5 a month because Waste Management wasn’t ready to proceed with their plan. It’s only a delay — they’ll be back.
The company has until the end of this year to come up with a strategy to meet the state’s new organic waste collection mandate. Over in Galt, California Waste received approval of their plan last week. Residents there will be paying $9 more per month, over a three-year period, according to Cal Waste owner Dave Vaccarezza. Cal Waste also serves Woodbridge and residents there will also pay the additional $9 fee over a three-year period.
The state has put the onus on cities and counties to verify that the material going into the green-waste cans is suitably organic. In order to do this companies will be required to perform audits, including tipping green waste cans over and inspecting the contents. That’s where much of the additional costs come in, Vaccarezza says. So, throwing an old chair into the yard and garden can is a major no-no, and could result in state-imposed fines, he says.
POLICE BEAT: It’s dangerous being a cop these days, even here. Last week Lodi police officers arrived at a home to follow up on a disturbance and vandalism call. When the door opened, a man emerged with a pocket knife and started attacking one of the officers, stabbing him in the head. The officer fought for his life. After being tased by other officers the suspect was eventually arrested. The injured officer received stitches and staples in his head and arm at the hospital, but is expected to recover, according to LPD Capt. David Griffin.
TAKE A WALK: A couple months ago Denise DeFalco decided to raise money for the American Cancer Society by walking 62 miles in honor of her friend Charley Hauner. Charley is a cancer survivor. In her Facebook post, DeFalco writes, “Charley was not only a successful Realtor, he was Mr. Lodi! Charley dedicated himself to making Lodi a better place.” Charley was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018, shortly after he retired from teaching. Tests show that he’s now cancer-free, Charley says gratefully. Nowadays you can find him in the parking lot at Black Bear Diner on Saturdays, selling his handmade “Welcome” signs. DeFalco raised $2,400 for the cause.
OLD AS YOU FEEL: Lodi cabinetmaker Mark Weber recounts the time he hired cabinet artist Bill Davidson after he retired from Midway Cabinets. Bill was just 65 then. Mark remembers his dad had worked with Bill at Millers Millwork Mart, a company of Lodi past. Bill went on to work for Mark at Weber’s Cabinets for 20 years. One day while “piddling around his house,” Bill fell from a ladder and broke his hip, according to Mark, an injury that would sideline most people for good. Not Bill. According to Mark, “A couple of weeks ago I went to visit Bill and he asked me to build him something. I said no, come in and do it yourself.” And he did. Bill’s 91.
SPECIAL DAY: Last Sunday was the 12th Annual Zombie Walk, but it was also “Tom Presler Day,” so declared by Mayor Mark Chandler last week. Presler founded the Zombie Club in 2010, basing it on four principles: peace, equality, independence, and community. He partnered with local businesses, organizing the first Zombie Walk through downtown Lodi as a way to bring residents together. Presler also wanted to celebrate the Lodi community’s independent small businesses and to encourage residents to support the local economy by shopping locally. Presler died last year at the age of 50 following a stroke.
JINGLE BELLS: With the weather being in the ‘80s lately, it’s hard to believe Christmas is only 60 days away! You read it right. What this means is Adopt-A-Child’s annual Christmas Wish program is getting started. This is the first in-person party the organization has held since COVID canceled everything. Appointments are being scheduled now for registration of families and children to attend the holiday party, where Santa hands out wrapped gifts to low-income kids and families. And they’re also looking for elves who want to donate cash or gifts for the Yuletide event. Check out their lodiadoptachild.org website for more info.
BEER FEST: This Saturday there will be a “Hops and Goblins Beerfest” at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds from 1 to 5 p.m. Besides live bands, food, games, and lots of beer, the event will feature a costume contest with over $1,500 in cash prizes, according to Festival Manager Mark Armstrong. Tickets are on sale at the festival grounds, Stogie’s Cigar Bar, Five Window Beer Co., online, and include unlimited beer tasting and a commemorative beer glass. With all that going on, if you don’t have a good time, it’s clearly not their fault, right?
SIPPIN’ SENSATION: If you’re looking for someplace new to sip Lodi wine, check out Jeremy Wine Co.’s new tasting room along Highway 88, between Lockeford and Clements. Somewhat modernistic, the large new facility features sleek lines and a fresh, open-air feeling. Visitors can sit among racks of wine barrels, giving them an authentic winery experience. And that’s just inside. Outdoors, the place is surrounded by ancient zinfandel vines, some dating back to the 1920s. In back is a large patio where visitors can enjoy the quiet along with their tasting flight, all while gazing upon acres of beautiful vines. The winery is open Thurs. thru Monday from 11 to 4 p.m. Jeremy’s downtown Lodi tasting room is open daily at noon.
FLASHBACK: Exactly one year ago today Lodi was being inundated by torrential rain that flooded streets and closed schools. Over seven inches of water fell from the sky in a two-day period, according to the city’s public works department. As bad as it was, it’s been worse. In late December, 1955, so much rain fell that the Mokelumne River overflowed its banks, sending floodwaters into much of the Lodi Lake basin and onto city streets. Homes on Laurel Avenue were flooded. There was standing water on Turner Road and beyond. Some 400 homes on the south side of Turner were protected from rising waters by sandbags. Men, boys and housewives by the hundreds worked together with National Guard troops, filling sandbags, hauling them to vital areas, and providing food to hungry volunteers. Woodbridge radio station KCVR, which had studios along the river bank, were operating on an emergency basis from the police department, which was located in the basement of City Hall in those days. City Manager Doug Weller said Lodi and vicinity escaped with “a minimum of damage” compared to other sections of Northern California. Weller thought the city was going to get a repeat of the flooding seen in 1950, but the town was spared. An overflowing Mokelumne River had always been a threat when it rained hard, up until Camanche Dam was completed in 1964.
LAST LAUGH: Someone posted online a picture of a sales tag for a new 47-inch TV, that said, “Not a smart TV, but it has a good personality.”
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
